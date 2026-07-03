-- LOGGED IN AS default (admin privileges) clickhouse - cloud :) SELECT user() SELECT user() Query id: 9bc02d8b - ab05 - 4a63 - b2dd - 3e0093f36d31 ┌─currentUser()─┐ │ default │ └───────────────┘ 1 row in set . Elapsed: 0 . 001 sec. -- create user 'foo' clickhouse - cloud :) CREATE USER foo IDENTIFIED WITH sha256_password BY 'secretPassword123!' CREATE USER foo IDENTIFIED WITH sha256_hash BY '4338B66A5F04244574CB9C872829F1FD8F696C658EC7A4BD22FEFBBCF331B665' SALT 'C2911CA1E4787227BBD0EBEF43066EF2EC4C54172C1AB3616E88050F2EC13475' Query id: 9711f5fc - 2b5c - 43f0 - a760 - 0c67764919a2 Ok. 0 rows in set . Elapsed: 0 . 102 sec. -- create user 'bar' clickhouse - cloud :) CREATE USER bar IDENTIFIED WITH sha256_password BY 'secretPassword123!' CREATE USER bar IDENTIFIED WITH sha256_hash BY '14A1401822566260191F51BAE85C4740E650E1F9D02DEFFF086CD6A6A8B3164F' SALT '276AE4A32353D579894C83C230775568E501CCD696531EEF0006761D3BEE3F75' Query id: 11a78bf5 - f5e1 - 4f1d - bfe8 - cf2aa0a1b15d Ok. 0 rows in set . Elapsed: 0 . 103 sec. -- create role 'role_a' clickhouse - cloud :) CREATE ROLE role_a; CREATE ROLE role_a Query id: 13ccc007 - fa5a - 4110 - 9a05 - 48e284cea45f Ok. 0 rows in set . Elapsed: 0 . 104 sec. -- create role 'role_b' clickhouse - cloud :) CREATE ROLE role_b; CREATE ROLE role_b Query id: 43f84376 - 76fa - 4cd2 - b8e2 - 2dcfbe41ec1b Ok. 0 rows in set . Elapsed: 0 . 103 sec. -- grant 'role_a' to users 'foo' and 'bar' clickhouse - cloud :) GRANT role_a to foo,bar GRANT role_a TO foo, bar Query id: 4fe91624 - efb3 - 4091 - b680 - b6905ab445b4 Ok. 0 rows in set . Elapsed: 0 . 107 sec. -- grant 'role_b' to user 'bar' clickhouse - cloud :) GRANT role_b TO bar GRANT role_b TO bar Query id: 7ea38b28 - 2719 - 4dd6 - 8abd - 0241f7b34d5c Ok. 0 rows in set . Elapsed: 0 . 102 sec. -- What users have assigned 'role_a'? clickhouse - cloud :) SELECT * FROM system . role_grants WHERE granted_role_name = 'role_a' ; SELECT * FROM system . role_grants WHERE granted_role_name = 'role_a' Query id: bf088776 - f450 - 4150 - b2e8 - 197b400573c1 ┌─user_name─┬─role_name─┬─granted_role_name─┬─granted_role_is_default─┬─with_admin_option─┐ │ bar │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ role_a │ 1 │ 0 │ │ foo │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ role_a │ 1 │ 0 │ └───────────┴───────────┴───────────────────┴─────────────────────────┴───────────────────┘ 2 rows in set . Elapsed: 0 . 001 sec. -- What roles are assigned to users 'foo' and 'bar'? clickhouse - cloud :) SELECT * FROM system . role_grants WHERE user_name IN ( 'foo' , 'bar' ); SELECT * FROM system . role_grants WHERE user_name IN ( 'foo' , 'bar' ) Query id: b81dbe1c - 42f0 - 43bd - b237 - 1a6b1d81ae3d ┌─user_name─┬─role_name─┬─granted_role_name─┬─granted_role_is_default─┬─with_admin_option─┐ │ bar │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ role_b │ 1 │ 0 │ │ bar │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ role_a │ 1 │ 0 │ │ foo │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ role_a │ 1 │ 0 │ └───────────┴───────────┴───────────────────┴─────────────────────────┴───────────────────┘ 3 rows in set . Elapsed: 0 . 001 sec. -- logged in as user 'foo' clickhouse - cloud :) SELECT user() SELECT user() Query id: eee6eaaa - 11bc - 42c1 - 9258 - fa3079ee6f80 ┌─currentUser()─┐ │ foo │ └───────────────┘ 1 row in set . Elapsed: 0 . 001 sec. clickhouse - cloud :) SHOW CURRENT ROLES SHOW CURRENT ROLES Query id: aa6a1ac1 - 3502 - 4960 - bb34 - f7d9f0d7986e ┌─role_name─┬─with_admin_option─┬─is_default─┐ │ role_a │ 0 │ 1 │ └───────────┴───────────────────┴────────────┘ 1 row in set . Elapsed: 0 . 002 sec. -- logged in as user 'bar' clickhouse - cloud :) SELECT user() SELECT user() Query id: fa9ba47f - efcf - 4491 - 9b4e - 2f1130dfa84b ┌─currentUser()─┐ │ bar │ └───────────────┘ 1 row in set . Elapsed: 0 . 001 sec. clickhouse - cloud :) SHOW CURRENT ROLES SHOW CURRENT ROLES Query id: fb3f2941 - a8ce - 481d - 8fad - b775bfc5b532 ┌─role_name─┬─with_admin_option─┬─is_default─┐ │ role_a │ 0 │ 1 │ │ role_b │ 0 │ 1 │ └───────────┴───────────────────┴────────────┘ 2 rows in set . Elapsed: 0 . 001 sec.