system.disk_types

Contains the list of disk types supported by the server, along with embedded documentation for each type. A disk type is specified in the type of a disk configuration and determines where and how a disk stores its data (local filesystem, object storage, a cache over another disk, and so on).

Note that this table lists the available disk types, whereas system.disks lists the disk instances configured on the server.

name (String) — The name of the disk type, as specified in the type of a disk configuration.

(String) — The name of the disk type, as specified in the of a disk configuration. description (String) — A high-level description of what the disk type does.

(String) — A high-level description of what the disk type does. syntax (String) — How the disk type is specified in a disk configuration.

(String) — How the disk type is specified in a disk configuration. examples (String) — Usage examples.

(String) — Usage examples. introduced_in (String) — The ClickHouse version in which the disk type was first introduced, in the form major.minor.

(String) — The ClickHouse version in which the disk type was first introduced, in the form major.minor. related (Array(String)) — The names of related disk types.

A disk can be configured in two ways: statically, in the server configuration files (XML or YAML), or dynamically, in the settings of a CREATE / ATTACH query using the disk function. The same disk type and parameters are accepted in both cases.

Disks are defined under storage_configuration in the server configuration. The following example defines an s3 disk and a storage policy that uses it.

<clickhouse> <storage_configuration> <disks> <s3_disk> <type>s3</type> <endpoint>https://s3.eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/clickhouse-eu-west-1.clickhouse.com/data/</endpoint> <use_environment_credentials>1</use_environment_credentials> </s3_disk> </disks> <policies> <s3_policy> <volumes> <main> <disk>s3_disk</disk> </main> </volumes> </s3_policy> </policies> </storage_configuration> </clickhouse>

The same configuration in YAML:

storage_configuration: disks: s3_disk: type: s3 endpoint: https://s3.eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/clickhouse-eu-west-1.clickhouse.com/data/ use_environment_credentials: 1 policies: s3_policy: volumes: main: disk: s3_disk

A table can then use the disk through its storage policy:

CREATE TABLE test (a Int32, b String) ENGINE = MergeTree() ORDER BY a SETTINGS storage_policy = 's3_policy';

A disk can also be defined directly in the settings of a CREATE / ATTACH query, without a predefined disk in the configuration files, using the disk function:

CREATE TABLE test (a Int32, b String) ENGINE = MergeTree() ORDER BY a SETTINGS disk = disk( type = s3, endpoint = 'https://s3.eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/clickhouse-eu-west-1.clickhouse.com/data/', use_environment_credentials = 1 );

See Configuring external storage for the full list of parameters of each disk type.

SELECT name, description FROM system.disk_types WHERE name IN ('local', 'object_storage') ORDER BY name