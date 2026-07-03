root@marspc2:/# cd clickhouse

root@marspc2:/clickhouse# curl https://clickhouse.com | sh

% Total % Received % Xferd Average Speed Time Time Time Current

Dload Upload Total Spent Left Speed

100 2739 0 2739 0 0 5515 0 --:--:-- --:--:-- --:--:-- 5511

Will download https://builds.clickhouse.com/master/amd64/clickhouse into clickhouse

% Total % Received % Xferd Average Speed Time Time Time Current

Dload Upload Total Spent Left Speed

100 530M 100 530M 0 0 8859k 0 0:01:01 0:01:01 --:--:-- 8549k

Successfully downloaded the ClickHouse binary, you can run it as:

./clickhouse

You can also install it: