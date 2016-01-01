ClickStack

Managed ClickStack brings the open-source ClickStack observability platform to ClickHouse Cloud in a fully managed form. Built on ClickHouse and OpenTelemetry (OTel), it unifies logs, traces, metrics, and session data in a single high-performance solution. Designed for monitoring and debugging complex systems, Managed ClickStack enables developers and SREs to trace issues end-to-end without switching between tools or manually stitching together data using timestamps or correlation IDs.

As a managed offering, Managed ClickStack delivers the open-source project with the ClickStack UI integrated directly into the ClickHouse Cloud console, native role-based access control (RBAC), and additional capabilities such as AI notebooks and enterprise-grade alerting. There is no infrastructure to manage and no separate authentication to configure.

The ClickStack UI (HyperDX) is a purpose-built frontend for exploring and visualizing observability data, supporting both Lucene-style and SQL queries, interactive dashboards, alerting, trace exploration, and more, all optimized for ClickHouse as the backend.

Managed ClickStack can be launched with a single click and connected to your data, fully integrated into the ClickHouse Cloud authentication system for seamless, secure access to your observability insights.

You will find ClickStack available in the main left navigation menu when selecting any service.

To get started with ClickStack in ClickHouse Cloud, we recommend our dedicated getting started guide.

For further details on ClickStack, see the full documentation.