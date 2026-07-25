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POST
Create an invitation
Creates organization invitation.

Autorizaciones

Authorization
string
header
requerido

Use key ID and key secret obtained in ClickHouse Cloud console: https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/openapi

Parámetros de ruta

organizationId
string<uuid>
requerido

ID of the organization to invite a user to.

Cuerpo

application/json
email
string<email>

Email of the invited user. Only a user with this email can join using the invitation. The email is stored in a lowercase form.

role
enum<string>
obsoleto

DEPRECATED. Use assignedRoleIds instead. Role to assign to the invited user in the organization.

Opciones disponibles:
admin,
developer
assignedRoleIds
string[]

List of role IDs to assign to the invited user when they accept the invitation

Respuesta

Successful response

status
number

HTTP status code.

Ejemplo:

200

requestId
string<uuid>

Unique id assigned to every request. UUIDv4

result
object
Última modificación el 25 de julio de 2026