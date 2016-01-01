eval Table Function
The
eval table function evaluates its argument to a query string, then executes that string as a single
SELECT query.
This table function is experimental and disabled by default. Enable it with the
allow_experimental_eval_table_function setting:
It also requires the analyzer (
enable_analyzer, enabled by default).
Syntax
Arguments
expression— A constant expression that returns a query string. Query parameters and scalar subqueries are allowed.
SELECT ...— A
SELECTquery that returns a query string. This form is syntactic sugar for a scalar subquery:
eval(SELECT ...)is equivalent to
eval((SELECT ...)), so the query must return exactly one row and one column.
The value of the expression must have one of these types:
String
Nullable(String)
LowCardinality(String)
LowCardinality(Nullable(String))
If the value is
NULL,
eval throws an exception.
Returned Value
Returns the result of the generated
SELECT query as a table.
The output schema is determined when the
eval table function is analyzed, so outer queries can refer to the generated query's real column names and types.
Examples
Evaluate a constant expression:
Result:
Use a query parameter:
Result:
Evaluate an input
SELECT query that returns query text:
Result:
Use the generated schema in the outer query:
Result:
Restrictions
evalworks only with query analyzer (
enable_analyzer = 1).
- The generated query must be a single
SELECTquery without output options such as
INTO OUTFILEor
FORMAT.
evaldoes not execute multiple statements.
- The generated query must be self-contained: it is resolved in its own scope and cannot reference
WITHaliases or columns of the outer query.
- The generated query cannot use the
evaltable function again.
evalcannot be used as an argument of another table function, such as
remote('host', eval(...)). To execute the generated query on a remote server, wrap it into
view:
remote('host', view(SELECT * FROM eval(...))).
- The argument is evaluated once while the query is analyzed, not once per row or block.
- The outer query log records the original query that contains
eval; the generated
SELECTquery is not logged as a separate user query.