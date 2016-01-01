On this page

ClickHouse Kafka Connect Sink

note The connector is available in beta stage for early adopters. If you notice a problem, please file an issue.

ClickHouse Kafka Connect Sink is the Kafka connector delivering data from a Kafka topic to a ClickHouse table.

The Kafka Connect framework v3.0 or later should be installed in the environment.

ClickHouse Kafka Connect version ClickHouse version Kafka Connect 0.0.3 22.5 or later 3.0 or later

Shipped with out-of-the-box exactly-once semantics. It's powered by a new ClickHouse core feature named KeeperMap (used as a state store by the connector) and allows for minimalistic architecture.

Support for 3rd-party state stores: Currently defaults to In-memory but can use KeeperMap (Redis to be added soon).

Core integration: Built, maintained, and supported by ClickHouse.

Tested continuously against ClickHouse Cloud.

Data inserts with a declared schema and schemaless.

Support for most major data types of ClickHouse (more to be added soon)

The connector is distributed as a single uber JAR file containing all the class files necessary to run the plugin.

To install the plugin, follow these steps:

Download a zip archive containing the Connector JAR file from the Releases page of ClickHouse Kafka Connect Sink repository. Extract the ZIP file content and copy it to the desired location. Add a path with the plugin director to plugin.path configuration in your Connect properties file to allow Confluent Platform to find the plugin. Restart the Confluent Platform. If you use Confluent Platform, log into Confluent Control Center UI to verify the ClickHouse Sink is available in the list of available connectors.

To connect the ClickHouse Sink to the ClickHouse server, you need to provide:

connection details: hostname ( required ) and port (optional)

) and port (optional) user credentials: password (required) and username (optional)

The full table of configuration options:

Name Required Type Description Default value hostname required string The hostname or IP address of the server N/A port optional integer Port the server listens to 8443 username optional string The name of the user on whose behalf to connect to the server default password required string Password for the specified user N/A database optional string The name of the database to write to default ssl optional boolean Enable TLS for network connections true exactlyOnce optional boolean Enable exactly-once processing guarantees.

When true, stores processing state in KeeperMap.

When false, stores processing state in-memory. false timeoutSeconds optional integer Connection timeout in seconds. 30 retryCount optional integer Maximum number of retries for a query. No delay between retries. 3

ClickHouse Connect Sink reads messages from Kafka topics and writes them to appropriate tables. ClickHouse Connect Sink writes data into existing tables. Please, make sure a target table with an appropriate schema was created in ClickHouse before starting to insert data into it.

Each topic requires a dedicated target table in ClickHouse. The target table name must match the source topic name.

If you need to transform outbound messages before they are sent to ClickHouse Kafka Connect Sink, use Kafka Connect Transformations.

With a schema declared:

Kafka Connect Type ClickHouse Type Supported Primitive STRING String ✅ Yes INT8 Int8 ✅ Yes INT16 Int16 ✅ Yes INT32 Int32 ✅ Yes INT64 Int64 ✅ Yes FLOAT32 Float32 ✅ Yes FLOAT64 Float64 ✅ Yes BOOLEAN Boolean ✅ Yes ARRAY Array(Primitive) ✅ No MAP Map(Primitive, Primitive) ✅ No STRUCT N/A ❌ No BYTES N/A ❌ No

Without a schema declared:

A record is converted into JSON and sent to ClickHouse as a value in JSONEachRow format.

Logging is automatically provided by Kafka Connect Platform. The logging destination and format might be configured via Kafka connect configuration file.

If using the Confluent Platform, the logs can be seen by running a CLI command:

confluent local services connect log



For additional details check out the official tutorial.

ClickHouse Kafka Connect reports runtime metrics via Java Management Extensions (JMX). JMX is enabled in Kafka Connector by default.

ClickHouse Connect MBeanName:

com . clickhouse : type = ClickHouseKafkaConnector , name = SinkTask { id }



ClickHouse Kafka Connect reports the following metrics:

Name Type Description receivedRecords long The total number of records received. recordProcessingTime long Total time in nanoseconds spent grouping and converting records to a unified structure. taskProcessingTime long Total time in nanoseconds spent processing and inserting data into ClickHouse.