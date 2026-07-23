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Are OLAP cubes useful

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27742647 smartmic:

slt2021: OLAP Cube is not dead, as long as you use some form of:<p>1. GROUP BY multiple fi

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27744260 georgewfraser:A data mart is a logical organization of data to help humans understand the schema. Wh

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27761434 mwexler:"We model data according to rigorous frameworks like Kimball or Inmon because we must r

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28401230 chotmat:

erosenbe0: OLAP database is just a copy, replica, or archive of data with a schema designe

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22198879 Merick:+1 for Apache Kylin, it's a great project and awesome open source community. If anyone i

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27741776 crazydoggers:I always felt the value of an OLAP cube was uncovering questions you may not know to as

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22189480 shadowsun7:

_Codemonkeyism: After maintaining an OLAP cube system for some years, I'm not that

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27742029 smartmic:

gengstrand: My first exposure to OLAP was on a team developing a front end to Essbase that

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22364133 irfansharif:

simo7: I'm wondering how this technology could work for OLAP cubes.<p>An OLAP cube

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23292746 scoresmoke:When I was developing my pet project for Web analytics (<a href="https://github

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22198891 js8:It seems that the article makes a categorical error, arguing that OLAP cubes were replaced by co

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28421602 chotmat:

7thaccount: Is there any advantage to OLAP cube over plain SQL (large historical database r

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22195444 shadowsun7:

lkcubing: Thanks for sharing. Interesting write up.<p>While this article accurately capt

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22198040 lkcubing:Thanks for sharing. Interesting write up.<p>While this article accurately captures the issu

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3973185 stefanu:

sgt: Interesting idea. Ofcourse, OLAP isn't just about the underlying cubes and dimensions,

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22190903 shadowsun7:

js8: It seems that the article makes a categorical error, arguing that OLAP cubes were r

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28422241 sradman:OLAP Cubes have been disrupted by Column Stores. Unless you are interested in the history of

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28421480 chotmat:

sradman: OLAP Cubes have been disrupted by Column Stores. Unless you are interested in the

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27742515 BadInformatics:

quantified: OP posts with inverted condition: “OLAP != OLAP Cube” is the actual titl

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28422935 chotmat:

rstuart4133: I remember hearing about OLAP cubes donkey's years ago (probably not far