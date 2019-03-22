Insert Local Files

id type author timestamp comment children



19464423 comment adrianmonk 2019-03-22 16:58:19 "It's an apples and oranges comparison in the first place. There are security expenses related to prison populations. You need staff, facilities, equipment, etc. to manage prisoners behavior (prevent fights, etc.) and keep them from escaping. The two things have a different mission, so of course they're going to have different costs.<p>It's like saying a refrigerator is more expensive than a microwave. It doesn't mean anything because they do different things." []



19464461 comment sneakernets 2019-03-22 17:01:10 "Because the science is so solid that it's beating a dead horse at this point.<p>But with anti-vaxxers, It's like telling someone the red apple you're holding is red, yet they insist that it's green. You can't argue "the merits" with people like this." [19464582]



19465288 comment derefr 2019-03-22 18:15:21 "Because we're talking about the backend-deployment+ops-jargon terms "website" and "webapp", not their general usage. Words can have precise jargon meanings <i>which are different</i> in different disciplines. This is where ops people tend to draw the line: a web<i>site</i> is something you can deploy to e.g. an S3 bucket and it'll be fully functional, with no other dependencies that you have to maintain for it. A <i>webapp</i> is something that <i>does</i> have such dependencies that you need to set up and maintain—e.g. a database layer.<p>But even ignoring that, I also define the terms this way because of the prefix "web." A webapp isn't "an app on the web", but rather "an app powered by the web." An entirely-offline JavaScript SPA that is just <i>served over</i> the web, <i>isn't</i> a web-app. It's just a program that runs in a browser, just like a Flash or ActiveX or Java applet is a program that runs in a browser. (Is a Flash game a "web game"? It's usually considered a <i>browser game</i>, but that's not the same thing.)<p>We already have a term for the thing that {Flash, ActiveX, Java} applets are: apps. Offline JavaScript SPAs are just apps too. We don't need to add the prefix "web"; it's meaningless here. In any of those cases, if you took the exact same program, and slammed it into an Electron wrapper instead of into a domain-fronted S3 bucket, it would clearly not be a "web app" in any sense. Your SPA would just be "a JavaScript <i>app</i> that uses a browser DOM as its graphics toolkit." Well, that's just as true before you put it in the Electron wrapper.<p>So "web app", then, has a specific meaning, above and beyond "app." You need something extra. That something extra is a backend, which your browser—driven by the app's logic—interacts with <i>over the web</i>. That's what makes an app "a web app." (This definition intentionally encompasses both server-rendered dynamic HTML, and client-rendered JavaScript SPA apps. You don't need a frontend <i>app</i>; you just need a <i>web backend</i> that something is interacting with. That something can be the browser directly, by clicking links and submitting forms; or it can be a JavaScript frontend, using AJAX.)<p>A "web site", then, is a "web app" without the "app" part. If it's clear in the above definition what an "app" is, and what a "web app" is, then you can subtract one from the other to derive a definition of a "web not-app." That's a website: something powered by a web backend, which does not do any app things. If we decide that "app things" are basically "storing state", then a "site" is an "app" with no persistent state.<p>And since the definition of "web" here is about a backend, then the difference between a "web app" and a "web site" (a web not-app) is probably defined by the properties of the backend. So the difference about the ability of the web backend to store state. So a "web site" is a "web app" where the backend does no app things—i.e., stores no state." []



19465534 comment bduerst 2019-03-22 18:36:40 "Apple included: <a href=""https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2018/mar/04/apple-users-icloud-services-personal-data-china-cybersecurity-law-privacy"" rel=""nofollow"">https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2018/mar/04/apple-...</a>" []



19466269 comment CalChris 2019-03-22 19:55:13 "> It has the same A12 CPU ... with 3 GB of RAM on the <i>system-on-a-chip</i><p>Actually that's <i>package-on-package</i>. The LPDDR4X DRAM is glued (well, reflow soldered) to the back of the A12 Bionic.<p><a href=""https://www.techinsights.com/about-techinsights/overview/blog/apple-iphone-xs-teardown/"" rel=""nofollow"">https://www.techinsights.com/about-techinsights/overview/blo...</a><p><a href=""https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Package_on_package"" rel=""nofollow"">https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Package_on_package</a>" [19468341]



19466980 comment onetimemanytime 2019-03-22 21:07:25 ">><i>The insanity, here, is that you can't take the land the motorhome is on and build a studio on it.</i><p>apple and oranges. The permit to built the studio makes that building legit, kinda forever. A motor home, they can chase out with a new law, or just by enforcing existing laws." []

