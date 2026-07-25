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DELETE
Delete a role
Deletes an existing custom role. System roles cannot be deleted. This operation will remove the role and all its associated policies.

التفويضات

Authorization
string
header
مطلوب

Use key ID and key secret obtained in ClickHouse Cloud console: https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/openapi

معلمات المسار

organizationId
string<uuid>
مطلوب

ID of the requested organization.

roleId
string<uuid>
مطلوب

ID of the requested role.

الاستجابة

Successful response

status
number

HTTP status code.

مثال:

200

requestId
string<uuid>

Unique id assigned to every request. UUIDv4

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