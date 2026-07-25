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POST
Create BYOC Infrastructure
Create a new BYOC Infrastructure in the organization. Returns the configuration of the newly created infrastructure

Autorisations

Authorization
string
header
requis

Use key ID and key secret obtained in ClickHouse Cloud console: https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/openapi

Paramètres de chemin

organizationId
string<uuid>
requis

ID of the requested organization.

Corps

application/json
regionId
enum<string>

Region in which the BYOC infrastructure will be located

Options disponibles:
ap-northeast-1,
ap-northeast-2,
ap-south-1,
ap-southeast-1,
ap-southeast-2,
ca-central-1,
eu-central-1,
eu-west-1,
eu-west-2,
il-central-1,
us-east-1,
us-east-2,
us-west-2,
us-east1,
us-central1,
europe-west2,
europe-west4,
asia-southeast1,
asia-northeast1,
eastus,
eastus2,
westus3,
germanywestcentral,
centralus
accountId
string

Cloud account ID the BYOC infrastructure is configured for

availabilityZoneSuffixes
enum<string>[]

List of availability zone suffixes

Options disponibles:
a,
b,
c,
d,
e,
f
vpcCidrRange
string

CIDR range for VPC

displayName
string

Human readable name for infrastructure

Réponse

Successful response

status
number

HTTP status code.

Exemple:

200

requestId
string<uuid>

Unique id assigned to every request. UUIDv4

result
object
Dernière modification le 25 juillet 2026