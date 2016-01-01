Hypothetical Indexes
Hypothetical indexes are virtual, session-scoped skip indexes that you can attach to a
MergeTree family table without actually building or storing them. They exist only inside the current session and are used by
EXPLAIN WHATIF to estimate how a real skip index would affect a query — typically the skip ratio (fraction of marks that could be skipped) and a rough cost in marks and bytes.
Use hypothetical indexes to evaluate candidate indexes before paying the cost of materializing them on disk.
CREATE HYPOTHETICAL INDEX
The syntax mirrors
ALTER TABLE ... ADD INDEX, but no index is built or written — only the index description is stored, in the current session.
name— index name; must be unique within
(database, table)for this session.
expression— the column or expression to index.
TYPE type—
minmax,
set(N),
bloom_filter(p),
ngrambf_v1(...),
tokenbf_v1(...).
textand
vector_similarityare not supported and rejected at
CREATEtime, because their real
ALTER TABLE ... ADD INDEXvalidation depends on table-level settings the session-only store can't replicate.
GRANULARITY value— number of data granules per index granule. Defaults to 1.
The target table must be a
MergeTree family table in an
Atomic database (it must have a UUID). Tables without a UUID — for example in a legacy
Ordinary database, or old-syntax
MergeTree — are rejected, because the session store keys hypothetical indexes by table UUID.
Example
Evaluating a hypothetical index with EXPLAIN WHATIF
Defining a hypothetical index by itself does nothing — to see how it would affect a query, run
EXPLAIN WHATIF against a representative
SELECT. The estimator reports each candidate index's applicability, the marks it would read, the resulting skip ratio, and how the estimate was produced (
empirical,
statistical, or
applicability_only).
Result:
est_bytes is an estimate from the table's average row size, so the exact figure varies with storage and compression.
To skip the in-memory empirical scan and estimate from column statistics instead, define them on the relevant columns first (they are off by default), wait for the materialize mutation to finish, then disable the empirical path:
See the
EXPLAIN WHATIF reference for the full output schema and settings.
DROP HYPOTHETICAL INDEX
Removes a hypothetical index from the current session.
DROP ALL HYPOTHETICAL INDEXES
Clears every hypothetical index defined in the current session, regardless of table.
Scope and lifetime
- Hypothetical indexes live only in the current session — they are invisible to other sessions and discarded when the session ends.
- Defining or dropping one builds no index and never affects ordinary queries against the table. Empirical
EXPLAIN WHATIFdoes read table data to build the candidate index in memory, and that scan counts against the session's read limits and quotas.
- Inspect the current session's hypothetical indexes via
system.hypothetical_indexes.
Limitations
text and
vector_similarity candidates are rejected at
CREATE HYPOTHETICAL INDEX time, because their real validation depends on table-level settings the session-only store cannot replicate.
EXPLAIN WHATIF reports
status: not_applicable for queries with
FINAL (skip-index pruning interacts with
PrimaryKeyExpand), and errors with
NOT_IMPLEMENTED when the query is served from a projection (a parent-table index is not materialized on projection parts).
The empirical
skip_ratio is an upper bound: it counts each surviving granule independently and does not model seek-gap coalescing (
merge_tree_min_rows_for_seek /
merge_tree_min_bytes_for_seek), nor the combination of a candidate with an existing skip index under a disjunctive (
OR) predicate. A real materialized index may therefore read slightly more, or prune in cases the estimate does not.
Required privileges
CREATE HYPOTHETICAL INDEX requires
SELECT on the columns referenced by the index expression — column-level
SELECT (for example
GRANT SELECT(b)) is sufficient — because empirical
EXPLAIN WHATIF reads those columns.
DROP HYPOTHETICAL INDEX and
DROP ALL HYPOTHETICAL INDEXES require no extra privilege; they only remove entries from the session-local store.