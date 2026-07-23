INSERT et
SELECT depuis une table basée sur un fichier, comme
File,
URL ou
S3.
Les formats de sortie servent à mettre en forme les résultats d’un
SELECT, ainsi qu’à effectuer des
INSERT dans une table basée sur un fichier.
En plus des formats de données pris en charge par ClickHouse, chDB prend également en charge :
ArrowTablecomme format de sortie, avec pour type Python
pyarrow.Table
DataFramecomme format d’entrée et de sortie, avec pour type Python
pandas.DataFrame. Pour des exemples, voir
test_joindf.py
Debugcomme sortie (alias de
CSV), mais avec la sortie de débogage détaillée de ClickHouse activée.
Pour en savoir plus et voir des exemples, consultez les formats de données d’entrée et de sortie de ClickHouse.
|Format
|Entrée
|Sortie
|TabSeparated
|✔
|✔
|TabSeparatedRaw
|✔
|✔
|TabSeparatedWithNames
|✔
|✔
|TabSeparatedWithNamesAndTypes
|✔
|✔
|TabSeparatedRawWithNames
|✔
|✔
|TabSeparatedRawWithNamesAndTypes
|✔
|✔
|Template
|✔
|✔
|TemplateIgnoreSpaces
|✔
|✗
|CSV
|✔
|✔
|CSVWithNames
|✔
|✔
|CSVWithNamesAndTypes
|✔
|✔
|CustomSeparated
|✔
|✔
|CustomSeparatedWithNames
|✔
|✔
|CustomSeparatedWithNamesAndTypes
|✔
|✔
|SQLInsert
|✗
|✔
|Values
|✔
|✔
|Vertical
|✗
|✔
|JSON
|✔
|✔
|JSONAsString
|✔
|✗
|JSONAsObject
|✔
|✗
|JSONStrings
|✔
|✔
|JSONColumns
|✔
|✔
|JSONColumnsWithMetadata
|✔
|✔
|JSONCompact
|✔
|✔
|JSONCompactStrings
|✗
|✔
|JSONCompactColumns
|✔
|✔
|JSONEachRow
|✔
|✔
|PrettyJSONEachRow
|✗
|✔
|JSONEachRowWithProgress
|✗
|✔
|JSONStringsEachRow
|✔
|✔
|JSONStringsEachRowWithProgress
|✗
|✔
|JSONCompactEachRow
|✔
|✔
|JSONCompactEachRowWithNames
|✔
|✔
|JSONCompactEachRowWithNamesAndTypes
|✔
|✔
|JSONCompactEachRowWithProgress
|✗
|✔
|JSONCompactStringsEachRow
|✔
|✔
|JSONCompactStringsEachRowWithNames
|✔
|✔
|JSONCompactStringsEachRowWithNamesAndTypes
|✔
|✔
|JSONCompactStringsEachRowWithProgress
|✗
|✔
|JSONObjectEachRow
|✔
|✔
|BSONEachRow
|✔
|✔
|TSKV
|✔
|✔
|Pretty
|✗
|✔
|PrettyNoEscapes
|✗
|✔
|PrettyMonoBlock
|✗
|✔
|PrettyNoEscapesMonoBlock
|✗
|✔
|PrettyCompact
|✗
|✔
|PrettyCompactNoEscapes
|✗
|✔
|PrettyCompactMonoBlock
|✗
|✔
|PrettyCompactNoEscapesMonoBlock
|✗
|✔
|PrettySpace
|✗
|✔
|PrettySpaceNoEscapes
|✗
|✔
|PrettySpaceMonoBlock
|✗
|✔
|PrettySpaceNoEscapesMonoBlock
|✗
|✔
|Prometheus
|✗
|✔
|Protobuf
|✔
|✔
|ProtobufSingle
|✔
|✔
|ProtobufList
|✔
|✔
|Avro
|✔
|✔
|AvroConfluent
|✔
|✗
|Parquet
|✔
|✔
|ParquetMetadata
|✔
|✗
|Arrow
|✔
|✔
|ArrowStream
|✔
|✔
|ORC
|✔
|✔
|One
|✔
|✗
|Npy
|✔
|✔
|RowBinary
|✔
|✔
|RowBinaryWithNames
|✔
|✔
|RowBinaryWithNamesAndTypes
|✔
|✔
|RowBinaryWithDefaults
|✔
|✗
|Native
|✔
|✔
|Null
|✗
|✔
|XML
|✗
|✔
|CapnProto
|✔
|✔
|LineAsString
|✔
|✔
|Regexp
|✔
|✗
|RawBLOB
|✔
|✔
|MsgPack
|✔
|✔
|MySQLDump
|✔
|✗
|DWARF
|✔
|✗
|Markdown
|✗
|✔
|Form
|✔
|✗