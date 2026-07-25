Update service auto scaling settings
Updates minimum and maximum memory limits per replica and idle mode scaling behavior for the service. Supports both vertical autoscaling (fixed replica count, variable memory) and horizontal autoscaling (variable replica count, fixed memory). The memory settings are available only for “production” services and must be a multiple of 4 starting from 8GB. For vertical autoscaling, please contact support to enable adjustment of numReplicas. For horizontal autoscaling (autoscalingMode “horizontal” with minReplicas/maxReplicas), contact support to enable the feature for your organization.
curl --request PATCH \
--url https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/replicaScaling \
--header 'Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data '
{
"minReplicaMemoryGb": 16,
"maxReplicaMemoryGb": 120,
"autoscalingMode": "vertical",
"numReplicas": 3,
"minReplicas": 1,
"maxReplicas": 5,
"idleScaling": true,
"idleTimeoutMinutes": 123
}
'
import requests
url = "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/replicaScaling"
payload = {
"minReplicaMemoryGb": 16,
"maxReplicaMemoryGb": 120,
"autoscalingMode": "vertical",
"numReplicas": 3,
"minReplicas": 1,
"maxReplicas": 5,
"idleScaling": True,
"idleTimeoutMinutes": 123
}
headers = {
"Authorization": "Basic <encoded-value>",
"Content-Type": "application/json"
}
response = requests.patch(url, json=payload, headers=headers)
print(response.text)
const options = {
method: 'PATCH',
headers: {Authorization: 'Basic <encoded-value>', 'Content-Type': 'application/json'},
body: JSON.stringify({
minReplicaMemoryGb: 16,
maxReplicaMemoryGb: 120,
autoscalingMode: 'vertical',
numReplicas: 3,
minReplicas: 1,
maxReplicas: 5,
idleScaling: true,
idleTimeoutMinutes: 123
})
};
fetch('https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/replicaScaling', options)
.then(res => res.json())
.then(res => console.log(res))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
<?php
$curl = curl_init();
curl_setopt_array($curl, [
CURLOPT_URL => "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/replicaScaling",
CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER => true,
CURLOPT_ENCODING => "",
CURLOPT_MAXREDIRS => 10,
CURLOPT_TIMEOUT => 30,
CURLOPT_HTTP_VERSION => CURL_HTTP_VERSION_1_1,
CURLOPT_CUSTOMREQUEST => "PATCH",
CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS => json_encode([
'minReplicaMemoryGb' => 16,
'maxReplicaMemoryGb' => 120,
'autoscalingMode' => 'vertical',
'numReplicas' => 3,
'minReplicas' => 1,
'maxReplicas' => 5,
'idleScaling' => true,
'idleTimeoutMinutes' => 123
]),
CURLOPT_HTTPHEADER => [
"Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>",
"Content-Type: application/json"
],
]);
$response = curl_exec($curl);
$err = curl_error($curl);
curl_close($curl);
if ($err) {
echo "cURL Error #:" . $err;
} else {
echo $response;
}
package main
import (
"fmt"
"strings"
"net/http"
"io"
)
func main() {
url := "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/replicaScaling"
payload := strings.NewReader("{\n \"minReplicaMemoryGb\": 16,\n \"maxReplicaMemoryGb\": 120,\n \"autoscalingMode\": \"vertical\",\n \"numReplicas\": 3,\n \"minReplicas\": 1,\n \"maxReplicas\": 5,\n \"idleScaling\": true,\n \"idleTimeoutMinutes\": 123\n}")
req, _ := http.NewRequest("PATCH", url, payload)
req.Header.Add("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
req.Header.Add("Content-Type", "application/json")
res, _ := http.DefaultClient.Do(req)
defer res.Body.Close()
body, _ := io.ReadAll(res.Body)
fmt.Println(string(body))
}
HttpResponse<String> response = Unirest.patch("https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/replicaScaling")
.header("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
.header("Content-Type", "application/json")
.body("{\n \"minReplicaMemoryGb\": 16,\n \"maxReplicaMemoryGb\": 120,\n \"autoscalingMode\": \"vertical\",\n \"numReplicas\": 3,\n \"minReplicas\": 1,\n \"maxReplicas\": 5,\n \"idleScaling\": true,\n \"idleTimeoutMinutes\": 123\n}")
.asString();
require 'uri'
require 'net/http'
url = URI("https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/replicaScaling")
http = Net::HTTP.new(url.host, url.port)
http.use_ssl = true
request = Net::HTTP::Patch.new(url)
request["Authorization"] = 'Basic <encoded-value>'
request["Content-Type"] = 'application/json'
request.body = "{\n \"minReplicaMemoryGb\": 16,\n \"maxReplicaMemoryGb\": 120,\n \"autoscalingMode\": \"vertical\",\n \"numReplicas\": 3,\n \"minReplicas\": 1,\n \"maxReplicas\": 5,\n \"idleScaling\": true,\n \"idleTimeoutMinutes\": 123\n}"
response = http.request(request)
puts response.read_body
{
"status": 200,
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a",
"result": {
"autoscalingMode": "vertical",
"currentScaling": {
"effectiveMinReplicaMemoryGb": 123,
"effectiveMaxReplicaMemoryGb": 123,
"effectiveMinReplicas": 123,
"effectiveMaxReplicas": 123,
"effectiveIdleScaling": true,
"effectiveIdleTimeoutMinutes": 123,
"activeEntryId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
},
"id": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a",
"name": "<string>",
"clickhouseVersion": "<string>",
"endpoints": [
{
"protocol": "mysql",
"host": "<string>",
"port": 123,
"username": "<string>"
}
],
"minTotalMemoryGb": 48,
"maxTotalMemoryGb": 360,
"minReplicaMemoryGb": 16,
"maxReplicaMemoryGb": 120,
"numReplicas": 3,
"minReplicas": 1,
"maxReplicas": 5,
"replicaMemoryGb": 32,
"idleScaling": true,
"idleTimeoutMinutes": 123,
"ipAccessList": [
{
"source": "<string>",
"description": "<string>"
}
],
"createdAt": "2023-11-07T05:31:56Z",
"encryptionKey": "<string>",
"encryptionAssumedRoleIdentifier": "<string>",
"iamRole": "<string>",
"privateEndpointIds": [
"<string>"
],
"availablePrivateEndpointIds": [
"<string>"
],
"dataWarehouseId": "<string>",
"isPrimary": true,
"isReadonly": true,
"byocId": "<string>",
"hasTransparentDataEncryption": true,
"transparentDataEncryptionKeyId": "<string>",
"encryptionRoleId": "<string>",
"tags": [
{
"key": "Environment",
"value": "staging"
}
],
"enableCoreDumps": true,
"scalingSchedule": {
"entries": [
{
"id": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a",
"name": "<string>",
"weekdays": [
123
],
"startHourUtc": 11,
"endHourUtc": 12,
"isActiveNow": true,
"minReplicaMemoryGb": 123,
"maxReplicaMemoryGb": 123,
"minReplicas": 123,
"maxReplicas": 123,
"idleScaling": true,
"idleTimeoutMinutes": 123
}
],
"baseConfig": {
"minReplicaMemoryGb": 123,
"maxReplicaMemoryGb": 123,
"minReplicas": 123,
"maxReplicas": 123,
"idleScaling": true,
"idleTimeoutMinutes": 123
},
"activeEntryId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
}
}
}
{
"status": 400,
"error": "<string>",
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
}
{
"status": 500,
"error": "<string>",
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
}
Autorizaciones
Use key ID and key secret obtained in ClickHouse Cloud console: https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/openapi
Parámetros de ruta
ID of the organization that owns the service.
ID of the service to update scaling parameters.
Cuerpo
Minimum auto-scaling memory in Gb for a single replica. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 4 and greater than or equal to 8. A range in vertical autoscaling; equal to maxReplicaMemoryGb in horizontal.
8 <= x <= 356Debe ser un múltiplo de
4
16
Maximum auto-scaling memory in Gb for a single replica. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 4 and lower than or equal to 120 for non paid services or 356 for paid services. A range in vertical autoscaling; equal to minReplicaMemoryGb in horizontal.
8 <= x <= 356Debe ser un múltiplo de
4
120
Target autoscaling mode. Omit to keep the service on its current mode. "vertical" runs a fixed replica count while memory scales between minReplicaMemoryGb and maxReplicaMemoryGb; "horizontal" scales the replica count between minReplicas and maxReplicas at a fixed per-replica memory (minReplicaMemoryGb equal to maxReplicaMemoryGb). Switching to horizontal requires the feature to be enabled for the organization.
vertical,
horizontal
"vertical"
Fixed replica count for vertical autoscaling (autoscalingMode "vertical"). Mutually exclusive with minReplicas/maxReplicas. When switching to vertical (autoscalingMode "vertical") with numReplicas and no memory, the service's stored baseline per-replica memory is kept as the new vertical range. Please contact support to enable adjustment of numReplicas.
1 <= x <= 20
3
Minimum number of replicas. A minReplicas/maxReplicas band scales the replica count in horizontal autoscaling (autoscalingMode "horizontal"). Must be provided together with maxReplicas. Mutually exclusive with numReplicas. Requires horizontal autoscaling to be enabled for the service, unless autoscalingMode is omitted or "vertical" and minReplicas equals maxReplicas (an equal band is then an accepted vertical fixed count and needs no horizontal entitlement).
1 <= x <= 20
1
Maximum number of replicas. A minReplicas/maxReplicas band scales the replica count in horizontal autoscaling (autoscalingMode "horizontal"). Must be provided together with minReplicas. Mutually exclusive with numReplicas. Requires horizontal autoscaling to be enabled for the service, unless autoscalingMode is omitted or "vertical" and minReplicas equals maxReplicas (an equal band is then an accepted vertical fixed count and needs no horizontal entitlement).
1 <= x <= 20
5
When set to true the service is allowed to scale down to zero when idle. True by default.
Set minimum idling timeout (in minutes). Must be >= 5 minutes.
¿Esta página le ayudó?
curl --request PATCH \
--url https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/replicaScaling \
--header 'Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data '
{
"minReplicaMemoryGb": 16,
"maxReplicaMemoryGb": 120,
"autoscalingMode": "vertical",
"numReplicas": 3,
"minReplicas": 1,
"maxReplicas": 5,
"idleScaling": true,
"idleTimeoutMinutes": 123
}
'
import requests
url = "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/replicaScaling"
payload = {
"minReplicaMemoryGb": 16,
"maxReplicaMemoryGb": 120,
"autoscalingMode": "vertical",
"numReplicas": 3,
"minReplicas": 1,
"maxReplicas": 5,
"idleScaling": True,
"idleTimeoutMinutes": 123
}
headers = {
"Authorization": "Basic <encoded-value>",
"Content-Type": "application/json"
}
response = requests.patch(url, json=payload, headers=headers)
print(response.text)
const options = {
method: 'PATCH',
headers: {Authorization: 'Basic <encoded-value>', 'Content-Type': 'application/json'},
body: JSON.stringify({
minReplicaMemoryGb: 16,
maxReplicaMemoryGb: 120,
autoscalingMode: 'vertical',
numReplicas: 3,
minReplicas: 1,
maxReplicas: 5,
idleScaling: true,
idleTimeoutMinutes: 123
})
};
fetch('https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/replicaScaling', options)
.then(res => res.json())
.then(res => console.log(res))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
<?php
$curl = curl_init();
curl_setopt_array($curl, [
CURLOPT_URL => "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/replicaScaling",
CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER => true,
CURLOPT_ENCODING => "",
CURLOPT_MAXREDIRS => 10,
CURLOPT_TIMEOUT => 30,
CURLOPT_HTTP_VERSION => CURL_HTTP_VERSION_1_1,
CURLOPT_CUSTOMREQUEST => "PATCH",
CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS => json_encode([
'minReplicaMemoryGb' => 16,
'maxReplicaMemoryGb' => 120,
'autoscalingMode' => 'vertical',
'numReplicas' => 3,
'minReplicas' => 1,
'maxReplicas' => 5,
'idleScaling' => true,
'idleTimeoutMinutes' => 123
]),
CURLOPT_HTTPHEADER => [
"Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>",
"Content-Type: application/json"
],
]);
$response = curl_exec($curl);
$err = curl_error($curl);
curl_close($curl);
if ($err) {
echo "cURL Error #:" . $err;
} else {
echo $response;
}
package main
import (
"fmt"
"strings"
"net/http"
"io"
)
func main() {
url := "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/replicaScaling"
payload := strings.NewReader("{\n \"minReplicaMemoryGb\": 16,\n \"maxReplicaMemoryGb\": 120,\n \"autoscalingMode\": \"vertical\",\n \"numReplicas\": 3,\n \"minReplicas\": 1,\n \"maxReplicas\": 5,\n \"idleScaling\": true,\n \"idleTimeoutMinutes\": 123\n}")
req, _ := http.NewRequest("PATCH", url, payload)
req.Header.Add("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
req.Header.Add("Content-Type", "application/json")
res, _ := http.DefaultClient.Do(req)
defer res.Body.Close()
body, _ := io.ReadAll(res.Body)
fmt.Println(string(body))
}
HttpResponse<String> response = Unirest.patch("https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/replicaScaling")
.header("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
.header("Content-Type", "application/json")
.body("{\n \"minReplicaMemoryGb\": 16,\n \"maxReplicaMemoryGb\": 120,\n \"autoscalingMode\": \"vertical\",\n \"numReplicas\": 3,\n \"minReplicas\": 1,\n \"maxReplicas\": 5,\n \"idleScaling\": true,\n \"idleTimeoutMinutes\": 123\n}")
.asString();
require 'uri'
require 'net/http'
url = URI("https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/replicaScaling")
http = Net::HTTP.new(url.host, url.port)
http.use_ssl = true
request = Net::HTTP::Patch.new(url)
request["Authorization"] = 'Basic <encoded-value>'
request["Content-Type"] = 'application/json'
request.body = "{\n \"minReplicaMemoryGb\": 16,\n \"maxReplicaMemoryGb\": 120,\n \"autoscalingMode\": \"vertical\",\n \"numReplicas\": 3,\n \"minReplicas\": 1,\n \"maxReplicas\": 5,\n \"idleScaling\": true,\n \"idleTimeoutMinutes\": 123\n}"
response = http.request(request)
puts response.read_body
{
"status": 200,
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a",
"result": {
"autoscalingMode": "vertical",
"currentScaling": {
"effectiveMinReplicaMemoryGb": 123,
"effectiveMaxReplicaMemoryGb": 123,
"effectiveMinReplicas": 123,
"effectiveMaxReplicas": 123,
"effectiveIdleScaling": true,
"effectiveIdleTimeoutMinutes": 123,
"activeEntryId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
},
"id": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a",
"name": "<string>",
"clickhouseVersion": "<string>",
"endpoints": [
{
"protocol": "mysql",
"host": "<string>",
"port": 123,
"username": "<string>"
}
],
"minTotalMemoryGb": 48,
"maxTotalMemoryGb": 360,
"minReplicaMemoryGb": 16,
"maxReplicaMemoryGb": 120,
"numReplicas": 3,
"minReplicas": 1,
"maxReplicas": 5,
"replicaMemoryGb": 32,
"idleScaling": true,
"idleTimeoutMinutes": 123,
"ipAccessList": [
{
"source": "<string>",
"description": "<string>"
}
],
"createdAt": "2023-11-07T05:31:56Z",
"encryptionKey": "<string>",
"encryptionAssumedRoleIdentifier": "<string>",
"iamRole": "<string>",
"privateEndpointIds": [
"<string>"
],
"availablePrivateEndpointIds": [
"<string>"
],
"dataWarehouseId": "<string>",
"isPrimary": true,
"isReadonly": true,
"byocId": "<string>",
"hasTransparentDataEncryption": true,
"transparentDataEncryptionKeyId": "<string>",
"encryptionRoleId": "<string>",
"tags": [
{
"key": "Environment",
"value": "staging"
}
],
"enableCoreDumps": true,
"scalingSchedule": {
"entries": [
{
"id": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a",
"name": "<string>",
"weekdays": [
123
],
"startHourUtc": 11,
"endHourUtc": 12,
"isActiveNow": true,
"minReplicaMemoryGb": 123,
"maxReplicaMemoryGb": 123,
"minReplicas": 123,
"maxReplicas": 123,
"idleScaling": true,
"idleTimeoutMinutes": 123
}
],
"baseConfig": {
"minReplicaMemoryGb": 123,
"maxReplicaMemoryGb": 123,
"minReplicas": 123,
"maxReplicas": 123,
"idleScaling": true,
"idleTimeoutMinutes": 123
},
"activeEntryId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
}
}
}
{
"status": 400,
"error": "<string>",
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
}
{
"status": 500,
"error": "<string>",
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
}