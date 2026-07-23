from chdb import datastore as pd from chdb.datastore.config import function_config # Configure function engines function_config.use_chdb( 'length' , 'substring' ) function_config.use_pandas( 'upper' ) ds = pd.read_csv( "data.csv" ) # length() will use chdb ds[ 'name_len' ] = ds[ 'name' ].str.len() # substring() will use chdb ds[ 'prefix' ] = ds[ 'name' ].str.slice( 0 , 3 ) # upper() will use pandas ds[ 'name_upper' ] = ds[ 'name' ].str.upper()