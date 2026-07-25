Get member details
Returns a single organization member details.
GET
/
v1
/
organizations
/
{organizationId}
/
members
/
{userId}
Get member details
curl --request GET \
--url https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/members/{userId} \
--header 'Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>'
import requests
url = "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/members/{userId}"
headers = {"Authorization": "Basic <encoded-value>"}
response = requests.get(url, headers=headers)
print(response.text)
const options = {method: 'GET', headers: {Authorization: 'Basic <encoded-value>'}};
fetch('https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/members/{userId}', options)
.then(res => res.json())
.then(res => console.log(res))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
<?php
$curl = curl_init();
curl_setopt_array($curl, [
CURLOPT_URL => "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/members/{userId}",
CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER => true,
CURLOPT_ENCODING => "",
CURLOPT_MAXREDIRS => 10,
CURLOPT_TIMEOUT => 30,
CURLOPT_HTTP_VERSION => CURL_HTTP_VERSION_1_1,
CURLOPT_CUSTOMREQUEST => "GET",
CURLOPT_HTTPHEADER => [
"Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>"
],
]);
$response = curl_exec($curl);
$err = curl_error($curl);
curl_close($curl);
if ($err) {
echo "cURL Error #:" . $err;
} else {
echo $response;
}
package main
import (
"fmt"
"net/http"
"io"
)
func main() {
url := "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/members/{userId}"
req, _ := http.NewRequest("GET", url, nil)
req.Header.Add("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
res, _ := http.DefaultClient.Do(req)
defer res.Body.Close()
body, _ := io.ReadAll(res.Body)
fmt.Println(string(body))
}
HttpResponse<String> response = Unirest.get("https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/members/{userId}")
.header("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
.asString();
require 'uri'
require 'net/http'
url = URI("https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/members/{userId}")
http = Net::HTTP.new(url.host, url.port)
http.use_ssl = true
request = Net::HTTP::Get.new(url)
request["Authorization"] = 'Basic <encoded-value>'
response = http.request(request)
puts response.read_body
{
"status": 200,
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a",
"result": {
"userId": "<string>",
"name": "<string>",
"email": "jsmith@example.com",
"joinedAt": "2023-11-07T05:31:56Z",
"assignedRoles": [
{
"roleId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a",
"roleName": "<string>"
}
]
}
}
{
"status": 400,
"error": "<string>",
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
}
{
"status": 500,
"error": "<string>",
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
}
Returns a single organization member details.
التفويضات
Use key ID and key secret obtained in ClickHouse Cloud console: https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/openapi
معلمات المسار
ID of the organization the member is part of.
ID of the requested user.
آخر تعديل في ٢٥ يوليو ٢٠٢٦
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Get member details
curl --request GET \
--url https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/members/{userId} \
--header 'Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>'
import requests
url = "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/members/{userId}"
headers = {"Authorization": "Basic <encoded-value>"}
response = requests.get(url, headers=headers)
print(response.text)
const options = {method: 'GET', headers: {Authorization: 'Basic <encoded-value>'}};
fetch('https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/members/{userId}', options)
.then(res => res.json())
.then(res => console.log(res))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
<?php
$curl = curl_init();
curl_setopt_array($curl, [
CURLOPT_URL => "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/members/{userId}",
CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER => true,
CURLOPT_ENCODING => "",
CURLOPT_MAXREDIRS => 10,
CURLOPT_TIMEOUT => 30,
CURLOPT_HTTP_VERSION => CURL_HTTP_VERSION_1_1,
CURLOPT_CUSTOMREQUEST => "GET",
CURLOPT_HTTPHEADER => [
"Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>"
],
]);
$response = curl_exec($curl);
$err = curl_error($curl);
curl_close($curl);
if ($err) {
echo "cURL Error #:" . $err;
} else {
echo $response;
}
package main
import (
"fmt"
"net/http"
"io"
)
func main() {
url := "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/members/{userId}"
req, _ := http.NewRequest("GET", url, nil)
req.Header.Add("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
res, _ := http.DefaultClient.Do(req)
defer res.Body.Close()
body, _ := io.ReadAll(res.Body)
fmt.Println(string(body))
}
HttpResponse<String> response = Unirest.get("https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/members/{userId}")
.header("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
.asString();
require 'uri'
require 'net/http'
url = URI("https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/members/{userId}")
http = Net::HTTP.new(url.host, url.port)
http.use_ssl = true
request = Net::HTTP::Get.new(url)
request["Authorization"] = 'Basic <encoded-value>'
response = http.request(request)
puts response.read_body
{
"status": 200,
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a",
"result": {
"userId": "<string>",
"name": "<string>",
"email": "jsmith@example.com",
"joinedAt": "2023-11-07T05:31:56Z",
"assignedRoles": [
{
"roleId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a",
"roleName": "<string>"
}
]
}
}
{
"status": 400,
"error": "<string>",
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
}
{
"status": 500,
"error": "<string>",
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
}