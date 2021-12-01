users
Contains a list of user accounts configured at the server.
Columns:
name(String) — User name.
id(UUID) — User ID.
storage(String) — Path to the storage of users. Configured in the
access_control_pathparameter.
auth_type(Enum8('no_password' = 0,'plaintext_password' = 1, 'sha256_password' = 2, 'double_sha1_password' = 3)) — Shows the authentication type. There are multiple ways of user identification: with no password, with plain text password, with SHA256-encoded password or with double SHA-1-encoded password.
auth_params(String) — Authentication parameters in the JSON format depending on the
auth_type.
host_ip(Array(String)) — IP addresses of hosts that are allowed to connect to the ClickHouse server.
host_names(Array(String)) — Names of hosts that are allowed to connect to the ClickHouse server.
host_names_regexp(Array(String)) — Regular expression for host names that are allowed to connect to the ClickHouse server.
host_names_like(Array(String)) — Names of hosts that are allowed to connect to the ClickHouse server, set using the LIKE predicate.
default_roles_all(UInt8) — Shows that all granted roles set for user by default.
default_roles_list(Array(String)) — List of granted roles provided by default.
default_roles_except(Array(String)) — All the granted roles set as default excepting of the listed ones.