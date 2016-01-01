eval Table Function

The eval table function evaluates its argument to a query string, then executes that string as a single SELECT query.

This table function is experimental and disabled by default. Enable it with the allow_experimental_eval_table_function setting:

SET allow_experimental_eval_table_function = 1;

It also requires the analyzer ( enable_analyzer , enabled by default).

eval(expression) eval(SELECT ...)

expression — A constant expression that returns a query string. Query parameters and scalar subqueries are allowed.

— A constant expression that returns a query string. Query parameters and scalar subqueries are allowed. SELECT ... — A SELECT query that returns a query string. This form is syntactic sugar for a scalar subquery: eval(SELECT ...) is equivalent to eval((SELECT ...)) , so the query must return exactly one row and one column.

The value of the expression must have one of these types:

String

Nullable(String)

LowCardinality(String)

LowCardinality(Nullable(String))

If the value is NULL , eval throws an exception.

Returns the result of the generated SELECT query as a table.

The output schema is determined when the eval table function is analyzed, so outer queries can refer to the generated query's real column names and types.

Evaluate a constant expression:

SELECT * FROM eval('SEL' || 'ECT 1 AS x');

Result:

┌─x─┐ │ 1 │ └───┘

Use a query parameter:

SET param_q = 'SELECT 2 AS y'; SELECT * FROM eval({q:String});

Result:

┌─y─┐ │ 2 │ └───┘

Evaluate an input SELECT query that returns query text:

SELECT * FROM eval(SELECT 'SELECT 3 AS z');

Result:

┌─z─┐ │ 3 │ └───┘

Use the generated schema in the outer query:

SELECT x + 1 FROM eval('SELECT 4 AS x');

Result:

┌─plus(x, 1)─┐ │ 5 │ └────────────┘