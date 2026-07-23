عناوين IPv6. تُخزَّن في 16 بايت بصيغة UInt128 وبترتيب البايتات big-endian.
IPv6
الاستخدام الأساسي
CREATE TABLE hits (url String, from IPv6) ENGINE = MergeTree() ORDER BY url;
DESCRIBE TABLE hits;
أو يمكنك استخدام النطاق
┌─name─┬─type───┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┐
│ url │ String │ │ │ │ │
│ from │ IPv6 │ │ │ │ │
└──────┴────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┘
IPv6 كمفتاح:
يدعم النطاق
CREATE TABLE hits (url String, from IPv6) ENGINE = MergeTree() ORDER BY from;
IPv6 إدخالًا مخصّصًا كسلاسل
IPv6:
INSERT INTO hits (url, from) VALUES ('https://wikipedia.org', '2a02:aa08:e000:3100::2')('https://clickhouse.com', '2001:44c8:129:2632:33:0:252:2')('https://clickhouse.com/docs/en/', '2a02:e980:1e::1');
SELECT * FROM hits;
تُخزَّن القيم في صيغة ثنائية مضغوطة:
┌─url────────────────────────────────┬─from──────────────────────────┐
│ https://clickhouse.com │ 2001:44c8:129:2632:33:0:252:2 │
│ https://clickhouse.com/docs/en/ │ 2a02:e980:1e::1 │
│ https://wikipedia.org │ 2a02:aa08:e000:3100::2 │
└────────────────────────────────────┴───────────────────────────────┘
SELECT toTypeName(from), hex(from) FROM hits LIMIT 1;
يمكن مقارنة عناوين IPv6 مباشرةً بعناوين IPv4:
┌─toTypeName(from)─┬─hex(from)────────────────────────┐
│ IPv6 │ 200144C8012926320033000002520002 │
└──────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────┘
SELECT toIPv4('127.0.0.1') = toIPv6('::ffff:127.0.0.1');
انظر أيضًا
┌─equals(toIPv4('127.0.0.1'), toIPv6('::ffff:127.0.0.1'))─┐
│ 1 │
└─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘