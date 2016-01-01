On this page

Billing

For pricing information see the ClickHouse Cloud Pricing page. To understand what can affect your bill, and ways that you can manage your spend, keep reading.

Active workload ~50% time

24 GB RAM

6 CPU

256 GB Data

7,000 write units, 9,000 read units

600 GB write, 6 TB read

Component USD Estimate Compute units $455 Storage $15 Read units (~9000 units) $9 Write units (~7000 units) $88

Active workload ~100% time

96 GB RAM

24 CPU

5 TB Data

43,000 write units, 25,000 read units

6 TB write, 128 TB read

Component USD Estimate Compute units $2660 Storage $288 Read units (~25000 units) $25 Write units (~43000 units) $538

Active workload ~25% time

192 GB RAM

48 CPU

4 TB Data

70,000 write units, 90,000 read units

6 TB write, 60 TB read

Component USD Estimate Compute units $1401 Storage $230 Read units (~70000 units) $90 Write units (~90000 units) $875

There are several areas of optimization, some of them include

Batching inserts in place of frequent small-size inserts will reduce your Write Unit cost

Ensure your batch inserts fit into the compact part thresholds

Fewer columns in tables

Choosing a partition key such that the inserts goes into the fewer number of partitions

ClickHouse Cloud uses cloud storage (AWS S3) and is metered on the compressed size (replication is included in the price).

Compression can vary quite a bit by dataset. It is dependent on how compressible the data is in the first place (number of high vs. low cardinality fields), and how the user sets up the schema (using optional codecs or not, for instance). It can be on the order of 10x for common types of analytical data, but it can be significantly lower or higher as well. See the optimizing documentation for guidance, and this Uber blog for a detailed logging use case example. The only practical way to know exactly is to ingest your dataset into ClickHouse and compare the size of the dataset with the size stored in ClickHouse.

You can use the query SELECT formatReadableSize(total_bytes) FROM system.tables WHERE name = <your table name> .

The Query log captures key metrics in order to estimate the cost of running a workload in ClickHouse Cloud. Please contact ClickHouse Cloud support [email protected] with questions on migration.

ClickHouse Cloud offers two free backups at no additional cost. Backups do not count towards storage.

ClickHouse Cloud (Beta) supports the following billing options:

Self-service monthly (in USD, via credit card)

Direct-sales annual / multi-year (through pre-paid “ClickHouse Credits”, in USD)

Billing follows a ~30 day billing cycle and the start date is tracked as the date when the ClickHouse Cloud Organization was created.

Trial and Annual Commit customers will be notified with automated emails when the consumption hits certain thresholds - 50%, 75, and 90% so that users can take action.

ClickHouse Cloud (Beta) allows users to set a maximum auto-scaling limit on their compute via Advanced scaling control, a significant cost factor for analytical workloads.

The Advanced scaling control lets you set memory limits - min 24GB and max of 384GB, with an option to control the behavior of pausing/idling during inactivity.

A consolidated invoice is generated for all services in a given organization for a billing period.

All costs incurred during the trial period will draw down from the trial credits first after which the credit card on file will be charged for overages.

ClickHouse Cloud console includes a Usage display that gives detailed information about usage per service on Compute and Storage. This can be used to understand the cost breakdown by metered units.