Update service backup configuration
Updates service backup configuration. Requires ADMIN auth key role. Setting the properties with null value, will reset the properties to theirs default values.
curl --request PATCH \
--url https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/backupConfiguration \
--header 'Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data '
{
"backupPeriodInHours": 123,
"backupRetentionPeriodInHours": 123,
"backupStartTime": "<string>"
}
'
import requests
url = "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/backupConfiguration"
payload = {
"backupPeriodInHours": 123,
"backupRetentionPeriodInHours": 123,
"backupStartTime": "<string>"
}
headers = {
"Authorization": "Basic <encoded-value>",
"Content-Type": "application/json"
}
response = requests.patch(url, json=payload, headers=headers)
print(response.text)
const options = {
method: 'PATCH',
headers: {Authorization: 'Basic <encoded-value>', 'Content-Type': 'application/json'},
body: JSON.stringify({
backupPeriodInHours: 123,
backupRetentionPeriodInHours: 123,
backupStartTime: '<string>'
})
};
fetch('https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/backupConfiguration', options)
.then(res => res.json())
.then(res => console.log(res))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
<?php
$curl = curl_init();
curl_setopt_array($curl, [
CURLOPT_URL => "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/backupConfiguration",
CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER => true,
CURLOPT_ENCODING => "",
CURLOPT_MAXREDIRS => 10,
CURLOPT_TIMEOUT => 30,
CURLOPT_HTTP_VERSION => CURL_HTTP_VERSION_1_1,
CURLOPT_CUSTOMREQUEST => "PATCH",
CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS => json_encode([
'backupPeriodInHours' => 123,
'backupRetentionPeriodInHours' => 123,
'backupStartTime' => '<string>'
]),
CURLOPT_HTTPHEADER => [
"Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>",
"Content-Type: application/json"
],
]);
$response = curl_exec($curl);
$err = curl_error($curl);
curl_close($curl);
if ($err) {
echo "cURL Error #:" . $err;
} else {
echo $response;
}
package main
import (
"fmt"
"strings"
"net/http"
"io"
)
func main() {
url := "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/backupConfiguration"
payload := strings.NewReader("{\n \"backupPeriodInHours\": 123,\n \"backupRetentionPeriodInHours\": 123,\n \"backupStartTime\": \"<string>\"\n}")
req, _ := http.NewRequest("PATCH", url, payload)
req.Header.Add("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
req.Header.Add("Content-Type", "application/json")
res, _ := http.DefaultClient.Do(req)
defer res.Body.Close()
body, _ := io.ReadAll(res.Body)
fmt.Println(string(body))
}
HttpResponse<String> response = Unirest.patch("https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/backupConfiguration")
.header("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
.header("Content-Type", "application/json")
.body("{\n \"backupPeriodInHours\": 123,\n \"backupRetentionPeriodInHours\": 123,\n \"backupStartTime\": \"<string>\"\n}")
.asString();
require 'uri'
require 'net/http'
url = URI("https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/backupConfiguration")
http = Net::HTTP.new(url.host, url.port)
http.use_ssl = true
request = Net::HTTP::Patch.new(url)
request["Authorization"] = 'Basic <encoded-value>'
request["Content-Type"] = 'application/json'
request.body = "{\n \"backupPeriodInHours\": 123,\n \"backupRetentionPeriodInHours\": 123,\n \"backupStartTime\": \"<string>\"\n}"
response = http.request(request)
puts response.read_body
{
"status": 200,
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a",
"result": {
"backupPeriodInHours": 123,
"backupRetentionPeriodInHours": 123,
"backupStartTime": "<string>"
}
}
{
"status": 400,
"error": "<string>",
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
}
{
"status": 500,
"error": "<string>",
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
}
Autorizaciones
Use key ID and key secret obtained in ClickHouse Cloud console: https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/openapi
Parámetros de ruta
ID of the organization that owns the service.
ID of the service.
Cuerpo
The interval in hours between each backup.
The minimum duration in hours for which the backups are available. Must be a whole number of days between 24 (1 day) and 1080 (45 days) — i.e. a multiple of 24.
The time in HH:MM format for the backups to be performed (evaluated in UTC timezone). When defined the backup period resets to every 24 hours.
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curl --request PATCH \
--url https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/backupConfiguration \
--header 'Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data '
{
"backupPeriodInHours": 123,
"backupRetentionPeriodInHours": 123,
"backupStartTime": "<string>"
}
'
import requests
url = "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/backupConfiguration"
payload = {
"backupPeriodInHours": 123,
"backupRetentionPeriodInHours": 123,
"backupStartTime": "<string>"
}
headers = {
"Authorization": "Basic <encoded-value>",
"Content-Type": "application/json"
}
response = requests.patch(url, json=payload, headers=headers)
print(response.text)
const options = {
method: 'PATCH',
headers: {Authorization: 'Basic <encoded-value>', 'Content-Type': 'application/json'},
body: JSON.stringify({
backupPeriodInHours: 123,
backupRetentionPeriodInHours: 123,
backupStartTime: '<string>'
})
};
fetch('https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/backupConfiguration', options)
.then(res => res.json())
.then(res => console.log(res))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
<?php
$curl = curl_init();
curl_setopt_array($curl, [
CURLOPT_URL => "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/backupConfiguration",
CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER => true,
CURLOPT_ENCODING => "",
CURLOPT_MAXREDIRS => 10,
CURLOPT_TIMEOUT => 30,
CURLOPT_HTTP_VERSION => CURL_HTTP_VERSION_1_1,
CURLOPT_CUSTOMREQUEST => "PATCH",
CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS => json_encode([
'backupPeriodInHours' => 123,
'backupRetentionPeriodInHours' => 123,
'backupStartTime' => '<string>'
]),
CURLOPT_HTTPHEADER => [
"Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>",
"Content-Type: application/json"
],
]);
$response = curl_exec($curl);
$err = curl_error($curl);
curl_close($curl);
if ($err) {
echo "cURL Error #:" . $err;
} else {
echo $response;
}
package main
import (
"fmt"
"strings"
"net/http"
"io"
)
func main() {
url := "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/backupConfiguration"
payload := strings.NewReader("{\n \"backupPeriodInHours\": 123,\n \"backupRetentionPeriodInHours\": 123,\n \"backupStartTime\": \"<string>\"\n}")
req, _ := http.NewRequest("PATCH", url, payload)
req.Header.Add("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
req.Header.Add("Content-Type", "application/json")
res, _ := http.DefaultClient.Do(req)
defer res.Body.Close()
body, _ := io.ReadAll(res.Body)
fmt.Println(string(body))
}
HttpResponse<String> response = Unirest.patch("https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/backupConfiguration")
.header("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
.header("Content-Type", "application/json")
.body("{\n \"backupPeriodInHours\": 123,\n \"backupRetentionPeriodInHours\": 123,\n \"backupStartTime\": \"<string>\"\n}")
.asString();
require 'uri'
require 'net/http'
url = URI("https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/backupConfiguration")
http = Net::HTTP.new(url.host, url.port)
http.use_ssl = true
request = Net::HTTP::Patch.new(url)
request["Authorization"] = 'Basic <encoded-value>'
request["Content-Type"] = 'application/json'
request.body = "{\n \"backupPeriodInHours\": 123,\n \"backupRetentionPeriodInHours\": 123,\n \"backupStartTime\": \"<string>\"\n}"
response = http.request(request)
puts response.read_body
{
"status": 200,
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a",
"result": {
"backupPeriodInHours": 123,
"backupRetentionPeriodInHours": 123,
"backupStartTime": "<string>"
}
}
{
"status": 400,
"error": "<string>",
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
}
{
"status": 500,
"error": "<string>",
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
}