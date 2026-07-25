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PATCH
Update service backup configuration
Updates service backup configuration. Requires ADMIN auth key role. Setting the properties with null value, will reset the properties to theirs default values.

التفويضات

Authorization
string
header
مطلوب

Use key ID and key secret obtained in ClickHouse Cloud console: https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/openapi

معلمات المسار

organizationId
string<uuid>
مطلوب

ID of the organization that owns the service.

serviceId
string<uuid>
مطلوب

ID of the service.

الجسم

application/json
backupPeriodInHours
number

The interval in hours between each backup.

backupRetentionPeriodInHours
number

The minimum duration in hours for which the backups are available. Must be a whole number of days between 24 (1 day) and 1080 (45 days) — i.e. a multiple of 24.

backupStartTime
string

The time in HH:MM format for the backups to be performed (evaluated in UTC timezone). When defined the backup period resets to every 24 hours.

الاستجابة

Successful response

status
number

HTTP status code.

مثال:

200

requestId
string<uuid>

Unique id assigned to every request. UUIDv4

result
object
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