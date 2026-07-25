Create key
Creates new API key.
curl --request POST \
--url https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/keys \
--header 'Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data '
{
"name": "<string>",
"expireAt": "2023-11-07T05:31:56Z",
"hashData": {
"keyIdHash": "<string>",
"keyIdSuffix": "<string>",
"keySecretHash": "<string>"
},
"roles": [],
"assignedRoleIds": [
"3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
],
"ipAccessList": [
{
"source": "<string>",
"description": "<string>"
}
]
}
'
import requests
url = "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/keys"
payload = {
"name": "<string>",
"expireAt": "2023-11-07T05:31:56Z",
"hashData": {
"keyIdHash": "<string>",
"keyIdSuffix": "<string>",
"keySecretHash": "<string>"
},
"roles": [],
"assignedRoleIds": ["3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"],
"ipAccessList": [
{
"source": "<string>",
"description": "<string>"
}
]
}
headers = {
"Authorization": "Basic <encoded-value>",
"Content-Type": "application/json"
}
response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)
print(response.text)
const options = {
method: 'POST',
headers: {Authorization: 'Basic <encoded-value>', 'Content-Type': 'application/json'},
body: JSON.stringify({
name: '<string>',
expireAt: '2023-11-07T05:31:56Z',
hashData: {keyIdHash: '<string>', keyIdSuffix: '<string>', keySecretHash: '<string>'},
roles: [],
assignedRoleIds: ['3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a'],
ipAccessList: [{source: '<string>', description: '<string>'}]
})
};
fetch('https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/keys', options)
.then(res => res.json())
.then(res => console.log(res))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
<?php
$curl = curl_init();
curl_setopt_array($curl, [
CURLOPT_URL => "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/keys",
CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER => true,
CURLOPT_ENCODING => "",
CURLOPT_MAXREDIRS => 10,
CURLOPT_TIMEOUT => 30,
CURLOPT_HTTP_VERSION => CURL_HTTP_VERSION_1_1,
CURLOPT_CUSTOMREQUEST => "POST",
CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS => json_encode([
'name' => '<string>',
'expireAt' => '2023-11-07T05:31:56Z',
'hashData' => [
'keyIdHash' => '<string>',
'keyIdSuffix' => '<string>',
'keySecretHash' => '<string>'
],
'roles' => [
],
'assignedRoleIds' => [
'3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a'
],
'ipAccessList' => [
[
'source' => '<string>',
'description' => '<string>'
]
]
]),
CURLOPT_HTTPHEADER => [
"Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>",
"Content-Type: application/json"
],
]);
$response = curl_exec($curl);
$err = curl_error($curl);
curl_close($curl);
if ($err) {
echo "cURL Error #:" . $err;
} else {
echo $response;
}
package main
import (
"fmt"
"strings"
"net/http"
"io"
)
func main() {
url := "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/keys"
payload := strings.NewReader("{\n \"name\": \"<string>\",\n \"expireAt\": \"2023-11-07T05:31:56Z\",\n \"hashData\": {\n \"keyIdHash\": \"<string>\",\n \"keyIdSuffix\": \"<string>\",\n \"keySecretHash\": \"<string>\"\n },\n \"roles\": [],\n \"assignedRoleIds\": [\n \"3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a\"\n ],\n \"ipAccessList\": [\n {\n \"source\": \"<string>\",\n \"description\": \"<string>\"\n }\n ]\n}")
req, _ := http.NewRequest("POST", url, payload)
req.Header.Add("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
req.Header.Add("Content-Type", "application/json")
res, _ := http.DefaultClient.Do(req)
defer res.Body.Close()
body, _ := io.ReadAll(res.Body)
fmt.Println(string(body))
}
HttpResponse<String> response = Unirest.post("https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/keys")
.header("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
.header("Content-Type", "application/json")
.body("{\n \"name\": \"<string>\",\n \"expireAt\": \"2023-11-07T05:31:56Z\",\n \"hashData\": {\n \"keyIdHash\": \"<string>\",\n \"keyIdSuffix\": \"<string>\",\n \"keySecretHash\": \"<string>\"\n },\n \"roles\": [],\n \"assignedRoleIds\": [\n \"3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a\"\n ],\n \"ipAccessList\": [\n {\n \"source\": \"<string>\",\n \"description\": \"<string>\"\n }\n ]\n}")
.asString();
require 'uri'
require 'net/http'
url = URI("https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/keys")
http = Net::HTTP.new(url.host, url.port)
http.use_ssl = true
request = Net::HTTP::Post.new(url)
request["Authorization"] = 'Basic <encoded-value>'
request["Content-Type"] = 'application/json'
request.body = "{\n \"name\": \"<string>\",\n \"expireAt\": \"2023-11-07T05:31:56Z\",\n \"hashData\": {\n \"keyIdHash\": \"<string>\",\n \"keyIdSuffix\": \"<string>\",\n \"keySecretHash\": \"<string>\"\n },\n \"roles\": [],\n \"assignedRoleIds\": [\n \"3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a\"\n ],\n \"ipAccessList\": [\n {\n \"source\": \"<string>\",\n \"description\": \"<string>\"\n }\n ]\n}"
response = http.request(request)
puts response.read_body
{
"status": 200,
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a",
"result": {
"key": {
"id": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a",
"name": "<string>",
"roles": [],
"assignedRoles": [
{
"roleId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a",
"roleName": "<string>"
}
],
"keySuffix": "<string>",
"createdAt": "2023-11-07T05:31:56Z",
"expireAt": "2023-11-07T05:31:56Z",
"usedAt": "2023-11-07T05:31:56Z",
"ipAccessList": [
{
"source": "<string>",
"description": "<string>"
}
]
},
"keyId": "<string>",
"keySecret": "<string>"
}
}
{
"status": 400,
"error": "<string>",
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
}
{
"status": 500,
"error": "<string>",
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
}
Autorizaciones
Use key ID and key secret obtained in ClickHouse Cloud console: https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/openapi
Parámetros de ruta
ID of the organization that will own the key.
Cuerpo
Name of the key.
Timestamp the key expires. If not present,
null or is empty the key never expires. ISO-8601.
Initial state of the key: 'enabled', 'disabled'. If not provided the new key will be 'enabled'.
enabled,
disabled
Show child attributes
Show child attributes
DEPRECATED. Use
assignedRoleIds instead. List of roles assigned to the key. Contains at least 1 element.
admin,
developer,
query_endpoints
Array of role UUIDs to assign to the API key
List of IP addresses allowed to access the API using this key
Show child attributes
Show child attributes
¿Esta página le ayudó?
curl --request POST \
--url https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/keys \
--header 'Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data '
{
"name": "<string>",
"expireAt": "2023-11-07T05:31:56Z",
"hashData": {
"keyIdHash": "<string>",
"keyIdSuffix": "<string>",
"keySecretHash": "<string>"
},
"roles": [],
"assignedRoleIds": [
"3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
],
"ipAccessList": [
{
"source": "<string>",
"description": "<string>"
}
]
}
'
import requests
url = "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/keys"
payload = {
"name": "<string>",
"expireAt": "2023-11-07T05:31:56Z",
"hashData": {
"keyIdHash": "<string>",
"keyIdSuffix": "<string>",
"keySecretHash": "<string>"
},
"roles": [],
"assignedRoleIds": ["3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"],
"ipAccessList": [
{
"source": "<string>",
"description": "<string>"
}
]
}
headers = {
"Authorization": "Basic <encoded-value>",
"Content-Type": "application/json"
}
response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)
print(response.text)
const options = {
method: 'POST',
headers: {Authorization: 'Basic <encoded-value>', 'Content-Type': 'application/json'},
body: JSON.stringify({
name: '<string>',
expireAt: '2023-11-07T05:31:56Z',
hashData: {keyIdHash: '<string>', keyIdSuffix: '<string>', keySecretHash: '<string>'},
roles: [],
assignedRoleIds: ['3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a'],
ipAccessList: [{source: '<string>', description: '<string>'}]
})
};
fetch('https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/keys', options)
.then(res => res.json())
.then(res => console.log(res))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
<?php
$curl = curl_init();
curl_setopt_array($curl, [
CURLOPT_URL => "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/keys",
CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER => true,
CURLOPT_ENCODING => "",
CURLOPT_MAXREDIRS => 10,
CURLOPT_TIMEOUT => 30,
CURLOPT_HTTP_VERSION => CURL_HTTP_VERSION_1_1,
CURLOPT_CUSTOMREQUEST => "POST",
CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS => json_encode([
'name' => '<string>',
'expireAt' => '2023-11-07T05:31:56Z',
'hashData' => [
'keyIdHash' => '<string>',
'keyIdSuffix' => '<string>',
'keySecretHash' => '<string>'
],
'roles' => [
],
'assignedRoleIds' => [
'3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a'
],
'ipAccessList' => [
[
'source' => '<string>',
'description' => '<string>'
]
]
]),
CURLOPT_HTTPHEADER => [
"Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>",
"Content-Type: application/json"
],
]);
$response = curl_exec($curl);
$err = curl_error($curl);
curl_close($curl);
if ($err) {
echo "cURL Error #:" . $err;
} else {
echo $response;
}
package main
import (
"fmt"
"strings"
"net/http"
"io"
)
func main() {
url := "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/keys"
payload := strings.NewReader("{\n \"name\": \"<string>\",\n \"expireAt\": \"2023-11-07T05:31:56Z\",\n \"hashData\": {\n \"keyIdHash\": \"<string>\",\n \"keyIdSuffix\": \"<string>\",\n \"keySecretHash\": \"<string>\"\n },\n \"roles\": [],\n \"assignedRoleIds\": [\n \"3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a\"\n ],\n \"ipAccessList\": [\n {\n \"source\": \"<string>\",\n \"description\": \"<string>\"\n }\n ]\n}")
req, _ := http.NewRequest("POST", url, payload)
req.Header.Add("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
req.Header.Add("Content-Type", "application/json")
res, _ := http.DefaultClient.Do(req)
defer res.Body.Close()
body, _ := io.ReadAll(res.Body)
fmt.Println(string(body))
}
HttpResponse<String> response = Unirest.post("https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/keys")
.header("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
.header("Content-Type", "application/json")
.body("{\n \"name\": \"<string>\",\n \"expireAt\": \"2023-11-07T05:31:56Z\",\n \"hashData\": {\n \"keyIdHash\": \"<string>\",\n \"keyIdSuffix\": \"<string>\",\n \"keySecretHash\": \"<string>\"\n },\n \"roles\": [],\n \"assignedRoleIds\": [\n \"3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a\"\n ],\n \"ipAccessList\": [\n {\n \"source\": \"<string>\",\n \"description\": \"<string>\"\n }\n ]\n}")
.asString();
require 'uri'
require 'net/http'
url = URI("https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/keys")
http = Net::HTTP.new(url.host, url.port)
http.use_ssl = true
request = Net::HTTP::Post.new(url)
request["Authorization"] = 'Basic <encoded-value>'
request["Content-Type"] = 'application/json'
request.body = "{\n \"name\": \"<string>\",\n \"expireAt\": \"2023-11-07T05:31:56Z\",\n \"hashData\": {\n \"keyIdHash\": \"<string>\",\n \"keyIdSuffix\": \"<string>\",\n \"keySecretHash\": \"<string>\"\n },\n \"roles\": [],\n \"assignedRoleIds\": [\n \"3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a\"\n ],\n \"ipAccessList\": [\n {\n \"source\": \"<string>\",\n \"description\": \"<string>\"\n }\n ]\n}"
response = http.request(request)
puts response.read_body
{
"status": 200,
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a",
"result": {
"key": {
"id": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a",
"name": "<string>",
"roles": [],
"assignedRoles": [
{
"roleId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a",
"roleName": "<string>"
}
],
"keySuffix": "<string>",
"createdAt": "2023-11-07T05:31:56Z",
"expireAt": "2023-11-07T05:31:56Z",
"usedAt": "2023-11-07T05:31:56Z",
"ipAccessList": [
{
"source": "<string>",
"description": "<string>"
}
]
},
"keyId": "<string>",
"keySecret": "<string>"
}
}
{
"status": 400,
"error": "<string>",
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
}
{
"status": 500,
"error": "<string>",
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
}