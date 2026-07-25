Create an invitation
Creates organization invitation.
POST
/
v1
/
organizations
/
{organizationId}
/
invitations
Create an invitation
curl --request POST \
--url https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/invitations \
--header 'Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data '
{
"email": "jsmith@example.com",
"assignedRoleIds": [
"<string>"
]
}
'
import requests
url = "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/invitations"
payload = {
"email": "jsmith@example.com",
"assignedRoleIds": ["<string>"]
}
headers = {
"Authorization": "Basic <encoded-value>",
"Content-Type": "application/json"
}
response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)
print(response.text)
const options = {
method: 'POST',
headers: {Authorization: 'Basic <encoded-value>', 'Content-Type': 'application/json'},
body: JSON.stringify({email: 'jsmith@example.com', assignedRoleIds: ['<string>']})
};
fetch('https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/invitations', options)
.then(res => res.json())
.then(res => console.log(res))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
<?php
$curl = curl_init();
curl_setopt_array($curl, [
CURLOPT_URL => "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/invitations",
CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER => true,
CURLOPT_ENCODING => "",
CURLOPT_MAXREDIRS => 10,
CURLOPT_TIMEOUT => 30,
CURLOPT_HTTP_VERSION => CURL_HTTP_VERSION_1_1,
CURLOPT_CUSTOMREQUEST => "POST",
CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS => json_encode([
'email' => 'jsmith@example.com',
'assignedRoleIds' => [
'<string>'
]
]),
CURLOPT_HTTPHEADER => [
"Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>",
"Content-Type: application/json"
],
]);
$response = curl_exec($curl);
$err = curl_error($curl);
curl_close($curl);
if ($err) {
echo "cURL Error #:" . $err;
} else {
echo $response;
}
package main
import (
"fmt"
"strings"
"net/http"
"io"
)
func main() {
url := "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/invitations"
payload := strings.NewReader("{\n \"email\": \"jsmith@example.com\",\n \"assignedRoleIds\": [\n \"<string>\"\n ]\n}")
req, _ := http.NewRequest("POST", url, payload)
req.Header.Add("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
req.Header.Add("Content-Type", "application/json")
res, _ := http.DefaultClient.Do(req)
defer res.Body.Close()
body, _ := io.ReadAll(res.Body)
fmt.Println(string(body))
}
HttpResponse<String> response = Unirest.post("https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/invitations")
.header("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
.header("Content-Type", "application/json")
.body("{\n \"email\": \"jsmith@example.com\",\n \"assignedRoleIds\": [\n \"<string>\"\n ]\n}")
.asString();
require 'uri'
require 'net/http'
url = URI("https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/invitations")
http = Net::HTTP.new(url.host, url.port)
http.use_ssl = true
request = Net::HTTP::Post.new(url)
request["Authorization"] = 'Basic <encoded-value>'
request["Content-Type"] = 'application/json'
request.body = "{\n \"email\": \"jsmith@example.com\",\n \"assignedRoleIds\": [\n \"<string>\"\n ]\n}"
response = http.request(request)
puts response.read_body
{
"status": 200,
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a",
"result": {
"id": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a",
"email": "jsmith@example.com",
"createdAt": "2023-11-07T05:31:56Z",
"expireAt": "2023-11-07T05:31:56Z",
"assignedRoles": [
{
"roleId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a",
"roleName": "<string>"
}
]
}
}
{
"status": 400,
"error": "<string>",
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
}
{
"status": 500,
"error": "<string>",
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
}
Creates organization invitation.
DEPRECATED. Use
Autorizaciones
Use key ID and key secret obtained in ClickHouse Cloud console: https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/openapi
Parámetros de ruta
ID of the organization to invite a user to.
Cuerpo
application/json
Email of the invited user. Only a user with this email can join using the invitation. The email is stored in a lowercase form.
DEPRECATED. Use
assignedRoleIds instead. Role to assign to the invited user in the organization.
Opciones disponibles:
admin,
developer
List of role IDs to assign to the invited user when they accept the invitation
Última modificación el 25 de julio de 2026
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Create an invitation
curl --request POST \
--url https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/invitations \
--header 'Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data '
{
"email": "jsmith@example.com",
"assignedRoleIds": [
"<string>"
]
}
'
import requests
url = "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/invitations"
payload = {
"email": "jsmith@example.com",
"assignedRoleIds": ["<string>"]
}
headers = {
"Authorization": "Basic <encoded-value>",
"Content-Type": "application/json"
}
response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)
print(response.text)
const options = {
method: 'POST',
headers: {Authorization: 'Basic <encoded-value>', 'Content-Type': 'application/json'},
body: JSON.stringify({email: 'jsmith@example.com', assignedRoleIds: ['<string>']})
};
fetch('https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/invitations', options)
.then(res => res.json())
.then(res => console.log(res))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
<?php
$curl = curl_init();
curl_setopt_array($curl, [
CURLOPT_URL => "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/invitations",
CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER => true,
CURLOPT_ENCODING => "",
CURLOPT_MAXREDIRS => 10,
CURLOPT_TIMEOUT => 30,
CURLOPT_HTTP_VERSION => CURL_HTTP_VERSION_1_1,
CURLOPT_CUSTOMREQUEST => "POST",
CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS => json_encode([
'email' => 'jsmith@example.com',
'assignedRoleIds' => [
'<string>'
]
]),
CURLOPT_HTTPHEADER => [
"Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>",
"Content-Type: application/json"
],
]);
$response = curl_exec($curl);
$err = curl_error($curl);
curl_close($curl);
if ($err) {
echo "cURL Error #:" . $err;
} else {
echo $response;
}
package main
import (
"fmt"
"strings"
"net/http"
"io"
)
func main() {
url := "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/invitations"
payload := strings.NewReader("{\n \"email\": \"jsmith@example.com\",\n \"assignedRoleIds\": [\n \"<string>\"\n ]\n}")
req, _ := http.NewRequest("POST", url, payload)
req.Header.Add("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
req.Header.Add("Content-Type", "application/json")
res, _ := http.DefaultClient.Do(req)
defer res.Body.Close()
body, _ := io.ReadAll(res.Body)
fmt.Println(string(body))
}
HttpResponse<String> response = Unirest.post("https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/invitations")
.header("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
.header("Content-Type", "application/json")
.body("{\n \"email\": \"jsmith@example.com\",\n \"assignedRoleIds\": [\n \"<string>\"\n ]\n}")
.asString();
require 'uri'
require 'net/http'
url = URI("https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/invitations")
http = Net::HTTP.new(url.host, url.port)
http.use_ssl = true
request = Net::HTTP::Post.new(url)
request["Authorization"] = 'Basic <encoded-value>'
request["Content-Type"] = 'application/json'
request.body = "{\n \"email\": \"jsmith@example.com\",\n \"assignedRoleIds\": [\n \"<string>\"\n ]\n}"
response = http.request(request)
puts response.read_body
{
"status": 200,
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a",
"result": {
"id": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a",
"email": "jsmith@example.com",
"createdAt": "2023-11-07T05:31:56Z",
"expireAt": "2023-11-07T05:31:56Z",
"assignedRoles": [
{
"roleId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a",
"roleName": "<string>"
}
]
}
}
{
"status": 400,
"error": "<string>",
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
}
{
"status": 500,
"error": "<string>",
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
}