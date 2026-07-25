Get backup details
Returns a single backup info.
GET
/
v1
/
organizations
/
{organizationId}
/
services
/
{serviceId}
/
backups
/
{backupId}
Get backup details
curl --request GET \
--url https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/backups/{backupId} \
--header 'Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>'
import requests
url = "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/backups/{backupId}"
headers = {"Authorization": "Basic <encoded-value>"}
response = requests.get(url, headers=headers)
print(response.text)
const options = {method: 'GET', headers: {Authorization: 'Basic <encoded-value>'}};
fetch('https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/backups/{backupId}', options)
.then(res => res.json())
.then(res => console.log(res))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
<?php
$curl = curl_init();
curl_setopt_array($curl, [
CURLOPT_URL => "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/backups/{backupId}",
CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER => true,
CURLOPT_ENCODING => "",
CURLOPT_MAXREDIRS => 10,
CURLOPT_TIMEOUT => 30,
CURLOPT_HTTP_VERSION => CURL_HTTP_VERSION_1_1,
CURLOPT_CUSTOMREQUEST => "GET",
CURLOPT_HTTPHEADER => [
"Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>"
],
]);
$response = curl_exec($curl);
$err = curl_error($curl);
curl_close($curl);
if ($err) {
echo "cURL Error #:" . $err;
} else {
echo $response;
}
package main
import (
"fmt"
"net/http"
"io"
)
func main() {
url := "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/backups/{backupId}"
req, _ := http.NewRequest("GET", url, nil)
req.Header.Add("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
res, _ := http.DefaultClient.Do(req)
defer res.Body.Close()
body, _ := io.ReadAll(res.Body)
fmt.Println(string(body))
}
HttpResponse<String> response = Unirest.get("https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/backups/{backupId}")
.header("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
.asString();
require 'uri'
require 'net/http'
url = URI("https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/backups/{backupId}")
http = Net::HTTP.new(url.host, url.port)
http.use_ssl = true
request = Net::HTTP::Get.new(url)
request["Authorization"] = 'Basic <encoded-value>'
response = http.request(request)
puts response.read_body
{
"status": 200,
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a",
"result": {
"id": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a",
"serviceId": "<string>",
"startedAt": "2023-11-07T05:31:56Z",
"finishedAt": "2023-11-07T05:31:56Z",
"sizeInBytes": 123,
"durationInSeconds": 123,
"backupName": "<string>",
"bucket": {
"bucketProvider": "AWS",
"bucketPath": "<string>",
"iamRoleArn": "<string>",
"iamRoleSessionName": "<string>"
}
}
}
{
"status": 400,
"error": "<string>",
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
}
{
"status": 500,
"error": "<string>",
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
}
Returns a single backup info.
Autorizaciones
Use key ID and key secret obtained in ClickHouse Cloud console: https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/openapi
Parámetros de ruta
ID of the organization that owns the backup.
ID of the service the backup was created from.
ID of the requested backup.
Última modificación el 25 de julio de 2026
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Get backup details
curl --request GET \
--url https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/backups/{backupId} \
--header 'Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>'
import requests
url = "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/backups/{backupId}"
headers = {"Authorization": "Basic <encoded-value>"}
response = requests.get(url, headers=headers)
print(response.text)
const options = {method: 'GET', headers: {Authorization: 'Basic <encoded-value>'}};
fetch('https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/backups/{backupId}', options)
.then(res => res.json())
.then(res => console.log(res))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
<?php
$curl = curl_init();
curl_setopt_array($curl, [
CURLOPT_URL => "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/backups/{backupId}",
CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER => true,
CURLOPT_ENCODING => "",
CURLOPT_MAXREDIRS => 10,
CURLOPT_TIMEOUT => 30,
CURLOPT_HTTP_VERSION => CURL_HTTP_VERSION_1_1,
CURLOPT_CUSTOMREQUEST => "GET",
CURLOPT_HTTPHEADER => [
"Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>"
],
]);
$response = curl_exec($curl);
$err = curl_error($curl);
curl_close($curl);
if ($err) {
echo "cURL Error #:" . $err;
} else {
echo $response;
}
package main
import (
"fmt"
"net/http"
"io"
)
func main() {
url := "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/backups/{backupId}"
req, _ := http.NewRequest("GET", url, nil)
req.Header.Add("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
res, _ := http.DefaultClient.Do(req)
defer res.Body.Close()
body, _ := io.ReadAll(res.Body)
fmt.Println(string(body))
}
HttpResponse<String> response = Unirest.get("https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/backups/{backupId}")
.header("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
.asString();
require 'uri'
require 'net/http'
url = URI("https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/backups/{backupId}")
http = Net::HTTP.new(url.host, url.port)
http.use_ssl = true
request = Net::HTTP::Get.new(url)
request["Authorization"] = 'Basic <encoded-value>'
response = http.request(request)
puts response.read_body
{
"status": 200,
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a",
"result": {
"id": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a",
"serviceId": "<string>",
"startedAt": "2023-11-07T05:31:56Z",
"finishedAt": "2023-11-07T05:31:56Z",
"sizeInBytes": 123,
"durationInSeconds": 123,
"backupName": "<string>",
"bucket": {
"bucketProvider": "AWS",
"bucketPath": "<string>",
"iamRoleArn": "<string>",
"iamRoleSessionName": "<string>"
}
}
}
{
"status": 400,
"error": "<string>",
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
}
{
"status": 500,
"error": "<string>",
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
}