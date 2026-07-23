El conjunto de datos de Hacker News contiene 28.74 millones de publicaciones y sus embeddings vectoriales. Los embeddings se generaron con el modelo all-MiniLM-L6-v2 de SentenceTransformers. La dimensión de cada vector de embedding es
Introducción
384.
Este conjunto de datos puede usarse para analizar los aspectos de diseño, dimensionamiento y rendimiento de una aplicación de búsqueda vectorial a gran escala,
en un entorno real, construida sobre datos textuales generados por los usuarios.
ClickHouse pone a disposición el conjunto de datos completo con embeddings vectoriales como un único archivo
Detalles del conjunto de datos
Parquet en un bucket de S3
Recomendamos a los usuarios realizar primero un ejercicio de dimensionamiento para estimar los requisitos de almacenamiento y memoria de este conjunto de datos consultando la documentación.
Pasos
1
Crear la tabla
Cree la tabla
hackernews para almacenar las publicaciones & sus embeddings, así como los atributos asociados:
El
CREATE TABLE hackernews
(
`id` Int32,
`doc_id` Int32,
`text` String,
`vector` Array(Float32),
`node_info` Tuple(
start Nullable(UInt64),
end Nullable(UInt64)),
`metadata` String,
`type` Enum8('story' = 1, 'comment' = 2, 'poll' = 3, 'pollopt' = 4, 'job' = 5),
`by` LowCardinality(String),
`time` DateTime,
`title` String,
`post_score` Int32,
`dead` UInt8,
`deleted` UInt8,
`length` UInt32
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY id;
id es solo un entero que se incrementa. Los atributos adicionales pueden usarse en predicados para entender
la búsqueda por similitud vectorial combinada con posfiltrado/prefiltrado, como se explica en la documentación
2
Cargar datos
Para cargar los datos desde el archivo
Parquet, ejecute la siguiente sentencia SQL:
Insertar 28,74 millones de filas en la tabla llevará unos minutos.
INSERT INTO hackernews SELECT * FROM s3('https://clickhouse-datasets.s3.amazonaws.com/hackernews-miniLM/hackernews_part_1_of_1.parquet');
3
Crear un índice de similitud vectorial
Ejecute la siguiente instrucción SQL para definir y crear un índice de similitud vectorial en la columna
vector de la tabla
hackernews:
Los parámetros y las consideraciones de rendimiento para la creación y la búsqueda de índices se describen en la documentación. La instrucción anterior usa los valores 64 y 512, respectivamente, para los hiperparámetros HNSW
ALTER TABLE hackernews ADD INDEX vector_index vector TYPE vector_similarity('hnsw', 'cosineDistance', 384, 'bf16', 64, 512);
ALTER TABLE hackernews MATERIALIZE INDEX vector_index SETTINGS mutations_sync = 2;
M y
ef_construction.
Debe seleccionar cuidadosamente los valores óptimos de estos parámetros evaluando el tiempo de construcción del índice y la calidad de los resultados de búsqueda
en función de los valores seleccionados.La construcción y el almacenamiento del índice podrían tardar incluso unos minutos o hasta una hora para el conjunto de datos completo de 28,74 millones, según la cantidad de núcleos de CPU disponibles y el ancho de banda del almacenamiento.
4
Realizar una búsqueda ANN
Una vez creado el índice de similitud vectorial, las consultas de búsqueda vectorial usarán automáticamente el índice:
La primera carga del índice vectorial en memoria podría tardar unos segundos o minutos.
Query
SELECT id, title, text
FROM hackernews
ORDER BY cosineDistance( vector, <search vector>)
LIMIT 10
5
Generar embeddings para la consulta de búsqueda
Sentence Transformers ofrece modelos de embedding locales y fáciles de usar para capturar el significado semántico de oraciones y párrafos.El conjunto de datos de HackerNews contiene embeddings vectoriales generados con el modelo all-MiniLM-L6-v2.A continuación se incluye un script de Python de ejemplo para mostrar cómo generar vectores de embedding de forma programática usando el paquete de Python
sentence_transformers. El vector de embedding de búsqueda se pasa luego como argumento a la función
cosineDistance() en la consulta `SELECT`.
A continuación se muestra un ejemplo de la ejecución del script de Python anterior junto con los resultados de búsqueda por similitud (solo se imprimen 100 caracteres de cada uno de los 20 posts principales):
from sentence_transformers import SentenceTransformer
import sys
import clickhouse_connect
print("Initializing...")
model = SentenceTransformer('sentence-transformers/all-MiniLM-L6-v2')
chclient = clickhouse_connect.get_client() # ClickHouse credentials here
while True:
# Take the search query from user
print("Enter a search query :")
input_query = sys.stdin.readline();
texts = [input_query]
# Run the model and obtain search vector
print("Generating the embedding for ", input_query);
embeddings = model.encode(texts)
print("Querying ClickHouse...")
params = {'v1':list(embeddings[0]), 'v2':20}
result = chclient.query("SELECT id, title, text FROM hackernews ORDER BY cosineDistance(vector, %(v1)s) LIMIT %(v2)s", parameters=params)
print("Results :")
for row in result.result_rows:
print(row[0], row[2][:100])
print("---------")
Initializing...
Enter a search query :
Are OLAP cubes useful
Generating the embedding for "Are OLAP cubes useful"
Querying ClickHouse...
Results :
27742647 smartmic:
slt2021: OLAP Cube is not dead, as long as you use some form of:<p>1. GROUP BY multiple fi
---------
27744260 georgewfraser:A data mart is a logical organization of data to help humans understand the schema. Wh
---------
27761434 mwexler:"We model data according to rigorous frameworks like Kimball or Inmon because we must r
---------
28401230 chotmat:
erosenbe0: OLAP database is just a copy, replica, or archive of data with a schema designe
---------
22198879 Merick:+1 for Apache Kylin, it's a great project and awesome open source community. If anyone i
---------
27741776 crazydoggers:I always felt the value of an OLAP cube was uncovering questions you may not know to as
---------
22189480 shadowsun7:
_Codemonkeyism: After maintaining an OLAP cube system for some years, I'm not that
---------
27742029 smartmic:
gengstrand: My first exposure to OLAP was on a team developing a front end to Essbase that
---------
22364133 irfansharif:
simo7: I'm wondering how this technology could work for OLAP cubes.<p>An OLAP cube
---------
23292746 scoresmoke:When I was developing my pet project for Web analytics (<a href="https://github
---------
22198891 js8:It seems that the article makes a categorical error, arguing that OLAP cubes were replaced by co
---------
28421602 chotmat:
7thaccount: Is there any advantage to OLAP cube over plain SQL (large historical database r
---------
22195444 shadowsun7:
lkcubing: Thanks for sharing. Interesting write up.<p>While this article accurately capt
---------
22198040 lkcubing:Thanks for sharing. Interesting write up.<p>While this article accurately captures the issu
---------
3973185 stefanu:
sgt: Interesting idea. Ofcourse, OLAP isn't just about the underlying cubes and dimensions,
---------
22190903 shadowsun7:
js8: It seems that the article makes a categorical error, arguing that OLAP cubes were r
---------
28422241 sradman:OLAP Cubes have been disrupted by Column Stores. Unless you are interested in the history of
---------
28421480 chotmat:
sradman: OLAP Cubes have been disrupted by Column Stores. Unless you are interested in the
---------
27742515 BadInformatics:
quantified: OP posts with inverted condition: “OLAP != OLAP Cube” is the actual titl
---------
28422935 chotmat:
rstuart4133: I remember hearing about OLAP cubes donkey's years ago (probably not far
---------
Aplicación demo de resumenEl ejemplo anterior ilustró la búsqueda semántica y la recuperación de documentos con ClickHouse.A continuación se presenta una aplicación de ejemplo de IA generativa muy sencilla pero con gran potencial.La aplicación realiza los siguientes pasos:
- Acepta un topic introducido por el usuario
- Genera un vector de embedding para el topic mediante
SentenceTransformerscon el modelo
all-MiniLM-L6-v2
- Recupera publicaciones/comentarios muy relevantes mediante búsqueda por similitud vectorial en la tabla
hackernews
- Usa
LangChainy la API de Chat
gpt-3.5-turbode OpenAI para resumir el contenido recuperado en el paso n.º 3. Las publicaciones y los comentarios recuperados en el paso n.º 3 se pasan como contexto a la API de Chat y son el nexo clave en Generative AI.
OPENAI_API_KEY. La API key de OpenAI se puede obtener tras registrarse en https://platform.openai.com.Esta aplicación demuestra un caso de uso de Generative AI aplicable a múltiples dominios empresariales como:
análisis de sentimiento de clientes, automatización del soporte técnico, extracción de información de conversaciones de usuarios, documentos legales, registros médicos,
transcripciones de reuniones, estados financieros, etc.
Código para la aplicación anterior:
$ python3 summarize.py
Enter a search topic :
ClickHouse performance experiences
Generating the embedding for ----> ClickHouse performance experiences
Querying ClickHouse to retrieve relevant articles...
Initializing chatgpt-3.5-turbo model...
Summarizing search results retrieved from ClickHouse...
Summary from chatgpt-3.5:
The discussion focuses on comparing ClickHouse with various databases like TimescaleDB, Apache Spark,
AWS Redshift, and QuestDB, highlighting ClickHouse's cost-efficient high performance and suitability
for analytical applications. Users praise ClickHouse for its simplicity, speed, and resource efficiency
in handling large-scale analytics workloads, although some challenges like DMLs and difficulty in backups
are mentioned. ClickHouse is recognized for its real-time aggregate computation capabilities and solid
engineering, with comparisons made to other databases like Druid and MemSQL. Overall, ClickHouse is seen
as a powerful tool for real-time data processing, analytics, and handling large volumes of data
efficiently, gaining popularity for its impressive performance and cost-effectiveness.
print("Initializing...")
import sys
import json
import time
from sentence_transformers import SentenceTransformer
import clickhouse_connect
from langchain.docstore.document import Document
from langchain.text_splitter import CharacterTextSplitter
from langchain.chat_models import ChatOpenAI
from langchain.prompts import PromptTemplate
from langchain.chains.summarize import load_summarize_chain
import textwrap
import tiktoken
def num_tokens_from_string(string: str, encoding_name: str) -> int:
encoding = tiktoken.encoding_for_model(encoding_name)
num_tokens = len(encoding.encode(string))
return num_tokens
model = SentenceTransformer('sentence-transformers/all-MiniLM-L6-v2')
chclient = clickhouse_connect.get_client(compress=False) # ClickHouse credentials here
while True:
# Take the search query from user
print("Enter a search topic :")
input_query = sys.stdin.readline();
texts = [input_query]
# Run the model and obtain search or reference vector
print("Generating the embedding for ----> ", input_query);
embeddings = model.encode(texts)
print("Querying ClickHouse...")
params = {'v1':list(embeddings[0]), 'v2':100}
result = chclient.query("SELECT id,title,text FROM hackernews ORDER BY cosineDistance(vector, %(v1)s) LIMIT %(v2)s", parameters=params)
# Just join all the search results
doc_results = ""
for row in result.result_rows:
doc_results = doc_results + "\n" + row[2]
print("Initializing chatgpt-3.5-turbo model")
model_name = "gpt-3.5-turbo"
text_splitter = CharacterTextSplitter.from_tiktoken_encoder(
model_name=model_name
)
texts = text_splitter.split_text(doc_results)
docs = [Document(page_content=t) for t in texts]
llm = ChatOpenAI(temperature=0, model_name=model_name)
prompt_template = """
Write a concise summary of the following in not more than 10 sentences:
{text}
CONSCISE SUMMARY :
"""
prompt = PromptTemplate(template=prompt_template, input_variables=["text"])
num_tokens = num_tokens_from_string(doc_results, model_name)
gpt_35_turbo_max_tokens = 4096
verbose = False
print("Summarizing search results retrieved from ClickHouse...")
if num_tokens <= gpt_35_turbo_max_tokens:
chain = load_summarize_chain(llm, chain_type="stuff", prompt=prompt, verbose=verbose)
else:
chain = load_summarize_chain(llm, chain_type="map_reduce", map_prompt=prompt, combine_prompt=prompt, verbose=verbose)
summary = chain.run(docs)
print(f"Summary from chatgpt-3.5: {summary}")