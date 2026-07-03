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Cómo instalar y probar ClickHouse en Microsoft Windows

Al instalar ClickHouse en Windows 10, es posible que reciba errores al insertar datos; por ejemplo:
En Windows 10, es necesario actualizar WSL a WSL 2.
  • Abre PowerShell haciendo clic con el botón derecho en el icono de PowerShell y seleccionando “Ejecutar como administrador”.
  • Sigue las instrucciones de Microsoft para actualizar a WSL 2 aquí: https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/wsl/install
  • Una vez completada la actualización, abre WSL desde PowerShell.
  • Para hacer la prueba, siga estas instrucciones; debería obtener un resultado similar: Como esto es solo para pruebas, inicié sesión como root para evitar problemas de permisos:
  • Cree un directorio para ClickHouse:
  • Desde el nuevo directorio, descargue ClickHouse:
  • Inicie el servidor de ClickHouse:
  • En otra ventana de WSL, inicie el cliente:
  • Cree la base de datos y la tabla:
  • Insertar filas de ejemplo:
  • Ver las filas:
Última modificación el 3 de julio de 2026