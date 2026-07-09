Confluent Cloud private connectivity for ClickPipes

How to connect ClickPipes to an existing Confluent Cloud Kafka cluster over AWS PrivateLink or GCP Private Service Connect.

This guide explains how to connect ClickPipes to an existing Confluent Cloud Kafka cluster through private networking.

Use this guide for:

Confluent Cloud Dedicated clusters with AWS PrivateLink or GCP Private Service Connect (PSC)

Confluent Cloud serverless clusters with AWS PrivateLink or GCP Private Service Connect (PSC)

This guide assumes the Confluent Cloud Kafka cluster, topic, and Kafka credentials already exist. It focuses on private connectivity and ClickPipes reverse private endpoints (RPEs).

Note You cannot currently complete this Confluent Cloud setup with only the ClickHouse Cloud console. Confluent Cloud requires multiple custom private DNS mappings for a single reverse private endpoint. The ClickHouse Cloud console currently supports only one custom private DNS name per RPE. Use the ClickHouse Cloud OpenAPI or Terraform to create or update RPE custom DNS mappings.

Kafka clients connect to a bootstrap hostname, fetch metadata, and then connect to the broker hostnames advertised by Confluent Cloud. For private Confluent Cloud networking, those hostnames must resolve inside the ClickPipes network to the private endpoint created by ClickPipes.

ClickPipes uses:

A reverse private endpoint to create the cloud-provider private network connection.

Custom private DNS mappings on that RPE so Confluent bootstrap and broker hostnames resolve privately.

The Confluent Cloud Kafka bootstrap endpoint as the broker address in the ClickPipe.

A ClickHouse Cloud service where you will create the Kafka ClickPipe.

A Confluent Cloud Kafka cluster in the same cloud and region you want to connect to privately.

A Kafka API key or service account credentials that ClickPipes can use.

For AWS PrivateLink, ClickPipes custom private DNS is in Private Preview; contact ClickHouse support if it is not enabled for your service.

Use this section for Confluent Cloud Dedicated clusters connected through a Confluent private network.

From the Confluent Cloud network attached to your Dedicated cluster, collect:

The private DNS domain, shown below as {dns_domain} .

. The cloud-provider zones used by the Confluent network.

For AWS, the Confluent PrivateLink endpoint service name.

For GCP, the PSC service attachment for each Confluent network zone.

The zone values are part of the DNS names that ClickPipes must resolve. For AWS they are availability zone IDs such as use1-az1 . For GCP they are zones such as us-central1-a .

Add a PrivateLink or PSC access entry in Confluent Cloud for the ClickPipes consumer identity:

AWS: allow ClickPipes AWS account ID 072088201116 .

. GCP: allow the ClickPipes GCP project clickpipes-production .

This authorization is required before the ClickPipes RPE can connect to the Confluent Cloud private network.

Create the RPEs with OpenAPI or Terraform.

With OpenAPI, use customPrivateDnsMappings in the create request. If you update an existing RPE with the update operation, remember that customPrivateDnsMappings is a full replacement list.

Create one VPC_ENDPOINT_SERVICE RPE that points to the Confluent Cloud PrivateLink endpoint service.

Add all of these custom private DNS mappings to the same RPE:

*.{dns_domain}

*.{zone}.{dns_domain} for each Confluent network zone

Example OpenAPI request body:

{ "description": "Confluent Cloud Dedicated AWS PrivateLink", "type": "VPC_ENDPOINT_SERVICE", "vpcEndpointServiceName": "com.amazonaws.vpce.us-east-1.vpce-svc-0123456789abcdef0", "customPrivateDnsMappings": [ { "privateDnsName": "*.abcde12345.us-east-1.aws.confluent.cloud" }, { "privateDnsName": "*.use1-az1.abcde12345.us-east-1.aws.confluent.cloud" }, { "privateDnsName": "*.use1-az2.abcde12345.us-east-1.aws.confluent.cloud" }, { "privateDnsName": "*.use1-az3.abcde12345.us-east-1.aws.confluent.cloud" } ] }

Create one GCP_PSC_SERVICE_ATTACHMENT RPE per Confluent Cloud zone. Each RPE points to that zone's PSC service attachment.

Add *.{zone}.{dns_domain} to the matching zone RPE. Add *.{dns_domain} to one of the RPEs only.

Example first-zone OpenAPI request body:

{ "description": "Confluent Cloud Dedicated PSC us-central1-a", "type": "GCP_PSC_SERVICE_ATTACHMENT", "gcpServiceAttachment": "projects/confluent-prod/regions/us-central1/serviceAttachments/confluent-us-central1-a", "customPrivateDnsMappings": [ { "privateDnsName": "*.us-central1-a.abcde12345.us-central1.gcp.confluent.cloud" }, { "privateDnsName": "*.abcde12345.us-central1.gcp.confluent.cloud" } ] }

Example additional-zone OpenAPI request body:

{ "description": "Confluent Cloud Dedicated PSC us-central1-b", "type": "GCP_PSC_SERVICE_ATTACHMENT", "gcpServiceAttachment": "projects/confluent-prod/regions/us-central1/serviceAttachments/confluent-us-central1-b", "customPrivateDnsMappings": [ { "privateDnsName": "*.us-central1-b.abcde12345.us-central1.gcp.confluent.cloud" } ] }

Use this section for Confluent Cloud serverless clusters that use Confluent private ingress gateways and access points.

Create the private ingress gateway in Confluent Cloud for the same cloud and region as the Confluent Kafka cluster:

AWS: create an ingress PrivateLink gateway.

GCP: create an ingress Private Service Connect gateway.

Record the gateway target that ClickPipes must connect to:

AWS: the gateway VPC endpoint service name.

GCP: the gateway PSC service attachment.

Create one ClickPipes RPE for the Confluent ingress gateway.

For AWS, create a VPC_ENDPOINT_SERVICE RPE:

{ "description": "Confluent Cloud ingress AWS PrivateLink", "type": "VPC_ENDPOINT_SERVICE", "vpcEndpointServiceName": "com.amazonaws.vpce.us-east-1.vpce-svc-0123456789abcdef0" }

For GCP, create a GCP_PSC_SERVICE_ATTACHMENT RPE:

{ "description": "Confluent Cloud ingress PSC", "type": "GCP_PSC_SERVICE_ATTACHMENT", "gcpServiceAttachment": "projects/confluent-prod/regions/us-central1/serviceAttachments/confluent-ingress" }

Wait until the RPE response includes an endpointId . You need this ID to create the Confluent access point.

Create a Confluent Cloud ingress access point for the ClickPipes endpoint:

AWS: use the ClickPipes RPE endpointId as the VPC endpoint ID.

as the VPC endpoint ID. GCP: use the ClickPipes RPE endpointId as the PSC connection ID.

After the access point is created, collect:

The access point DNS domain, shown below as {access_point_dns_domain} .

. The bootstrap endpoint for the access point.

Patch the ClickPipes RPE with both custom private DNS mappings:

*.{region}.{cloud}.accesspoint.glb.confluent.cloud

*.{access_point_dns_domain}

Example OpenAPI update request body:

{ "customPrivateDnsMappings": [ { "privateDnsName": "*.us-east-1.aws.accesspoint.glb.confluent.cloud" }, { "privateDnsName": "*.abcd1234.us-east-1.aws.confluent.cloud" } ] }

Note The *.{region}.{cloud}.accesspoint.glb.confluent.cloud mapping is broad and is unique per cloud and region. Because custom private DNS names must be unique across all RPEs in a ClickHouse service, you cannot currently create multiple Confluent ingress access points in the same cloud and region for the same ClickHouse service.

With Terraform, use:

clickhouse_clickpipes_reverse_private_endpoint to create RPEs.

to create RPEs. clickhouse_clickpipes_reverse_private_endpoint_custom_private_dns to manage the full set of custom private DNS mappings for each RPE.

The ClickPipes Terraform modules also provide complete Confluent examples:

confluent-dedicated for Confluent Cloud Dedicated private networking.

for Confluent Cloud Dedicated private networking. confluent-serverless for Confluent Cloud serverless private ingress.

Use the same DNS mapping patterns from this guide. In Terraform, field names use snake_case, for example vpc_endpoint_service_name , gcp_service_attachment , and private_dns_name .

After the RPEs are ready:

Create or edit the Kafka ClickPipe. Use the Confluent Cloud bootstrap endpoint as the broker address, without the SASL_SSL:// prefix. Select the RPEs created for the Confluent Cloud private connection. Use PLAIN authentication with the Confluent Cloud Kafka API key and secret. Configure topics, consumer group, data format, and destination table as usual.

If you use a Confluent Schema Registry over private networking, configure the schema registry URL in the ClickPipe and ensure its hostname resolves through the same RPE custom private DNS setup. For more details, see Schema registries for Kafka ClickPipe.

If the RPE remains pending, verify the Confluent Cloud private networking authorization and accept or complete the connection in Confluent Cloud.

If the ClickPipe connectivity check fails, verify that every bootstrap and broker hostname returned by Confluent Cloud matches one of the custom private DNS mappings.

If you patch custom DNS mappings, include the full desired list. The update replaces the existing list.

If a DNS mapping is rejected as duplicate, check all RPEs in the same ClickHouse service for overlapping exact or wildcard names.