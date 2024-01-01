nonNegativeDerivative
Computes the non-negative derivative of
metric_column with respect to
timestamp_column.
This is a ClickHouse-specific window function, not part of standard SQL.
For each row, the derivative is computed against the previous row in the window's evaluation order, which is determined by the window's
ORDER BY clause - not by
timestamp_column.
The
timestamp_column argument is read only to measure the elapsed time between the current row and that previous row; it does not order the rows itself.
nonNegativeDerivative does not order rows by
timestamp_column; the window's
ORDER BY does.
For the formula below to apply,
timestamp_column must be strictly increasing in the window's evaluation order, so you should normally order the window by
timestamp_column ascending (for example
... OVER (ORDER BY ts ASC) together with
nonNegativeDerivative(metric, ts)).
Whenever the elapsed time between the current row and the previous row is non-positive - which happens with
ORDER BY timestamp_column DESC or with duplicate (equal) timestamps - the function returns
0 for that row instead of following the formula.
The result is the rate of change of the metric per
INTERVAL, with any negative value clamped to
0.
This is useful for monotonically increasing metrics, such as counters, where a decrease usually indicates a reset rather than a real negative rate.
Syntax
For more detail on window function syntax see: Window Functions - Syntax.
Arguments
metric_column— The column whose derivative is computed. (U)Int* or Float*.
timestamp_column— The column used to measure the elapsed time between the current row and the previous row in the window order. It does not order the rows; the window's
ORDER BYdoes, and should normally use this same column. DateTime or DateTime64.
INTERVAL X UNITS— Optional. The time unit the result is scaled to. Defaults to
INTERVAL 1 SECOND. Only fixed-length units are supported (
NANOSECOND,
MICROSECOND,
MILLISECOND,
SECOND,
MINUTE,
HOUR,
DAY,
WEEK); variable-length units (
MONTH,
QUARTER,
YEAR) raise an exception.
Returned value
For each row, the value is computed as:
0for the first row;
0for any row whose elapsed time since the previous row is non-positive (that is, , as happens with descending order or duplicate timestamps); and
- otherwise.
If the computed value would be negative, it is clamped to
0. The return type is Float64.
Example
The following example computes the per-second rate of change of a sensor reading.
Note that the third row drops from
110 to
105, so its derivative is clamped to
0.