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GET
Get backup details
Returns a single backup info.

Autorizaciones

Authorization
string
header
requerido

Use key ID and key secret obtained in ClickHouse Cloud console: https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/openapi

Parámetros de ruta

organizationId
string<uuid>
requerido

ID of the organization that owns the backup.

serviceId
string<uuid>
requerido

ID of the service the backup was created from.

backupId
string<uuid>
requerido

ID of the requested backup.

Respuesta

Successful response

status
number

HTTP status code.

Ejemplo:

200

requestId
string<uuid>

Unique id assigned to every request. UUIDv4

result
object
Última modificación el 25 de julio de 2026