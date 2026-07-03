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Usa NodeJS con @clickhouse/client

Aquí tienes un archivo de ejemplo con un fragmento de código básico: main.ts. Package.json (colócalo en ./):
Main.ts (colócalo en ./src):
Para instalar los paquetes, ejecuta yarn en ./:
ejecuta el código de main.ts desde ./ con:
mostrará:
Última modificación el 3 de julio de 2026