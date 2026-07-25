Set service upgrade window

Delete service upgrade window Deletes the upgrade window for a service, restoring the default scheduling behaviour. The upgrade window can only be deleted on primary services. Deletion succeeds even if the organization has lost the scheduled upgrades entitlement, so a window can be cleared after entitlement loss. Errors: - 400: the service is a secondary service. - 401: missing, invalid, or disabled API key. - 403: caller lacks `control-plane:service:manage` on the service. - 404: service does not exist, is not visible to the caller, or no upgrade window is configured.

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