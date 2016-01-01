Functions for Encoding Mapbox Vector Tiles

Mapbox Vector Tiles (MVT) are the protobuf-encoded tiles that web map clients such as MapLibre and Mapbox GL render natively. ClickHouse can build such tiles entirely in SQL with a pair of cooperating functions:

MVTEncodeGeom — a scalar function that projects a geometry into the tile-local pixel space of a slippy-map tile and clips it to the tile.

— a scalar function that projects a geometry into the tile-local pixel space of a slippy-map tile and clips it to the tile. MVTEncode — an aggregate function that collects the projected geometries of a group into the binary bytes of a single-layer tile.

Two helper functions, MVTBoundingBox and MVTBoundingBoxMercator , return the bounding box of a tile so that rows can be restricted to it in the WHERE clause using an index.

Point, line and polygon geometry are supported, including the Geometry type and the concrete geo types ( Point , LineString , MultiLineString , Ring , Polygon , MultiPolygon ).

The resulting bytes are a complete tile that can be returned directly over the HTTP interface with FORMAT RawBLOB .

These functions mirror the PostGIS workflow and are also available under their PostGIS names as aliases: ST_AsMVTGeom for MVTEncodeGeom and ST_AsMVT for MVTEncode .

Projects a geometry given in geographic coordinates (longitude/latitude) into the tile-local pixel space of the slippy-map tile identified by zoom , tile_x and tile_y , clips it to the tile, snaps it to the integer pixel grid, and returns the tile-space geometry.

The projection is Web Mercator over the full UInt32 coordinate range. The returned coordinates have their origin at the top-left corner of the tile with the y axis pointing downwards, which is the coordinate convention of the Mapbox Vector Tile format, so the result feeds directly into MVTEncode . Coordinates are rounded to whole pixels, so grouping by MVTEncodeGeom collapses geometry falling on the same grid into a single cluster.

When clip is enabled (the default), the geometry is clipped to the tile expanded by buffer pixels (the range [-buffer, extent + buffer] on each axis); geometry that falls entirely outside becomes NULL . This is the analogue of PostGIS ST_AsMVTGeom .

The output geometry type depends on the input: a Point returns a Point ; a LineString or MultiLineString returns a MultiLineString ; a Ring , Polygon or MultiPolygon returns a MultiPolygon (clipping may split a geometry into several parts).

Syntax

MVTEncodeGeom(geometry, zoom, tile_x, tile_y[, extent[, buffer[, clip]]])

Arguments

geometry — Geometry in longitude/latitude degrees. Longitude is clamped to [-180, 180] and latitude to the Web Mercator range [-85.05112878, 85.05112878] . Point / LineString / MultiLineString / Ring / Polygon / MultiPolygon / Geometry .

— Geometry in longitude/latitude degrees. Longitude is clamped to and latitude to the Web Mercator range . / / / / / / . zoom — Slippy-map zoom level, in the range [0, 32] . UInt8 .

— Slippy-map zoom level, in the range . . tile_x — Tile column index, in the range [0, 2^zoom - 1] . UInt32 .

— Tile column index, in the range . . tile_y — Tile row index, in the range [0, 2^zoom - 1] . UInt32 .

— Tile row index, in the range . . extent — Optional tile extent in pixels per side, in the range [1, 2147483647] . Defaults to 4096 , the Mapbox Vector Tile default. UInt32 .

— Optional tile extent in pixels per side, in the range . Defaults to , the Mapbox Vector Tile default. . buffer — Optional clip buffer in pixels, in the range [0, 2147483647] . Defaults to 1 . UInt32 .

— Optional clip buffer in pixels, in the range . Defaults to . . clip — Optional flag; when nonzero (the default) the geometry is clipped to the tile plus buffer. UInt8 .

Returned value

Returns the tile-space geometry, or NULL if it is fully clipped out. Geometry .

Example

SELECT MVTEncodeGeom((13.37, 52.52)::Point, 10, 550, 335) AS pixel

┌─pixel──────┐ │ (124,3384) │ └────────────┘

Encodes a group of features into a binary Mapbox Vector Tile layer. This is the aggregate counterpart of the scalar function MVTEncodeGeom . Each input row becomes one feature; point, line and polygon geometry are supported.

The geometry argument is a Geometry of tile-space coordinates, typically produced by MVTEncodeGeom . Rows whose geometry is NULL (for example, clipped out by MVTEncodeGeom ) are skipped. The optional properties argument is a named tuple whose element names become the feature attribute keys and whose element types determine the vector tile value types.

The result is the raw bytes of a single-layer tile. An empty group produces an empty tile. This is the analogue of PostGIS ST_AsMVT .

Syntax

MVTEncode(layer_name[, extent[, feature_id_name[, stringify_unsupported]]])(geometry[, properties])

Parameters

layer_name — Name of the vector tile layer. String .

— Name of the vector tile layer. . extent — Tile extent in pixels per side, in the range [1, 2147483647] . Defaults to 4096 . UInt32 .

— Tile extent in pixels per side, in the range . Defaults to . . feature_id_name — Optional name of an unsigned-integer element of the properties tuple to emit as the MVT Feature id (a UInt64 ) rather than as a tag. Signed integers are rejected. A NULL id is omitted for that feature. Parameters are positional, so extent must be given to use it. String .

— Optional name of an unsigned-integer element of the tuple to emit as the MVT Feature (a ) rather than as a tag. Signed integers are rejected. A id is omitted for that feature. Parameters are positional, so must be given to use it. . stringify_unsupported — Optional flag ( 0 / 1 , default 0 ); when 1 , property types not directly supported (e.g. big integers, UUID , Decimal ) are encoded as their text string_value rather than raising an error. UInt8 .

Arguments

geometry — Tile-space geometry, for example from MVTEncodeGeom . Geometry .

— Tile-space geometry, for example from . . properties — Optional named tuple of feature attributes. Element names become attribute keys. Tuple .

Returned value

Returns the binary contents of a single-layer Mapbox Vector Tile. String .

Each property element is encoded as the Mapbox Vector Tile Value variant matching its ClickHouse type:

ClickHouse type Vector tile value type String / FixedString string_value Float32 / BFloat16 float_value Float64 double_value Bool bool_value Int8 / Int16 / Int32 / Int64 / Date32 sint_value UInt8 / UInt16 / UInt32 / UInt64 / Date / DateTime uint_value

Types may be wrapped in Nullable and/or LowCardinality . A NULL value omits that attribute for the feature, as the vector tile format has no null. Any other property type raises an exception, unless stringify_unsupported is set, in which case it is encoded as its text string_value .

Identical property values are interned into the layer's shared value pool, so a value that appears on many features is stored only once.

The properties tuple must have explicit element names. Column aliases inside tuple(...) are not propagated to tuple element names, so name the elements with a cast:

tuple(count(), any(id))::Tuple(cluster_count UInt64, id String)

Clustering is expressed in SQL, not by the function. Because MVTEncodeGeom rounds to whole pixels, grouping on the pixel geometry merges coincident geometry; aggregate the group in a subquery, then pass one row per cluster to MVTEncode :

SELECT MVTEncode('points')(geom, tuple(cluster_count)::Tuple(cluster_count UInt64)) AS tile FROM ( SELECT MVTEncodeGeom((lon, lat)::Point, 10, 550, 335) AS geom, count() AS cluster_count FROM points GROUP BY geom ) SETTINGS allow_suspicious_types_in_group_by = 1;

Grouping on a Geometry value requires allow_suspicious_types_in_group_by = 1 , because grouping by the Variant -based Geometry type is restricted by default. Omit the inner GROUP BY (and count() ) to emit one feature per input row instead of clustered features.

Returns the geographic bounding box of the slippy-map tile identified by zoom , tile_x and tile_y as a tuple (min_lon, min_lat, max_lon, max_lat) in degrees.

Use it to restrict rows to a tile while filtering on the longitude / latitude columns directly — so a primary key or index on those columns can be used — instead of recomputing the Web Mercator projection per row. The optional margin expands the box on every side by that fraction of the tile size; set it to buffer / extent to cover the clip buffer of MVTEncodeGeom .

Syntax

MVTBoundingBox(zoom, tile_x, tile_y[, margin])

Arguments

zoom — Slippy-map zoom level, in the range [0, 32] . UInt8 .

— Slippy-map zoom level, in the range . . tile_x — Tile column index, in the range [0, 2^zoom - 1] . UInt32 .

— Tile column index, in the range . . tile_y — Tile row index, in the range [0, 2^zoom - 1] . UInt32 .

— Tile row index, in the range . . margin — Optional fraction of the tile size to expand the box on every side. Defaults to 0 . Float64 .

Returned value

Returns the tile bounding box as a tuple (min_lon, min_lat, max_lon, max_lat) in degrees. Tuple(Float64, Float64, Float64, Float64) .

Example

SELECT MVTBoundingBox(0, 0, 0) AS bbox

┌─bbox────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ (-180,-85.05112877980659,180,85.05112877980659) │ └──────────────────────────────────────────────────┘

The Web Mercator counterpart of MVTBoundingBox . Returns the bounding box of the tile in the full- UInt32 Web Mercator coordinate space used internally by MVTEncodeGeom , as a tuple (min_x, min_y, max_x, max_y) . The y axis grows downward (north at the top). Intended for tables that materialize Mercator coordinate columns and index those instead of longitude / latitude .

Syntax

MVTBoundingBoxMercator(zoom, tile_x, tile_y[, margin])

Arguments

Same as MVTBoundingBox .

Returned value

Returns the tile bounding box as a tuple (min_x, min_y, max_x, max_y) in Web Mercator coordinates. Tuple(Float64, Float64, Float64, Float64) .

Example

SELECT MVTBoundingBoxMercator(1, 0, 0) AS bbox

┌─bbox────────────────────────┐ │ (0,0,2147483648,2147483648) │ └──────────────────────────────┘

A tile must only contain the geometry that belongs to it. This is best expressed as two cooperating steps: a cheap, index-using bounding-box predicate in the WHERE clause (performance), and the clip of MVTEncodeGeom (correctness). The clip drops geometry outside the tile, so even a loose bounding-box predicate cannot leak out-of-tile geometry into the result.

WITH 1 AS buffer, 4096 AS extent, MVTBoundingBox({z:UInt8}, {x:UInt32}, {y:UInt32}, buffer / extent) AS bounding_box -- margin matches the clip buffer SELECT MVTEncode('points')(geom, tuple(cluster_count)::Tuple(cluster_count UInt64)) FROM ( SELECT MVTEncodeGeom((lon, lat)::Point, {z:UInt8}, {x:UInt32}, {y:UInt32}) AS geom, count() AS cluster_count FROM points WHERE lon BETWEEN bounding_box.1 AND bounding_box.3 AND lat BETWEEN bounding_box.2 AND bounding_box.4 -- index-using prefilter GROUP BY geom ) SETTINGS allow_suspicious_types_in_group_by = 1

The bounding-box predicate is only a coarse prefilter; the exact tile boundary is enforced by the clip of MVTEncodeGeom . Pass clip => false (the seventh argument) to MVTEncodeGeom to disable clipping and rely on the WHERE predicate alone.

ClickHouse does not expose a tile endpoint by default: the HTTP interface only accepts queries at / . A clean /tile/{z}/{x}/{y} URL is added by the operator with a predefined query handler in the server configuration. The handler's url uses the regex: form to capture the path segments, binds them to query parameters, and returns the bytes with FORMAT RawBLOB .

In the simplest case the table has a Geometry column and the handler serves one feature per row — MVTEncodeGeom projects each geometry into the requested tile and clips it, so rows outside the tile drop out automatically:

<http_handlers> <rule> <methods>GET</methods> <url><![CDATA[regex:/tile/(?P<z>\d+)/(?P<x>\d+)/(?P<y>\d+)]]></url> <handler> <type>predefined_query_handler</type> <query> SELECT MVTEncode('shapes')( MVTEncodeGeom(geom, {z:UInt8}, {x:UInt32}, {y:UInt32}), tuple(id, name)::Tuple(id UInt32, name String)) FROM shapes FORMAT RawBLOB </query> <content_type>application/vnd.mapbox-vector-tile</content_type> </handler> </rule> <defaults/> </http_handlers>

Here shapes is a table with a geom Geometry column (any mix of points, lines and polygons). A GET /tile/10/550/335 returns the encoded tile.

For point data this works just as well against plain longitude / latitude columns by building the point inline with MVTEncodeGeom((lon, lat)::Point, …) . To cluster coincident features, or to add an index-using bounding-box prefilter for large tables, extend the inner query as shown in Clustering and Restricting rows to a tile.

The Web Mercator projection clamps latitude to ±85.05112878° and does not handle antimeridian-crossing inputs.

Polygon clipping does not guarantee MVT-valid output. Clipping fixes ring orientation and closure but not self-intersections. A self-intersecting ("bow-tie") ring is therefore not repaired: depending on how it meets the tile it is either emitted unchanged (still invalid) or dropped to NULL . For example, a bow-tie that lies entirely within the tile is dropped, while the same four corners wound as a simple ring are kept:

-- self-intersecting ring -> dropped (NULL) SELECT MVTEncodeGeom([[(40.0, 40.0), (50.0, 50.0), (50.0, 40.0), (40.0, 50.0), (40.0, 40.0)]]::Polygon, 2, 2, 1) IS NULL; -- 1 -- simple ring, same four corners -> kept SELECT MVTEncodeGeom([[(40.0, 40.0), (50.0, 40.0), (50.0, 50.0), (40.0, 50.0), (40.0, 40.0)]]::Polygon, 2, 2, 1) IS NULL; -- 0

Geometry is clipped before it is rounded to the integer pixel grid. PostGIS snaps geometry to the integer pixel grid first and clips second; MVTEncodeGeom clips first (on the floating-point projected coordinates) and rounds second. Near a tile edge this can drop a coordinate that would otherwise have rounded onto the boundary pixel. For example, with buffer = 0 a point just east of the tile edge is clipped, even though it rounds to the edge pixel 4096 that a round-first approach would keep: