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DELETE
Delete a role
Deletes an existing custom role. System roles cannot be deleted. This operation will remove the role and all its associated policies.

Autorizaciones

Authorization
string
header
requerido

Use key ID and key secret obtained in ClickHouse Cloud console: https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/openapi

Parámetros de ruta

organizationId
string<uuid>
requerido

ID of the requested organization.

roleId
string<uuid>
requerido

ID of the requested role.

Respuesta

Successful response

status
number

HTTP status code.

Ejemplo:

200

requestId
string<uuid>

Unique id assigned to every request. UUIDv4

Última modificación el 25 de julio de 2026