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GET
Get the service query endpoint for a given instance
Get the configuration for the service query endpoint that allows executing queries via API.

Autorizaciones

Authorization
string
header
requerido

Use key ID and key secret obtained in ClickHouse Cloud console: https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/openapi

Parámetros de ruta

organizationId
string<uuid>
requerido

ID of the requested organization.

serviceId
string<uuid>
requerido

ID of the requested service.

Respuesta

Successful response

status
number

HTTP status code.

Ejemplo:

200

requestId
string<uuid>

Unique id assigned to every request. UUIDv4

result
object
Última modificación el 25 de julio de 2026