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GET
Get service metrics
Returns prometheus metrics for a service.

Autorizaciones

Authorization
string
header
requerido

Use key ID and key secret obtained in ClickHouse Cloud console: https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/openapi

Parámetros de ruta

organizationId
string<uuid>
requerido

ID of the organization that owns the service.

serviceId
string<uuid>
requerido

ID of the requested service.

Parámetros de consulta

filtered_metrics
string<boolean>

Return a filtered list of Prometheus metrics.

Respuesta

Successful response

The response is of type string.

Última modificación el 25 de julio de 2026