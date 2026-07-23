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En matière de formats de données, chDB est 100 % compatible avec les fonctionnalités de ClickHouse. Les formats d’entrée servent à analyser les données fournies à INSERT et SELECT depuis une table basée sur un fichier, comme File, URL ou S3. Les formats de sortie servent à mettre en forme les résultats d’un SELECT, ainsi qu’à effectuer des INSERT dans une table basée sur un fichier. En plus des formats de données pris en charge par ClickHouse, chDB prend également en charge :
  • ArrowTable comme format de sortie, avec pour type Python pyarrow.Table
  • DataFrame comme format d’entrée et de sortie, avec pour type Python pandas.DataFrame. Pour des exemples, voir test_joindf.py
  • Debug comme sortie (alias de CSV), mais avec la sortie de débogage détaillée de ClickHouse activée.
Les formats de données ClickHouse pris en charge sont : Pour en savoir plus et voir des exemples, consultez les formats de données d’entrée et de sortie de ClickHouse.
Dernière modification le 23 juillet 2026