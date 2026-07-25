Skip to main content
POST
Create a private endpoint
Create a new private endpoint. The private endpoint will be associated with this service and organization

Autorizaciones

Authorization
string
header
requerido

Use key ID and key secret obtained in ClickHouse Cloud console: https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/openapi

Parámetros de ruta

organizationId
string<uuid>
requerido

ID of the requested organization.

serviceId
string<uuid>
requerido

ID of the requested service.

Cuerpo

application/json
id
string

Private endpoint identifier

description
string

Description of private endpoint

Respuesta

Successful response

status
number

HTTP status code.

Ejemplo:

200

requestId
string<uuid>

Unique id assigned to every request. UUIDv4

result
object
Última modificación el 25 de julio de 2026