Skip to main content
GET
Get service metrics
Returns prometheus metrics for a service.

Autorisations

Authorization
string
header
requis

Use key ID and key secret obtained in ClickHouse Cloud console: https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/openapi

Paramètres de chemin

organizationId
string<uuid>
requis

ID of the organization that owns the service.

serviceId
string<uuid>
requis

ID of the requested service.

Paramètres de requête

filtered_metrics
string<boolean>

Return a filtered list of Prometheus metrics.

Réponse

Successful response

The response is of type string.

Dernière modification le 25 juillet 2026