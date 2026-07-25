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GET
Get service metrics
Returns prometheus metrics for a service.

التفويضات

Authorization
string
header
مطلوب

Use key ID and key secret obtained in ClickHouse Cloud console: https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/openapi

معلمات المسار

organizationId
string<uuid>
مطلوب

ID of the organization that owns the service.

serviceId
string<uuid>
مطلوب

ID of the requested service.

معلمات الاستعلام

filtered_metrics
string<boolean>

Return a filtered list of Prometheus metrics.

الاستجابة

Successful response

The response is of type string.

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