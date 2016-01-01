Hypothetical Indexes

Hypothetical indexes are virtual, session-scoped skip indexes that you can attach to a MergeTree family table without actually building or storing them. They exist only inside the current session and are used by EXPLAIN WHATIF to estimate how a real skip index would affect a query — typically the skip ratio (fraction of marks that could be skipped) and a rough cost in marks and bytes.

Use hypothetical indexes to evaluate candidate indexes before paying the cost of materializing them on disk.

CREATE HYPOTHETICAL INDEX [IF NOT EXISTS] name ON [db.]table_name (expression) TYPE type[(args)] [GRANULARITY value]

The syntax mirrors ALTER TABLE ... ADD INDEX , but no index is built or written — only the index description is stored, in the current session.

name — index name; must be unique within (database, table) for this session.

— index name; must be unique within for this session. expression — the column or expression to index.

— the column or expression to index. TYPE type — minmax , set(N) , bloom_filter(p) , ngrambf_v1(...) , tokenbf_v1(...) . text and vector_similarity are not supported and rejected at CREATE time, because their real ALTER TABLE ... ADD INDEX validation depends on table-level settings the session-only store can't replicate.

— , , , , . and are not supported and rejected at time, because their real validation depends on table-level settings the session-only store can't replicate. GRANULARITY value — number of data granules per index granule. Defaults to 1.

The target table must be a MergeTree family table in an Atomic database (it must have a UUID). Tables without a UUID — for example in a legacy Ordinary database, or old-syntax MergeTree — are rejected, because the session store keys hypothetical indexes by table UUID.

Example

CREATE HYPOTHETICAL INDEX idx_b ON t (b) TYPE minmax GRANULARITY 1;

Defining a hypothetical index by itself does nothing — to see how it would affect a query, run EXPLAIN WHATIF against a representative SELECT . The estimator reports each candidate index's applicability, the marks it would read, the resulting skip ratio, and how the estimate was produced ( empirical , statistical , or applicability_only ).

CREATE TABLE t (a UInt64, b UInt64) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY a SETTINGS index_granularity = 100; INSERT INTO t SELECT number, number FROM numbers(10000); CREATE HYPOTHETICAL INDEX idx_b ON t (b) TYPE minmax GRANULARITY 1; EXPLAIN WHATIF SELECT * FROM t WHERE b = 42;

Result:

Baseline (after PK + partition + existing indexes): table: default.t parts: 1 marks: 100 est_bytes: 85.52 KiB With idx_b (minmax, hypothetical): status: applicable marks: 1 est_bytes: 875.00 B skip_ratio: 99.0% Estimation: source: empirical empirical_status: ok sampled_parts: 1 / 1 sampled_marks: 100 / 100 elapsed_us: 631

est_bytes is an estimate from the table's average row size, so the exact figure varies with storage and compression.

To skip the in-memory empirical scan and estimate from column statistics instead, define them on the relevant columns first (they are off by default), wait for the materialize mutation to finish, then disable the empirical path:

ALTER TABLE t ADD STATISTICS b TYPE TDigest; ALTER TABLE t MATERIALIZE STATISTICS b SETTINGS mutations_sync = 1; EXPLAIN WHATIF empirical = 0 SELECT * FROM t WHERE b < 10;

With idx_b (minmax, hypothetical): status: applicable marks: 1 est_bytes: 1.66 KiB skip_ratio: 99.9% Estimation: source: statistical empirical_status: disabled

See the EXPLAIN WHATIF reference for the full output schema and settings.

DROP HYPOTHETICAL INDEX [IF EXISTS] name ON [db.]table_name

Removes a hypothetical index from the current session.

DROP ALL HYPOTHETICAL INDEXES

Clears every hypothetical index defined in the current session, regardless of table.

Hypothetical indexes live only in the current session — they are invisible to other sessions and discarded when the session ends.

— they are invisible to other sessions and discarded when the session ends. Defining or dropping one builds no index and never affects ordinary queries against the table. Empirical EXPLAIN WHATIF does read table data to build the candidate index in memory, and that scan counts against the session's read limits and quotas.

does read table data to build the candidate index in memory, and that scan counts against the session's read limits and quotas. Inspect the current session's hypothetical indexes via system.hypothetical_indexes .

text and vector_similarity candidates are rejected at CREATE HYPOTHETICAL INDEX time, because their real validation depends on table-level settings the session-only store cannot replicate.

EXPLAIN WHATIF reports status: not_applicable for queries with FINAL (skip-index pruning interacts with PrimaryKeyExpand ), and errors with NOT_IMPLEMENTED when the query is served from a projection (a parent-table index is not materialized on projection parts).

The empirical skip_ratio is an upper bound: it counts each surviving granule independently and does not model seek-gap coalescing ( merge_tree_min_rows_for_seek / merge_tree_min_bytes_for_seek ), nor the combination of a candidate with an existing skip index under a disjunctive ( OR ) predicate. A real materialized index may therefore read slightly more, or prune in cases the estimate does not.

CREATE HYPOTHETICAL INDEX requires SELECT on the columns referenced by the index expression — column-level SELECT (for example GRANT SELECT(b) ) is sufficient — because empirical EXPLAIN WHATIF reads those columns.