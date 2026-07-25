Create a new role
Creates a new custom role for an organization with specified policies and actors.
POST
/
v1
/
organizations
/
{organizationId}
/
roles
Create a new role
curl --request POST \
--url https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/roles \
--header 'Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data '
{
"name": "<string>",
"actors": [
"<string>"
],
"policies": [
{
"permissions": [
"<string>"
],
"resources": [
"<string>"
],
"tags": {
"grants": [
"<string>"
]
}
}
]
}
'
import requests
url = "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/roles"
payload = {
"name": "<string>",
"actors": ["<string>"],
"policies": [
{
"permissions": ["<string>"],
"resources": ["<string>"],
"tags": { "grants": ["<string>"] }
}
]
}
headers = {
"Authorization": "Basic <encoded-value>",
"Content-Type": "application/json"
}
response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)
print(response.text)
const options = {
method: 'POST',
headers: {Authorization: 'Basic <encoded-value>', 'Content-Type': 'application/json'},
body: JSON.stringify({
name: '<string>',
actors: ['<string>'],
policies: [
{
permissions: ['<string>'],
resources: ['<string>'],
tags: {grants: ['<string>']}
}
]
})
};
fetch('https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/roles', options)
.then(res => res.json())
.then(res => console.log(res))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
<?php
$curl = curl_init();
curl_setopt_array($curl, [
CURLOPT_URL => "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/roles",
CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER => true,
CURLOPT_ENCODING => "",
CURLOPT_MAXREDIRS => 10,
CURLOPT_TIMEOUT => 30,
CURLOPT_HTTP_VERSION => CURL_HTTP_VERSION_1_1,
CURLOPT_CUSTOMREQUEST => "POST",
CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS => json_encode([
'name' => '<string>',
'actors' => [
'<string>'
],
'policies' => [
[
'permissions' => [
'<string>'
],
'resources' => [
'<string>'
],
'tags' => [
'grants' => [
'<string>'
]
]
]
]
]),
CURLOPT_HTTPHEADER => [
"Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>",
"Content-Type: application/json"
],
]);
$response = curl_exec($curl);
$err = curl_error($curl);
curl_close($curl);
if ($err) {
echo "cURL Error #:" . $err;
} else {
echo $response;
}
package main
import (
"fmt"
"strings"
"net/http"
"io"
)
func main() {
url := "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/roles"
payload := strings.NewReader("{\n \"name\": \"<string>\",\n \"actors\": [\n \"<string>\"\n ],\n \"policies\": [\n {\n \"permissions\": [\n \"<string>\"\n ],\n \"resources\": [\n \"<string>\"\n ],\n \"tags\": {\n \"grants\": [\n \"<string>\"\n ]\n }\n }\n ]\n}")
req, _ := http.NewRequest("POST", url, payload)
req.Header.Add("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
req.Header.Add("Content-Type", "application/json")
res, _ := http.DefaultClient.Do(req)
defer res.Body.Close()
body, _ := io.ReadAll(res.Body)
fmt.Println(string(body))
}
HttpResponse<String> response = Unirest.post("https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/roles")
.header("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
.header("Content-Type", "application/json")
.body("{\n \"name\": \"<string>\",\n \"actors\": [\n \"<string>\"\n ],\n \"policies\": [\n {\n \"permissions\": [\n \"<string>\"\n ],\n \"resources\": [\n \"<string>\"\n ],\n \"tags\": {\n \"grants\": [\n \"<string>\"\n ]\n }\n }\n ]\n}")
.asString();
require 'uri'
require 'net/http'
url = URI("https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/roles")
http = Net::HTTP.new(url.host, url.port)
http.use_ssl = true
request = Net::HTTP::Post.new(url)
request["Authorization"] = 'Basic <encoded-value>'
request["Content-Type"] = 'application/json'
request.body = "{\n \"name\": \"<string>\",\n \"actors\": [\n \"<string>\"\n ],\n \"policies\": [\n {\n \"permissions\": [\n \"<string>\"\n ],\n \"resources\": [\n \"<string>\"\n ],\n \"tags\": {\n \"grants\": [\n \"<string>\"\n ]\n }\n }\n ]\n}"
response = http.request(request)
puts response.read_body
{
"status": 200,
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a",
"result": {
"id": "<string>",
"tenantId": "<string>",
"ownerId": "<string>",
"name": "<string>",
"actors": [
"<string>"
],
"policies": [
{
"id": "<string>",
"roleId": "<string>",
"tenantId": "<string>",
"permissions": [
"<string>"
],
"resources": [
"<string>"
],
"tags": {
"grants": [
"<string>"
]
}
}
],
"createdAt": "2023-11-07T05:31:56Z",
"updatedAt": "2023-11-07T05:31:56Z"
}
}
{
"status": 400,
"error": "<string>",
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
}
{
"status": 500,
"error": "<string>",
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
}
Creates a new custom role for an organization with specified policies and actors.
Autorisations
Use key ID and key secret obtained in ClickHouse Cloud console: https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/openapi
Paramètres de chemin
ID of the requested organization.
Corps
application/json
Dernière modification le 25 juillet 2026
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Create a new role
curl --request POST \
--url https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/roles \
--header 'Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data '
{
"name": "<string>",
"actors": [
"<string>"
],
"policies": [
{
"permissions": [
"<string>"
],
"resources": [
"<string>"
],
"tags": {
"grants": [
"<string>"
]
}
}
]
}
'
import requests
url = "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/roles"
payload = {
"name": "<string>",
"actors": ["<string>"],
"policies": [
{
"permissions": ["<string>"],
"resources": ["<string>"],
"tags": { "grants": ["<string>"] }
}
]
}
headers = {
"Authorization": "Basic <encoded-value>",
"Content-Type": "application/json"
}
response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)
print(response.text)
const options = {
method: 'POST',
headers: {Authorization: 'Basic <encoded-value>', 'Content-Type': 'application/json'},
body: JSON.stringify({
name: '<string>',
actors: ['<string>'],
policies: [
{
permissions: ['<string>'],
resources: ['<string>'],
tags: {grants: ['<string>']}
}
]
})
};
fetch('https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/roles', options)
.then(res => res.json())
.then(res => console.log(res))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
<?php
$curl = curl_init();
curl_setopt_array($curl, [
CURLOPT_URL => "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/roles",
CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER => true,
CURLOPT_ENCODING => "",
CURLOPT_MAXREDIRS => 10,
CURLOPT_TIMEOUT => 30,
CURLOPT_HTTP_VERSION => CURL_HTTP_VERSION_1_1,
CURLOPT_CUSTOMREQUEST => "POST",
CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS => json_encode([
'name' => '<string>',
'actors' => [
'<string>'
],
'policies' => [
[
'permissions' => [
'<string>'
],
'resources' => [
'<string>'
],
'tags' => [
'grants' => [
'<string>'
]
]
]
]
]),
CURLOPT_HTTPHEADER => [
"Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>",
"Content-Type: application/json"
],
]);
$response = curl_exec($curl);
$err = curl_error($curl);
curl_close($curl);
if ($err) {
echo "cURL Error #:" . $err;
} else {
echo $response;
}
package main
import (
"fmt"
"strings"
"net/http"
"io"
)
func main() {
url := "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/roles"
payload := strings.NewReader("{\n \"name\": \"<string>\",\n \"actors\": [\n \"<string>\"\n ],\n \"policies\": [\n {\n \"permissions\": [\n \"<string>\"\n ],\n \"resources\": [\n \"<string>\"\n ],\n \"tags\": {\n \"grants\": [\n \"<string>\"\n ]\n }\n }\n ]\n}")
req, _ := http.NewRequest("POST", url, payload)
req.Header.Add("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
req.Header.Add("Content-Type", "application/json")
res, _ := http.DefaultClient.Do(req)
defer res.Body.Close()
body, _ := io.ReadAll(res.Body)
fmt.Println(string(body))
}
HttpResponse<String> response = Unirest.post("https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/roles")
.header("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
.header("Content-Type", "application/json")
.body("{\n \"name\": \"<string>\",\n \"actors\": [\n \"<string>\"\n ],\n \"policies\": [\n {\n \"permissions\": [\n \"<string>\"\n ],\n \"resources\": [\n \"<string>\"\n ],\n \"tags\": {\n \"grants\": [\n \"<string>\"\n ]\n }\n }\n ]\n}")
.asString();
require 'uri'
require 'net/http'
url = URI("https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/roles")
http = Net::HTTP.new(url.host, url.port)
http.use_ssl = true
request = Net::HTTP::Post.new(url)
request["Authorization"] = 'Basic <encoded-value>'
request["Content-Type"] = 'application/json'
request.body = "{\n \"name\": \"<string>\",\n \"actors\": [\n \"<string>\"\n ],\n \"policies\": [\n {\n \"permissions\": [\n \"<string>\"\n ],\n \"resources\": [\n \"<string>\"\n ],\n \"tags\": {\n \"grants\": [\n \"<string>\"\n ]\n }\n }\n ]\n}"
response = http.request(request)
puts response.read_body
{
"status": 200,
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a",
"result": {
"id": "<string>",
"tenantId": "<string>",
"ownerId": "<string>",
"name": "<string>",
"actors": [
"<string>"
],
"policies": [
{
"id": "<string>",
"roleId": "<string>",
"tenantId": "<string>",
"permissions": [
"<string>"
],
"resources": [
"<string>"
],
"tags": {
"grants": [
"<string>"
]
}
}
],
"createdAt": "2023-11-07T05:31:56Z",
"updatedAt": "2023-11-07T05:31:56Z"
}
}
{
"status": 400,
"error": "<string>",
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
}
{
"status": 500,
"error": "<string>",
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
}