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PATCH
Update a role
Updates an existing custom role. System roles cannot be updated. All fields are optional - only provided fields will be updated.

Autorizaciones

Authorization
string
header
requerido

Use key ID and key secret obtained in ClickHouse Cloud console: https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/openapi

Parámetros de ruta

organizationId
string<uuid>
requerido

ID of the requested organization.

roleId
string<uuid>
requerido

ID of the requested role.

Cuerpo

application/json
name
string

New name for the role

actors
string[]

New list of actor resource IDs (replaces existing actors)

policies
object[]

New list of policies (replaces existing policies)

Respuesta

Successful response

status
number

HTTP status code.

Ejemplo:

200

requestId
string<uuid>

Unique id assigned to every request. UUIDv4

result
object
Última modificación el 25 de julio de 2026