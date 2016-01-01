Skip to main content
Skip to main content
Edit this page
Beta feature. Learn more.

Connect a data catalog in ClickHouse Cloud

Connect ClickHouse Cloud to your data catalogs to access your open table format tables. You can set up connections in the Data sources UI. For setup via SQL, use the DataLakeCatalog database engine in your SQL editor of choice.

Once connected, catalog tables show up in the SQL console under the database name you choose. You can query them with standard ClickHouse SQL, join them with MergeTree tables, and use them as sources for materialized views.

Prerequisites

Before you connect a catalog, confirm the following:

  • Service permissions. You need the control-plane:service:manage permission to access the Data sources page and add catalogs.
  • Running service. If the service is idle, wake it from the Data sources or the service settings pages before connecting or viewing linked catalogs.
  • Catalog credentials. Gather connection details for your catalog type before opening the flyout. Each catalog uses different fields and authentication — see Add your catalog connection below.

Connect your catalog

Open the data catalog flyout

  1. Select Data sources in the left navigation.
  2. Click + Add catalog if you haven't set up any data sources. Otherwise, click Add data source > Add data lake catalog.
  3. In the Connect your data catalog flyout, select your catalog from the Select catalog dropdown. If the catalog supports multiple open table formats, choose the format in Open table format.

Add your catalog connection

Select your catalog below for guidance and prerequisites. Then fill in the connection parameters, along with a Database name — the ClickHouse database that exposes your catalog tables in the SQL console.

AWS Glue Catalog exposes Iceberg tables registered in the Glue Data Catalog.

Before you connect, confirm:

  • ClickHouse version 25.12+.
  • Iceberg tables are registered in AWS Glue Data Catalog in your target region.
  • For access key authentication, you have an IAM user access key with permissions to read Glue metadata and the underlying S3 objects.
  • For IAM role authentication (26.2+), you have an IAM role that trusts your ClickHouse service role. Include the service role ARN from Settings → Network security information in the role trust policy. See Accessing Iceberg data securely for IAM policy examples.

In the flyout, enter your AWS Region (e.g. us-west-2), then choose an authentication method:

Access key authentication

  1. Select AWS Access Key as the Authentication method.
  2. Enter your Access Key ID and Secret Access Key.
  3. Enter a Database name for the ClickHouse database that exposes your Glue tables.

IAM role authentication (26.2+)

  1. Select AWS IAM Role as the Authentication method.
  2. Copy the Service role ID (IAM) from the flyout panel and add it to your IAM role trust policy.
  3. Enter your AWS Role ARN and an optional AWS Role Session Name.
  4. Enter a Database name for the ClickHouse database that exposes your Glue tables.
Note

Glue supports multiple table formats, but ClickHouse only reads Iceberg tables from Glue.



Save the connection

After filling in the fields:

  1. Click Add catalog. ClickHouse validates the connection and credentials when saving.
  2. On success, a confirmation toast appears with a View in SQL console link. Your catalog is listed in the Linked catalogs table with its connection status and table count.

From the Actions menu on a linked catalog row, you can drop the catalog connection. Dropping removes the catalog's database from ClickHouse — it doesn't delete any data in your external catalog.

Query your data

View your catalog tables

On the Data sources page, find your catalog in the Linked catalogs table and click View tables.

ClickHouse opens the SQL console with your catalog database selected and lists the available tables.

Note

Tables may not appear immediately after you connect a catalog. Depending on the catalog, it can take up to 3 minutes for all tables to be listed.

Run a query

Write a query in the SQL editor and click Run. Wrap the full table name in backticks:

SELECT * FROM `identity_profiles.identity_profiles_iceberg`

Troubleshooting

  • If you don't see your tables in the SQL console: verify credentials, network access, and table types in the catalog. Make sure the tables you expect to see are in supported file and table formats.

See also