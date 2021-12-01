MySQL
The MySQL engine allows you to perform
SELECT and
INSERT queries on data that is stored on a remote MySQL server.
Creating a Table
CREATE TABLE [IF NOT EXISTS] [db.]table_name [ON CLUSTER cluster]
(
name1 [type1] [DEFAULT|MATERIALIZED|ALIAS expr1] [TTL expr1],
name2 [type2] [DEFAULT|MATERIALIZED|ALIAS expr2] [TTL expr2],
...
) ENGINE = MySQL('host:port', 'database', 'table', 'user', 'password'[, replace_query, 'on_duplicate_clause'])
SETTINGS
[connection_pool_size=16, ]
[connection_max_tries=3, ]
[connection_wait_timeout=5, ] /* 0 -- do not wait */
[connection_auto_close=true ]
;
See a detailed description of the CREATE TABLE query.
The table structure can differ from the original MySQL table structure:
- Column names should be the same as in the original MySQL table, but you can use just some of these columns and in any order.
- Column types may differ from those in the original MySQL table. ClickHouse tries to cast values to the ClickHouse data types.
- The external_table_functions_use_nulls setting defines how to handle Nullable columns. Default value: 1. If 0, the table function does not make Nullable columns and inserts default values instead of nulls. This is also applicable for NULL values inside arrays.
Engine Parameters
host:port— MySQL server address.
database— Remote database name.
table— Remote table name.
user— MySQL user.
password— User password.
replace_query— Flag that converts
INSERT INTOqueries to
REPLACE INTO. If
replace_query=1, the query is substituted.
on_duplicate_clause— The
ON DUPLICATE KEY on_duplicate_clauseexpression that is added to the
INSERTquery.
Example:
INSERT INTO t (c1,c2) VALUES ('a', 2) ON DUPLICATE KEY UPDATE c2 = c2 + 1, where
on_duplicate_clauseis
UPDATE c2 = c2 + 1. See the MySQL documentation to find which
on_duplicate_clauseyou can use with the
ON DUPLICATE KEYclause.
To specify
on_duplicate_clauseyou need to pass
0to the
replace_queryparameter. If you simultaneously pass
replace_query = 1and
on_duplicate_clause, ClickHouse generates an exception.
Simple
WHERE clauses such as
=, !=, >, >=, <, <= are executed on the MySQL server.
The rest of the conditions and the
LIMIT sampling constraint are executed in ClickHouse only after the query to MySQL finishes.
Supports multiple replicas that must be listed by
|. For example:
CREATE TABLE test_replicas (id UInt32, name String, age UInt32, money UInt32) ENGINE = MySQL(`mysql{2|3|4}:3306`, 'clickhouse', 'test_replicas', 'root', 'clickhouse');
Usage Example
Table in MySQL:
mysql> CREATE TABLE `test`.`test` (
-> `int_id` INT NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
-> `int_nullable` INT NULL DEFAULT NULL,
-> `float` FLOAT NOT NULL,
-> `float_nullable` FLOAT NULL DEFAULT NULL,
-> PRIMARY KEY (`int_id`));
Query OK, 0 rows affected (0,09 sec)
mysql> insert into test (`int_id`, `float`) VALUES (1,2);
Query OK, 1 row affected (0,00 sec)
mysql> select * from test;
+------+----------+-----+----------+
| int_id | int_nullable | float | float_nullable |
+------+----------+-----+----------+
| 1 | NULL | 2 | NULL |
+------+----------+-----+----------+
1 row in set (0,00 sec)
Table in ClickHouse, retrieving data from the MySQL table created above:
CREATE TABLE mysql_table
(
`float_nullable` Nullable(Float32),
`int_id` Int32
)
ENGINE = MySQL('localhost:3306', 'test', 'test', 'bayonet', '123')
SELECT * FROM mysql_table
┌─float_nullable─┬─int_id─┐
│ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ 1 │
└────────────────┴────────┘
Settings
Default settings are not very efficient, since they do not even reuse connections. These settings allow you to increase the number of queries run by the server per second.
connection_auto_close
Allows to automatically close the connection after query execution, i.e. disable connection reuse.
Possible values:
- 1 — Auto-close connection is allowed, so the connection reuse is disabled
- 0 — Auto-close connection is not allowed, so the connection reuse is enabled
Default value:
1.
connection_max_tries
Sets the number of retries for pool with failover.
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
- 0 — There are no retries for pool with failover.
Default value:
3.
connection_pool_size
Size of connection pool (if all connections are in use, the query will wait until some connection will be freed).
Possible values:
- Positive integer.
Default value:
16.