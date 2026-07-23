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IPv6

عناوين IPv6. تُخزَّن في 16 بايت بصيغة UInt128 وبترتيب البايتات big-endian.

الاستخدام الأساسي

أو يمكنك استخدام النطاق IPv6 كمفتاح:
يدعم النطاق IPv6 إدخالًا مخصّصًا كسلاسل IPv6:
تُخزَّن القيم في صيغة ثنائية مضغوطة:
يمكن مقارنة عناوين IPv6 مباشرةً بعناوين IPv4:
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