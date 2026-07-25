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GET
List of service backups
Returns a list of all backups for the service. The most recent backups comes first in the list.

Autorizaciones

Authorization
string
header
requerido

Use key ID and key secret obtained in ClickHouse Cloud console: https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/openapi

Parámetros de ruta

organizationId
string<uuid>
requerido

ID of the organization that owns the backup.

serviceId
string<uuid>
requerido

ID of the service the backup was created from.

Respuesta

Successful response

status
number

HTTP status code.

Ejemplo:

200

requestId
string<uuid>

Unique id assigned to every request. UUIDv4

result
object[]
Última modificación el 25 de julio de 2026