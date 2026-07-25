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PUT
Set service upgrade window
Creates or fully replaces the upgrade window for a service. The upgrade window currently lasts 6 hours from startHourUtc. The upgrade window can only be set on primary services; secondary services inherit the primary service window. Errors:
  • 400: invalid field values (weekday not in 0–6, startHourUtc not in {0, 6, 12, 18}), or the service is a secondary service.
  • 401: missing, invalid, or disabled API key.
  • 403: caller lacks control-plane:service:manage on the service, or the organization does not have the scheduled upgrades feature enabled.
  • 404: service does not exist or is not visible to the caller.

Autorizaciones

Authorization
string
header
requerido

Use key ID and key secret obtained in ClickHouse Cloud console: https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/openapi

Parámetros de ruta

organizationId
string<uuid>
requerido

ID of the organization that owns the service.

serviceId
string<uuid>
requerido

ID of the service.

Cuerpo

application/json
weekday
integer
requerido

Day of the week the upgrade window starts. 0 = Sunday, 1 = Monday, …, 6 = Saturday.

Rango requerido: 0 <= x <= 6
Ejemplo:

3

startHourUtc
enum<integer>
requerido

UTC hour when the upgrade window starts. Must be one of 0, 6, 12, or 18. The upgrade window currently lasts 6 hours from this start time.

Opciones disponibles:
0,
6,
12,
18
Ejemplo:

12

Respuesta

Successful response

status
number

HTTP status code.

Ejemplo:

200

requestId
string<uuid>

Unique id assigned to every request. UUIDv4

result
object
Última modificación el 25 de julio de 2026