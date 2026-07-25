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DELETE
Delete key
Deletes API key. Only a key not used to authenticate the active request can be deleted.

التفويضات

Authorization
string
header
مطلوب

Use key ID and key secret obtained in ClickHouse Cloud console: https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/openapi

معلمات المسار

organizationId
string<uuid>
مطلوب

ID of the organization that owns the key.

keyId
string<uuid>
مطلوب

ID of the key to delete.

الاستجابة

Successful response

status
number

HTTP status code.

مثال:

200

requestId
string<uuid>

Unique id assigned to every request. UUIDv4

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