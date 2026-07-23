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chDB ofrece una API nativa de C/C++ para integrar directamente la funcionalidad de ClickHouse en sus aplicaciones. La API admite tanto consultas sencillas como funciones avanzadas, como conexiones persistentes y resultados de consultas en streaming.

Instalación

1

Instalar libchdb

Instale la biblioteca chDB en su sistema:
2

Incluir archivos de cabecera

Incluya el archivo de cabecera de chDB en su proyecto:

Ejemplos en C

Conexión básica y consultas

Consultas en streaming

Trabajar con distintos formatos de datos

Ejemplo de C++

Buenas prácticas para la gestión de errores

Repositorio de GitHub

Última modificación el 23 de julio de 2026