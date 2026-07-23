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يوفّر DataStore تحكمًا دقيقًا في التنفيذ على مستوى الدالة، بما في ذلك تحديد المحرك وتصحيح Dtype.

تهيئة دالة Engine

عيّن محرك التنفيذ مختلفًا لوظائف محددة.

إعداد محركات الدوال

متى يُستخدم

افرض استخدام chdb في الحالات التالية:
  • الدوال التي تحقق أداءً أفضل في ClickHouse
  • الدوال التي تستفيد من تحسينات SQL
  • عمليات السلاسل النصية/التاريخ والوقت واسعة النطاق
افرض استخدام pandas في الحالات التالية:
  • الدوال ذات السلوك الخاص بـ pandas
  • عندما تكون مطابقة pandas الدقيقة مطلوبة
  • عمليات السلاسل النصية المخصّصة

مثال

الدوال المشتركة

تتوفّر أكثر من 159 دالة في كلٍّ من محركَي chdb وpandas: بالنسبة إلى الدوال المشتركة، يُحدَّد المحرك بناءً على:
  1. الإعداد الصريح للدالة (إذا كان مضبوطًا)
  2. إعداد execution_engine العام
  3. الاختيار التلقائي استنادًا إلى السياق

الدوال الخاصة بـ chdb فقط

بعض الدوال لا تتوفر إلا عبر ClickHouse: تستخدم هذه الدوال محرك chdb تلقائيًا بغض النظر عن الإعدادات.

دوال خاصة بـ pandas

بعض الدوال لا تتوفر إلا من خلال pandas: تستخدم هذه الدوال تلقائيًا محرك pandas بغضّ النظر عن الإعدادات.

تصحيح Dtype

اضبط كيفية قيام DataStore بتصحيح أنواع البيانات بين المحركات.

مستويات التصحيح

تفاصيل مستوى التصحيح

متى تحتاج الأنواع إلى تصحيح

يمكن أن تظهر اختلافات في الأنواع عندما:
  1. ClickHouse → pandas: أحجام مختلفة للأعداد الصحيحة (Int64 مقابل int64)
  2. pandas → ClickHouse: تحويل كائنات Python إلى أنواع SQL
  3. NULL handling: NA في pandas مقابل NULL في ClickHouse
  4. Boolean: تمثيلات مختلفة للقيم المنطقية
  5. DateTime: اختلافات في المناطق الزمنية

مثال

واجهة برمجة تطبيقات تهيئة دالة

الكائن function_config

تجاوز المحرّك لكل استدعاء

تدعم بعض الطرائق تجاوز المحرّك لكل استدعاء:

أفضل الممارسات

1. ابدأ بالإعدادات الافتراضية

2. هيِّئ لأعباء عمل محددة

3. استخدم مستوى التصحيح المناسب

4. اختبر كلا المحركين

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