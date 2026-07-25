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GET
List of service backups
Returns a list of all backups for the service. The most recent backups comes first in the list.

Autorisations

Authorization
string
header
requis

Use key ID and key secret obtained in ClickHouse Cloud console: https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/openapi

Paramètres de chemin

organizationId
string<uuid>
requis

ID of the organization that owns the backup.

serviceId
string<uuid>
requis

ID of the service the backup was created from.

Réponse

Successful response

status
number

HTTP status code.

Exemple:

200

requestId
string<uuid>

Unique id assigned to every request. UUIDv4

result
object[]
Dernière modification le 25 juillet 2026