Functions for Encoding Mapbox Vector Tiles
Overview
Mapbox Vector Tiles (MVT) are the protobuf-encoded tiles that web map clients such as MapLibre and Mapbox GL render natively. ClickHouse can build such tiles entirely in SQL with a pair of cooperating functions:
MVTEncodeGeom— a scalar function that projects a geometry into the tile-local pixel space of a slippy-map tile and clips it to the tile.
MVTEncode— an aggregate function that collects the projected geometries of a group into the binary bytes of a single-layer tile.
Two helper functions,
MVTBoundingBox and
MVTBoundingBoxMercator, return the bounding box of a tile so that rows can be
restricted to it in the
WHERE clause using an index.
Point, line and polygon geometry are supported, including the
Geometry type and the concrete geo types (
Point,
LineString,
MultiLineString,
Ring,
Polygon,
MultiPolygon).
The resulting bytes are a complete tile that can be returned directly over the HTTP interface with
FORMAT RawBLOB.
These functions mirror the PostGIS workflow and are also available under their PostGIS names as aliases:
ST_AsMVTGeom
for
MVTEncodeGeom and
ST_AsMVT for
MVTEncode.
MVTEncodeGeom
Projects a geometry given in geographic coordinates (longitude/latitude) into the tile-local pixel space of the
slippy-map tile identified by
zoom,
tile_x and
tile_y, clips it to the tile, snaps it to the integer pixel grid,
and returns the tile-space geometry.
The projection is Web Mercator over the full
UInt32 coordinate range. The returned coordinates have their origin at the
top-left corner of the tile with the y axis pointing downwards, which is the coordinate convention of the Mapbox Vector
Tile format, so the result feeds directly into
MVTEncode. Coordinates are rounded to whole pixels, so grouping by
MVTEncodeGeom collapses geometry falling on the same grid into a single cluster.
When
clip is enabled (the default), the geometry is clipped to the tile expanded by
buffer pixels (the range
[-buffer, extent + buffer] on each axis); geometry that falls entirely outside becomes
NULL. This is the analogue of
PostGIS
ST_AsMVTGeom.
The output geometry type depends on the input: a
Point returns a
Point; a
LineString or
MultiLineString returns a
MultiLineString; a
Ring,
Polygon or
MultiPolygon returns a
MultiPolygon (clipping may split a geometry into
several parts).
Syntax
Arguments
geometry— Geometry in longitude/latitude degrees. Longitude is clamped to
[-180, 180]and latitude to the Web Mercator range
[-85.05112878, 85.05112878].
Point/
LineString/
MultiLineString/
Ring/
Polygon/
MultiPolygon/
Geometry.
zoom— Slippy-map zoom level, in the range
[0, 32].
UInt8.
tile_x— Tile column index, in the range
[0, 2^zoom - 1].
UInt32.
tile_y— Tile row index, in the range
[0, 2^zoom - 1].
UInt32.
extent— Optional tile extent in pixels per side, in the range
[1, 2147483647]. Defaults to
4096, the Mapbox Vector Tile default.
UInt32.
buffer— Optional clip buffer in pixels, in the range
[0, 2147483647]. Defaults to
1.
UInt32.
clip— Optional flag; when nonzero (the default) the geometry is clipped to the tile plus buffer.
UInt8.
Returned value
Returns the tile-space geometry, or
NULL if it is fully clipped out.
Geometry.
Example
MVTEncode
Encodes a group of features into a binary Mapbox Vector Tile layer. This is the aggregate counterpart of the scalar
function
MVTEncodeGeom. Each input row becomes one feature; point, line and polygon geometry are supported.
The
geometry argument is a
Geometry of tile-space coordinates, typically produced by
MVTEncodeGeom. Rows whose
geometry is
NULL (for example, clipped out by
MVTEncodeGeom) are skipped. The optional
properties argument is a
named tuple whose element names become the feature attribute keys and whose element types determine the vector tile value
types.
The result is the raw bytes of a single-layer tile. An empty group produces an empty tile. This is the analogue of
PostGIS
ST_AsMVT.
Syntax
Parameters
layer_name— Name of the vector tile layer.
String.
extent— Tile extent in pixels per side, in the range
[1, 2147483647]. Defaults to
4096.
UInt32.
feature_id_name— Optional name of an unsigned-integer element of the
propertiestuple to emit as the MVT Feature
id(a
UInt64) rather than as a tag. Signed integers are rejected. A
NULLid is omitted for that feature. Parameters are positional, so
extentmust be given to use it.
String.
stringify_unsupported— Optional flag (
0/
1, default
0); when
1, property types not directly supported (e.g. big integers,
UUID,
Decimal) are encoded as their text
string_valuerather than raising an error.
UInt8.
Arguments
geometry— Tile-space geometry, for example from
MVTEncodeGeom.
Geometry.
properties— Optional named tuple of feature attributes. Element names become attribute keys.
Tuple.
Returned value
Returns the binary contents of a single-layer Mapbox Vector Tile.
String.
Property types
Each property element is encoded as the Mapbox Vector Tile
Value variant matching its ClickHouse type:
|ClickHouse type
|Vector tile value type
String /
FixedString
string_value
Float32 /
BFloat16
float_value
Float64
double_value
Bool
bool_value
Int8 /
Int16 /
Int32 /
Int64 /
Date32
sint_value
UInt8 /
UInt16 /
UInt32 /
UInt64 /
Date /
DateTime
uint_value
Types may be wrapped in
Nullable and/or
LowCardinality. A
NULL value omits that attribute for the feature, as the
vector tile format has no null. Any other property type raises an exception, unless
stringify_unsupported is set, in
which case it is encoded as its text
string_value.
Identical property values are interned into the layer's shared value pool, so a value that appears on many features is stored only once.
Naming the properties tuple
The properties tuple must have explicit element names. Column aliases inside
tuple(...) are not propagated to tuple
element names, so name the elements with a cast:
Clustering
Clustering is expressed in SQL, not by the function. Because
MVTEncodeGeom rounds to whole pixels, grouping on the
pixel geometry merges coincident geometry; aggregate the group in a subquery, then pass one row per cluster to
MVTEncode:
Grouping on a
Geometry value requires
allow_suspicious_types_in_group_by = 1, because grouping by the
Variant-based
Geometry type is restricted by default. Omit the inner
GROUP BY (and
count()) to emit one feature per input row
instead of clustered features.
MVTBoundingBox
Returns the geographic bounding box of the slippy-map tile identified by
zoom,
tile_x and
tile_y as a tuple
(min_lon, min_lat, max_lon, max_lat) in degrees.
Use it to restrict rows to a tile while filtering on the
longitude/
latitude columns directly — so a primary key or
index on those columns can be used — instead of recomputing the Web Mercator projection per row. The optional
margin
expands the box on every side by that fraction of the tile size; set it to
buffer / extent to cover the clip buffer of
MVTEncodeGeom.
Syntax
Arguments
zoom— Slippy-map zoom level, in the range
[0, 32].
UInt8.
tile_x— Tile column index, in the range
[0, 2^zoom - 1].
UInt32.
tile_y— Tile row index, in the range
[0, 2^zoom - 1].
UInt32.
margin— Optional fraction of the tile size to expand the box on every side. Defaults to
0.
Float64.
Returned value
Returns the tile bounding box as a tuple
(min_lon, min_lat, max_lon, max_lat) in degrees.
Tuple(Float64, Float64, Float64, Float64).
Example
MVTBoundingBoxMercator
The Web Mercator counterpart of
MVTBoundingBox. Returns the
bounding box of the tile in the full-
UInt32 Web Mercator coordinate space used internally by
MVTEncodeGeom, as a tuple
(min_x, min_y, max_x, max_y). The y axis grows downward (north at the top). Intended for tables that materialize
Mercator coordinate columns and index those instead of
longitude/
latitude.
Syntax
Arguments
Same as
MVTBoundingBox.
Returned value
Returns the tile bounding box as a tuple
(min_x, min_y, max_x, max_y) in Web Mercator coordinates.
Tuple(Float64, Float64, Float64, Float64).
Example
Restricting rows to a tile
A tile must only contain the geometry that belongs to it. This is best expressed as two cooperating steps: a cheap,
index-using bounding-box predicate in the
WHERE clause (performance), and the clip of
MVTEncodeGeom (correctness).
The clip drops geometry outside the tile, so even a loose bounding-box predicate cannot leak out-of-tile geometry into
the result.
The bounding-box predicate is only a coarse prefilter; the exact tile boundary is enforced by the clip of
MVTEncodeGeom. Pass
clip => false (the seventh argument) to
MVTEncodeGeom to disable clipping and rely on the
WHERE predicate alone.
Serving tiles over HTTP
ClickHouse does not expose a tile endpoint by default: the HTTP interface only accepts queries at
/. A clean
/tile/{z}/{x}/{y} URL is added by the operator with a predefined query handler in the
server configuration. The handler's
url uses the
regex: form to capture the path segments, binds them to query
parameters, and returns the bytes with
FORMAT RawBLOB.
In the simplest case the table has a
Geometry column and the handler serves one feature per row —
MVTEncodeGeom
projects each geometry into the requested tile and clips it, so rows outside the tile drop out automatically:
Here
shapes is a table with a
geom Geometry column (any mix of points, lines and polygons). A
GET /tile/10/550/335
returns the encoded tile.
For point data this works just as well against plain
longitude/
latitude columns by building the point inline with
MVTEncodeGeom((lon, lat)::Point, …). To cluster coincident features, or to add an index-using bounding-box prefilter
for large tables, extend the inner query as shown in Clustering and
Restricting rows to a tile.
Limitations
-
The Web Mercator projection clamps latitude to
±85.05112878°and does not handle antimeridian-crossing inputs.
-
Polygon clipping does not guarantee MVT-valid output. Clipping fixes ring orientation and closure but not self-intersections. A self-intersecting ("bow-tie") ring is therefore not repaired: depending on how it meets the tile it is either emitted unchanged (still invalid) or dropped to
NULL. For example, a bow-tie that lies entirely within the tile is dropped, while the same four corners wound as a simple ring are kept:
- Geometry is clipped before it is rounded to the integer pixel grid. PostGIS snaps geometry to the integer pixel grid first and clips second;
MVTEncodeGeomclips first (on the floating-point projected coordinates) and rounds second. Near a tile edge this can drop a coordinate that would otherwise have rounded onto the boundary pixel. For example, with
buffer = 0a point just east of the tile edge is clipped, even though it rounds to the edge pixel
4096that a round-first approach would keep: