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كيفية تثبيت ClickHouse واختباره على Microsoft Windows

عند تثبيت ClickHouse على Windows 10، قد تظهر لك أخطاء عند إدخال البيانات، على سبيل المثال:
في Windows 10، يجب ترقية WSL إلى WSL 2.
  • افتح PowerShell بالنقر بزر الماوس الأيمن على أيقونة PowerShell ثم اختيار “تشغيل كمسؤول”.
  • اتبع تعليمات Microsoft للترقية إلى WSL 2 من هنا: https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/wsl/install
  • بعد اكتمال الترقية، افتح WSL من PowerShell.
  • للاختبار، اتبع هذه التعليمات، ويُفترض أن يكون الناتج مشابهًا: وبما أن هذا مخصّص للاختبار، فقد سجّلت الدخول بصفتي root لتجنّب مشكلات الأذونات:
  • أنشئ مجلدًا لـ ClickHouse:
  • من الدليل الجديد، نزّل ClickHouse:
  • شغّل خادم ClickHouse:
  • في نافذة WSL أخرى، شغّل العميل:
  • أنشئ قاعدة البيانات والجدول:
  • أدرِج صفوفًا تجريبية:
  • اعرض الصفوف:
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