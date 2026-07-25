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PATCH
Update organization member
Updates organization member role.

التفويضات

Authorization
string
header
مطلوب

Use key ID and key secret obtained in ClickHouse Cloud console: https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/openapi

معلمات المسار

organizationId
string<uuid>
مطلوب

ID of the organization the member is part of.

userId
string<uuid>
مطلوب

ID of the user to patch

الجسم

application/json
role
enum<string>
مهمل

DEPRECATED. Use assignedRoleIds instead. Role of the member in the organization.

الخيارات المتاحة:
admin,
developer
assignedRoleIds
string[]

List of role IDs to assign to the member

الاستجابة

Successful response

status
number

HTTP status code.

مثال:

200

requestId
string<uuid>

Unique id assigned to every request. UUIDv4

result
object
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