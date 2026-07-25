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PATCH
Update key
Updates API key properties.

التفويضات

Authorization
string
header
مطلوب

Use key ID and key secret obtained in ClickHouse Cloud console: https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/openapi

معلمات المسار

organizationId
string<uuid>
مطلوب

ID of the organization that owns the key.

keyId
string<uuid>
مطلوب

ID of the key to update.

الجسم

application/json
name
string

Name of the key

roles
enum<string>[]
مهمل

DEPRECATED. Use assignedRoleIds instead. List of roles assigned to the key.

الخيارات المتاحة:
admin,
developer,
query_endpoints
assignedRoleIds
string<uuid>[]

Array of role UUIDs to assign to the API key

expireAt
string<date-time> | null

Timestamp the key expires. If null or is empty the key never expires. ISO-8601.

state
enum<string>

State of the key: 'enabled', 'disabled'.

الخيارات المتاحة:
enabled,
disabled
ipAccessList
object[]

List of IP addresses allowed to access the API using this key

الاستجابة

Successful response

status
number

HTTP status code.

مثال:

200

requestId
string<uuid>

Unique id assigned to every request. UUIDv4

result
object
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