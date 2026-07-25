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DELETE
Delete a role
Deletes an existing custom role. System roles cannot be deleted. This operation will remove the role and all its associated policies.

Autorisations

Authorization
string
header
requis

Use key ID and key secret obtained in ClickHouse Cloud console: https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/openapi

Paramètres de chemin

organizationId
string<uuid>
requis

ID of the requested organization.

roleId
string<uuid>
requis

ID of the requested role.

Réponse

Successful response

status
number

HTTP status code.

Exemple:

200

requestId
string<uuid>

Unique id assigned to every request. UUIDv4

Dernière modification le 25 juillet 2026