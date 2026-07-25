Get service upgrade window

Set service upgrade window Creates or fully replaces the upgrade window for a service. The upgrade window currently lasts 6 hours from `startHourUtc`. The upgrade window can only be set on primary services; secondary services inherit the primary service window. Errors: - 400: invalid field values (`weekday` not in 0–6, `startHourUtc` not in {0, 6, 12, 18}), or the service is a secondary service. - 401: missing, invalid, or disabled API key. - 403: caller lacks `control-plane:service:manage` on the service, or the organization does not have the scheduled upgrades feature enabled. - 404: service does not exist or is not visible to the caller.

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