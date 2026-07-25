Set service upgrade window
Creates or fully replaces the upgrade window for a service. The upgrade window currently lasts 6 hours from
startHourUtc. The upgrade window can only be set on primary services; secondary services inherit the primary service window.
Errors:
- 400: invalid field values (
weekdaynot in 0–6,
startHourUtcnot in ), or the service is a secondary service.
- 401: missing, invalid, or disabled API key.
- 403: caller lacks
control-plane:service:manageon the service, or the organization does not have the scheduled upgrades feature enabled.
- 404: service does not exist or is not visible to the caller.
curl --request PUT \
--url https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/upgradeWindow \
--header 'Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data '
{
"weekday": 3,
"startHourUtc": 12
}
'
import requests
url = "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/upgradeWindow"
payload = {
"weekday": 3,
"startHourUtc": 12
}
headers = {
"Authorization": "Basic <encoded-value>",
"Content-Type": "application/json"
}
response = requests.put(url, json=payload, headers=headers)
print(response.text)
const options = {
method: 'PUT',
headers: {Authorization: 'Basic <encoded-value>', 'Content-Type': 'application/json'},
body: JSON.stringify({weekday: 3, startHourUtc: 12})
};
fetch('https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/upgradeWindow', options)
.then(res => res.json())
.then(res => console.log(res))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
<?php
$curl = curl_init();
curl_setopt_array($curl, [
CURLOPT_URL => "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/upgradeWindow",
CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER => true,
CURLOPT_ENCODING => "",
CURLOPT_MAXREDIRS => 10,
CURLOPT_TIMEOUT => 30,
CURLOPT_HTTP_VERSION => CURL_HTTP_VERSION_1_1,
CURLOPT_CUSTOMREQUEST => "PUT",
CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS => json_encode([
'weekday' => 3,
'startHourUtc' => 12
]),
CURLOPT_HTTPHEADER => [
"Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>",
"Content-Type: application/json"
],
]);
$response = curl_exec($curl);
$err = curl_error($curl);
curl_close($curl);
if ($err) {
echo "cURL Error #:" . $err;
} else {
echo $response;
}
package main
import (
"fmt"
"strings"
"net/http"
"io"
)
func main() {
url := "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/upgradeWindow"
payload := strings.NewReader("{\n \"weekday\": 3,\n \"startHourUtc\": 12\n}")
req, _ := http.NewRequest("PUT", url, payload)
req.Header.Add("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
req.Header.Add("Content-Type", "application/json")
res, _ := http.DefaultClient.Do(req)
defer res.Body.Close()
body, _ := io.ReadAll(res.Body)
fmt.Println(string(body))
}
HttpResponse<String> response = Unirest.put("https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/upgradeWindow")
.header("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
.header("Content-Type", "application/json")
.body("{\n \"weekday\": 3,\n \"startHourUtc\": 12\n}")
.asString();
require 'uri'
require 'net/http'
url = URI("https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/upgradeWindow")
http = Net::HTTP.new(url.host, url.port)
http.use_ssl = true
request = Net::HTTP::Put.new(url)
request["Authorization"] = 'Basic <encoded-value>'
request["Content-Type"] = 'application/json'
request.body = "{\n \"weekday\": 3,\n \"startHourUtc\": 12\n}"
response = http.request(request)
puts response.read_body
{
"status": 200,
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a",
"result": {
"weekday": 3,
"startHourUtc": 12,
"duration": 6
}
}
{
"status": 400,
"error": "<string>",
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
}
{
"status": 500,
"error": "<string>",
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
}
startHourUtc. The upgrade window can only be set on primary services; secondary services inherit the primary service window.
Errors:
- 400: invalid field values (
weekdaynot in 0–6,
startHourUtcnot in {0, 6, 12, 18}), or the service is a secondary service.
- 401: missing, invalid, or disabled API key.
- 403: caller lacks
control-plane:service:manageon the service, or the organization does not have the scheduled upgrades feature enabled.
- 404: service does not exist or is not visible to the caller.
Autorizaciones
Use key ID and key secret obtained in ClickHouse Cloud console: https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/openapi
Parámetros de ruta
ID of the organization that owns the service.
ID of the service.
Cuerpo
Day of the week the upgrade window starts. 0 = Sunday, 1 = Monday, …, 6 = Saturday.
0 <= x <= 6
3
UTC hour when the upgrade window starts. Must be one of 0, 6, 12, or 18. The upgrade window currently lasts 6 hours from this start time.
0,
6,
12,
18
12
¿Esta página le ayudó?
curl --request PUT \
--url https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/upgradeWindow \
--header 'Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data '
{
"weekday": 3,
"startHourUtc": 12
}
'
import requests
url = "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/upgradeWindow"
payload = {
"weekday": 3,
"startHourUtc": 12
}
headers = {
"Authorization": "Basic <encoded-value>",
"Content-Type": "application/json"
}
response = requests.put(url, json=payload, headers=headers)
print(response.text)
const options = {
method: 'PUT',
headers: {Authorization: 'Basic <encoded-value>', 'Content-Type': 'application/json'},
body: JSON.stringify({weekday: 3, startHourUtc: 12})
};
fetch('https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/upgradeWindow', options)
.then(res => res.json())
.then(res => console.log(res))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
<?php
$curl = curl_init();
curl_setopt_array($curl, [
CURLOPT_URL => "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/upgradeWindow",
CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER => true,
CURLOPT_ENCODING => "",
CURLOPT_MAXREDIRS => 10,
CURLOPT_TIMEOUT => 30,
CURLOPT_HTTP_VERSION => CURL_HTTP_VERSION_1_1,
CURLOPT_CUSTOMREQUEST => "PUT",
CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS => json_encode([
'weekday' => 3,
'startHourUtc' => 12
]),
CURLOPT_HTTPHEADER => [
"Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>",
"Content-Type: application/json"
],
]);
$response = curl_exec($curl);
$err = curl_error($curl);
curl_close($curl);
if ($err) {
echo "cURL Error #:" . $err;
} else {
echo $response;
}
package main
import (
"fmt"
"strings"
"net/http"
"io"
)
func main() {
url := "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/upgradeWindow"
payload := strings.NewReader("{\n \"weekday\": 3,\n \"startHourUtc\": 12\n}")
req, _ := http.NewRequest("PUT", url, payload)
req.Header.Add("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
req.Header.Add("Content-Type", "application/json")
res, _ := http.DefaultClient.Do(req)
defer res.Body.Close()
body, _ := io.ReadAll(res.Body)
fmt.Println(string(body))
}
HttpResponse<String> response = Unirest.put("https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/upgradeWindow")
.header("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
.header("Content-Type", "application/json")
.body("{\n \"weekday\": 3,\n \"startHourUtc\": 12\n}")
.asString();
require 'uri'
require 'net/http'
url = URI("https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/upgradeWindow")
http = Net::HTTP.new(url.host, url.port)
http.use_ssl = true
request = Net::HTTP::Put.new(url)
request["Authorization"] = 'Basic <encoded-value>'
request["Content-Type"] = 'application/json'
request.body = "{\n \"weekday\": 3,\n \"startHourUtc\": 12\n}"
response = http.request(request)
puts response.read_body
{
"status": 200,
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a",
"result": {
"weekday": 3,
"startHourUtc": 12,
"duration": 6
}
}
{
"status": 400,
"error": "<string>",
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
}
{
"status": 500,
"error": "<string>",
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
}