system.disk_types
Description
Contains the list of disk types supported by the server, along with embedded documentation for each type. A disk type is specified in the
type of a disk configuration and determines where and how a disk stores its data (local filesystem, object storage, a cache over another disk, and so on).
Note that this table lists the available disk types, whereas
system.disks lists the disk instances configured on the server.
Columns
name(String) — The name of the disk type, as specified in the
typeof a disk configuration.
description(String) — A high-level description of what the disk type does.
syntax(String) — How the disk type is specified in a disk configuration.
examples(String) — Usage examples.
introduced_in(String) — The ClickHouse version in which the disk type was first introduced, in the form major.minor.
related(Array(String)) — The names of related disk types.
Configuration examples
A disk can be configured in two ways: statically, in the server configuration files (XML or YAML), or dynamically, in the settings of a
CREATE/
ATTACH query using the
disk function. The same disk type and parameters are accepted in both cases.
Static configuration
Disks are defined under
storage_configuration in the server configuration. The following example defines an
s3 disk and a storage policy that uses it.
The same configuration in YAML:
A table can then use the disk through its storage policy:
Dynamic configuration
A disk can also be defined directly in the settings of a
CREATE/
ATTACH query, without a predefined disk in the configuration files, using the
disk function:
See Configuring external storage for the full list of parameters of each disk type.
Example
See also
system.disks— The disk instances configured on the server.
system.storage_policies— Storage policies and volumes.