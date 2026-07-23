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يعتمد DataStore على وحدة التسجيل القياسية في Python. يوضح هذا الدليل كيفية إعداد التسجيل لأغراض تصحيح الأخطاء.

البدء السريع

مستويات السجل

تعيين مستوى السجل

تنسيق السجل

التنسيق البسيط (الافتراضية)

Query
Response

تنسيق Verbose

Query
Response

ما الذي يُسجَّل

مستوى DEBUG

  • استعلامات SQL التي تم إنشاؤها
  • اختيار محرك التنفيذ
  • عمليات ذاكرة التخزين المؤقت (hits/misses)
  • توقيت العمليات
  • معلومات مصدر البيانات

مستوى INFO

  • اكتمال العمليات الرئيسية
  • تغييرات الإعدادات
  • عمليات الاتصال بمصادر البيانات

مستوى WARNING

  • استخدام ميزة لم يعد يُنصح بها
  • تحذيرات الأداء
  • مشكلات غير حرجة

مستوى ERROR

  • إخفاقات تنفيذ الاستعلامات
  • أخطاء الاتصال
  • أخطاء تحويل البيانات

إعدادات التسجيل المخصّصة

استخدام تسجيل في Python

التسجيل في ملف

تعطيل التسجيل

سيناريوهات استكشاف الأخطاء وإصلاحها

تصحيح أخطاء توليد SQL

مخرجات السجل:

استكشاف أخطاء اختيار المحرّك وإصلاحها

مخرجات السجل:

استكشاف أخطاء عمليات ذاكرة التخزين المؤقت وإصلاحها

استكشاف مشكلات الأداء وإصلاحها

مخرجات السجل:

إعدادات الإنتاج

تدوير السجلات

متغيرات البيئة

يمكنك أيضًا ضبط إعدادات التسجيل باستخدام متغيرات البيئة:

الملخص

آخر تعديل في ٢٣ يوليو ٢٠٢٦