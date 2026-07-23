عيّن محرك التنفيذ مختلفًا لوظائف محددة.
تهيئة دالة Engine
إعداد محركات الدوال
from chdb.datastore.config import function_config
# Force specific functions to use chdb
function_config.use_chdb('length', 'substring', 'concat')
# Force specific functions to use pandas
function_config.use_pandas('upper', 'lower', 'capitalize')
# Set default preference
function_config.prefer_chdb() # Default to chdb
function_config.prefer_pandas() # Default to pandas
# Reset to auto
function_config.reset()
افرض استخدام chdb في الحالات التالية:
متى يُستخدم
- الدوال التي تحقق أداءً أفضل في ClickHouse
- الدوال التي تستفيد من تحسينات SQL
- عمليات السلاسل النصية/التاريخ والوقت واسعة النطاق
- الدوال ذات السلوك الخاص بـ pandas
- عندما تكون مطابقة pandas الدقيقة مطلوبة
- عمليات السلاسل النصية المخصّصة
مثال
from chdb import datastore as pd
from chdb.datastore.config import function_config
# Configure function engines
function_config.use_chdb('length', 'substring')
function_config.use_pandas('upper')
ds = pd.read_csv("data.csv")
# length() will use chdb
ds['name_len'] = ds['name'].str.len()
# substring() will use chdb
ds['prefix'] = ds['name'].str.slice(0, 3)
# upper() will use pandas
ds['name_upper'] = ds['name'].str.upper()
تتوفّر أكثر من 159 دالة في كلٍّ من محركَي chdb وpandas:
الدوال المشتركة
بالنسبة إلى الدوال المشتركة، يُحدَّد المحرك بناءً على:
|الفئة
|الدوال
|السلاسل النصية
length,
upper,
lower,
trim,
ltrim,
rtrim,
concat,
substring,
replace,
reverse,
contains,
startswith,
endswith
|الرياضيات
abs,
round,
floor,
ceil,
exp,
log,
log10,
sqrt,
pow,
sin,
cos,
tan
|DateTime
year,
month,
day,
hour,
minute,
second,
dayofweek,
dayofyear,
quarter
|التجميع
sum,
avg,
min,
max,
count,
std,
var,
median
- الإعداد الصريح للدالة (إذا كان مضبوطًا)
- إعداد
execution_engineالعام
- الاختيار التلقائي استنادًا إلى السياق
بعض الدوال لا تتوفر إلا عبر ClickHouse:
الدوال الخاصة بـ chdb فقط
تستخدم هذه الدوال محرك chdb تلقائيًا بغض النظر عن الإعدادات.
|الفئة
|الدوال
|Array
arraySum,
arrayAvg,
arraySort,
arrayDistinct,
groupArray,
arrayElement
|JSON
JSONExtractString,
JSONExtractInt,
JSONExtractFloat,
JSONHas
|URL
domain,
path,
protocol,
extractURLParameter
|IP
IPv4StringToNum,
IPv4NumToString,
isIPv4String
|Geo
greatCircleDistance,
geoDistance,
geoToH3
|Hash
cityHash64,
xxHash64,
sipHash64,
MD5,
SHA256
|Conditional
sumIf,
countIf,
avgIf,
minIf,
maxIf
بعض الدوال لا تتوفر إلا من خلال pandas:
دوال خاصة بـ pandas
تستخدم هذه الدوال تلقائيًا محرك pandas بغضّ النظر عن الإعدادات.
|الفئة
|الدوال
|Apply
|دوال lambda مخصصة، ودوال يعرّفها المستخدم
|Complex Pivot
|جداول Pivot مع تجميعات مخصصة
|Stack/Unstack
|عمليات معقدة لإعادة تشكيل البيانات
|Interpolate
|طُرق الاستيفاء للسلاسل الزمنية
اضبط كيفية قيام DataStore بتصحيح أنواع البيانات بين المحركات.
تصحيح Dtype
مستويات التصحيح
from chdb.datastore.dtype_correction.config import CorrectionLevel
from chdb.datastore.config import config
# No correction
config.set_correction_level(CorrectionLevel.NONE)
# Critical types only (NULL handling, boolean)
config.set_correction_level(CorrectionLevel.CRITICAL)
# High priority (default) - common type mismatches
config.set_correction_level(CorrectionLevel.HIGH)
# Medium - more aggressive correction
config.set_correction_level(CorrectionLevel.MEDIUM)
# All - correct all possible types
config.set_correction_level(CorrectionLevel.ALL)
تفاصيل مستوى التصحيح
|المستوى
|الوصف
|الأنواع المصحَّحة
NONE
|من دون تصحيح تلقائي
|لا شيء
CRITICAL
|تصحيحات أساسية
|معالجة
NULL، وتحويل القيم المنطقية
HIGH (افتراضي)
|تصحيحات شائعة
|دقة الأعداد الصحيحة/العائمة، وDateTime، وترميز السلاسل النصية
MEDIUM
|مزيد من التصحيحات
|دقة Decimal، ومعالجة المنطقة الزمنية
ALL
|أقصى تصحيح
|جميع فروق الأنواع
يمكن أن تظهر اختلافات في الأنواع عندما:
متى تحتاج الأنواع إلى تصحيح
- ClickHouse → pandas: أحجام مختلفة للأعداد الصحيحة (Int64 مقابل int64)
- pandas → ClickHouse: تحويل كائنات Python إلى أنواع SQL
- NULL handling:
NAفي pandas مقابل
NULLفي ClickHouse
- Boolean: تمثيلات مختلفة للقيم المنطقية
- DateTime: اختلافات في المناطق الزمنية
مثال
from chdb.datastore.dtype_correction.config import CorrectionLevel
from chdb.datastore.config import config
# Strict mode - expect exact type matches
config.set_correction_level(CorrectionLevel.NONE)
# Relaxed mode - auto-fix type issues
config.set_correction_level(CorrectionLevel.ALL)
واجهة برمجة تطبيقات تهيئة دالة
الكائن function_config
from chdb.datastore.config import function_config
# Force engine for functions
function_config.use_chdb(*function_names)
function_config.use_pandas(*function_names)
# Set default preference
function_config.prefer_chdb()
function_config.prefer_pandas()
# Reset to default (auto)
function_config.reset()
# Check configuration
function_config.get_engine('length') # Returns 'chdb', 'pandas', or 'auto'
تدعم بعض الطرائق تجاوز المحرّك لكل استدعاء:
تجاوز المحرّك لكل استدعاء
# Using engine parameter (where supported)
ds['result'] = ds['col'].str.upper(engine='pandas')
أفضل الممارسات
1. ابدأ بالإعدادات الافتراضية
# Use auto mode, let DataStore decide
config.use_auto()
2. هيِّئ لأعباء عمل محددة
# For ClickHouse-optimized string processing
function_config.use_chdb('length', 'substring', 'concat')
# For pandas-compatible string behavior
function_config.use_pandas('upper', 'lower')
3. استخدم مستوى التصحيح المناسب
# Development: more permissive
config.set_correction_level(CorrectionLevel.ALL)
# Production: stricter
config.set_correction_level(CorrectionLevel.HIGH)
4. اختبر كلا المحركين
# Test with chdb
config.use_chdb()
result_chdb = process_data()
# Test with pandas
config.use_pandas()
result_pandas = process_data()
# Compare results
assert result_chdb.equals(result_pandas)