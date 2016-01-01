Naive Bayes dictionaries

The naive_bayes ( NAIVE_BAYES ) dictionary classifies text with a multinomial Naive Bayes model, the standard event model for text: it scores each class by how often the input's n-grams appear in it. You give it a table of per-class n-gram counts, which it compiles into a model once, at load time, then uses to classify any text you pass in.

It is suited to fast, lightweight text classification such as sentiment analysis, topic or spam labelling, and language or script detection.

You query the dictionary with one of three functions:

naiveBayesClassifier returns the predicted class id.

returns the predicted class id. naiveBayesClassifierWithProb returns the predicted class with its probability.

returns the predicted class with its probability. naiveBayesClassifierWithAllProbs returns every class with its probability.

A plain dictGet classifies too (see Notes). One more function, naiveBayesNgrams , does not classify — it splits text into n-grams the same way the dictionary does, so you can build the training data from raw text (see Build training data from raw text).

Here we build a token-mode, unigram ( n = 1 ) model for sentiment analysis.

1. Create a source table of per-class n-gram counts:

CREATE TABLE training_data (class_id UInt32, ngram String, count UInt64) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY (class_id, ngram);

2. Insert training data — single words (unigrams) and how often each occurs in the positive ( 1 ) and negative ( 0 ) class:

INSERT INTO training_data VALUES (1,'good',10),(1,'great',8),(1,'excellent',6),(1,'love',7),(1,'happy',5), (1,'amazing',4),(1,'wonderful',3),(1,'best',3),(1,'fantastic',2),(1,'nice',4), (0,'bad',10),(0,'terrible',8),(0,'awful',6),(0,'hate',7),(0,'worst',5), (0,'horrible',4),(0,'poor',3),(0,'disappointing',3),(0,'ugly',2),(0,'sad',4);

3. Create the dictionary with the NAIVE_BAYES layout:

CREATE DICTIONARY sentiment (ngram String, class_id UInt32, count UInt64) PRIMARY KEY ngram SOURCE(CLICKHOUSE(TABLE 'training_data')) LAYOUT(NAIVE_BAYES(class_attribute 'class_id' n 1 mode 'token')) LIFETIME(0);

PRIMARY KEY ngram makes the ngram column the key — but for a NAIVE_BAYES dictionary this "key" is the text you pass in to classify, not a stored value you look up (see Dictionary structure). The LAYOUT configures the model: class_attribute 'class_id' marks class_id as the class label (so the other attribute, count , is the per-class occurrence count), n 1 uses unigrams, and mode 'token' splits text into whitespace-delimited words (see Layout parameters).

4. Classify — naiveBayesClassifier returns the class id:

SELECT naiveBayesClassifier('sentiment', 'this is great') as predicted_class;

┌─predicted_class─┐ 1. │ 1 │ └─────────────────┘

1 maps to the positive class, based on the training data we inserted in step 2.

SELECT naiveBayesClassifier('sentiment', 'this is terrible') as predicted_class;

┌─predicted_class─┐ 1. │ 0 │ └─────────────────┘

Likewise, 0 maps to the negative class.

The same result via dictGet :

SELECT dictGet('sentiment', 'class_id', 'this is great') as predicted_class;

┌─predicted_class─┐ 1. │ 1 │ └─────────────────┘

Get the probability of the prediction, or of every class:

SELECT naiveBayesClassifierWithProb('sentiment', 'amazing food but terrible service') as predicted_id_with_prob;

┌─predicted_id_with_prob─────────────┐ 1. │ { ↴│ │↳ "class_id": 0, ↴│ │↳ "probability": 0.642857145060626↴│ │↳} │ └────────────────────────────────────┘

The prediction is class 0 (negative) at probability 0.64 .

SELECT naiveBayesClassifierWithAllProbs('sentiment', 'amazing food but terrible service') as all_predicted_ids_with_probs;

┌─all_predicted_ids_with_probs─────────┐ 1. │ [{ ↴│ │↳ "class_id": 0, ↴│ │↳ "probability": 0.642857145060626 ↴│ │↳},{ ↴│ │↳ "class_id": 1, ↴│ │↳ "probability": 0.35714285493937414↴│ │↳}] │ └──────────────────────────────────────┘

naiveBayesClassifierWithAllProbs returns every class ordered from most to least likely, with probabilities that sum to 1.0 — here 0.64 for the negative class and 0.36 for the positive one.

Training (at load time). Each source row is a (n-gram, class, count) observation. When the dictionary loads, the rows are compiled once into the model. Duplicate (n-gram, class) rows are summed, and rows with count = 0 are ignored.

Classifying (at query time). To classify a string, the model:

Splits it into n-grams according to mode and n (see Tokenization modes). Scores each class by combining the class prior with how often the input's n-grams were seen in that class. Ranks the classes by score. The top-scoring class is the prediction returned by naiveBayesClassifier ; naiveBayesClassifierWithProb and naiveBayesClassifierWithAllProbs also return probabilities — for that class, or for all of them.

Two things affect the score for each class. The first is alpha , which is used for smoothing. Smoothing prevents the model from giving a class a score of zero just because one n-gram did not appear in that class during training. A smaller alpha makes the model rely more on the training data, so one class can get a much higher score than the others, but it can also make the model too sensitive when the training data is small or uneven. A larger alpha makes the n-gram counts matter less, so the scores for different classes become more similar. If alpha is very large, the n-gram information barely matters and the score is driven mostly by the class prior (described next).

The second is the class prior — what the model assumes about how likely each class is before it looks at the text. It acts as a starting score each class gets before any n-grams are considered, so a higher prior makes a class more likely to be predicted. How it is set depends on priors_mode . By default ( proportional ), a class with a larger total n-gram count in the training data starts with a higher score. With uniform , every class starts equal, so only the n-grams decide. With explicit , you set each class's starting point yourself. See Prior modes.

An n-gram that was never seen anywhere in the training data is ignored: it is not part of the model's vocabulary, so it does not help or hurt any class.

The algorithm follows the multinomial Naive Bayes model for text classification; see Manning, Raghavan & Schütze, Introduction to Information Retrieval, ch. 13 (Text Classification and Naive Bayes).

A NAIVE_BAYES dictionary has a fixed shape:

The PRIMARY KEY is a single String column — the n-gram. At query time this "key" is the text you pass in to classify, not a stored lookup key.

is a single column — the n-gram. At query time this "key" is the text you pass in to classify, not a stored lookup key. Alongside it, declare exactly two unsigned-integer attributes : the class label and the occurrence count. Class ids always use UInt32 internally, so a class label must fit in UInt32 (at most 4294967295 ) even if you declare its attribute as UInt64 . A larger value is rejected when the dictionary loads, not when you create it. The same applies to the declared types: a source class id or count that does not fit the declared attribute type fails the load instead of being silently truncated.

: the class label and the occurrence count. Class ids always use internally, so a class label must fit in (at most ) even if you declare its attribute as . A larger value is rejected when the dictionary loads, not when you create it. The same applies to the declared types: a source class id or count that does not fit the declared attribute type fails the load instead of being silently truncated. The class_attribute layout parameter names which attribute is the class label; the other is automatically the count. The two attributes can be declared in either order.

The source table holds pre-aggregated counts: one row per (n-gram, class) with how many times that n-gram appeared in that class. You produce those counts by tokenizing your corpus and grouping the result, either in your own training pipeline or in ClickHouse from raw labelled text (see Build training data from raw text). The dictionary only consumes them.

Updating the model. Because the model is a dictionary backed by a table, retrain by updating the table and reloading:

INSERT INTO training_data VALUES (1, 'awesome', 5); SYSTEM RELOAD DICTIONARY sentiment;

Parameter Description Example Default class_attribute Name of the attribute that holds the class label; the other attribute is the count. 'class_id' Required n N-gram size: 1 = unigrams, 2 = bigrams, 3 = trigrams, … (1–1024). 2 Required mode Tokenization method: byte , codepoint , or token . See Tokenization modes. 'token' Required alpha Additive (Lidstone) smoothing for n-gram likelihoods; alpha = 1 is Laplace smoothing (must be finite and > 0 ). 0.5 1.0 priors_mode How class priors are determined: uniform , proportional , or explicit . See Prior modes. 'uniform' 'proportional' priors Explicit per-class priors: a collection of (class, probability) pairs. Valid only with priors_mode 'explicit' , where it is required; supplying it in any other mode is an error. Must sum to 1.0 . [(0, 0.6), (1, 0.4)] — store_source Retain the source rows so SELECT * FROM dictionary works. Roughly doubles memory. 1 0 start_token Boundary token prepended (n-1) times to the input. See Boundary tokens. '0x01' / '<s>' — (no padding) end_token Boundary token appended (n-1) times to the input. '0xFF' / '</s>' — (no padding)

You can define the dictionary with CREATE DICTIONARY DDL (as in the quickstart above) or in an XML configuration file; see Dictionary layouts for where that file goes. The example below sets every layout option so you can see them all — only class_attribute , n , and mode are required, and the table above gives the defaults for the rest. In a configuration file, the priors are written as repeated prior elements (one per class, as shown below), padding tokens for byte and codepoint are numbers (the config cannot carry raw bytes), and a token literal is XML-escaped where needed, so <s> becomes <s> .

DDL

Configuration file CREATE DICTIONARY naive_bayes (ngram String, class_id UInt32, count UInt64) PRIMARY KEY ngram SOURCE(CLICKHOUSE(TABLE 'training_data')) LAYOUT(NAIVE_BAYES( class_attribute 'class_id' n 2 mode 'token' alpha 0.5 priors_mode 'explicit' priors [(0, 0.6), (1, 0.4)] store_source 1 start_token '<s>' end_token '</s>' )) LIFETIME(3600); <dictionary> <name>naive_bayes</name> <structure> <key> <attribute> <name>ngram</name> <type>String</type> </attribute> </key> <attribute> <name>class_id</name> <type>UInt32</type> <null_value>0</null_value> </attribute> <attribute> <name>count</name> <type>UInt64</type> <null_value>0</null_value> </attribute> </structure> <source> <clickhouse> <table>training_data</table> </clickhouse> </source> <layout> <naive_bayes> <class_attribute>class_id</class_attribute> <n>2</n> <mode>token</mode> <alpha>0.5</alpha> <priors_mode>explicit</priors_mode> <priors> <prior> <class>0</class> <probability>0.6</probability> </prior> <prior> <class>1</class> <probability>0.4</probability> </prior> </priors> <store_source>1</store_source> <start_token><s></start_token> <end_token></s></end_token> </naive_bayes> </layout> <lifetime>3600</lifetime> </dictionary>

mode decides what a "token" is, and therefore what the n-grams look like. The source n-grams must have been produced with the same mode and n .

byte — each token is a single byte; no UTF-8 assumption. With n = 2 , 'abc' yields the byte bigrams 'ab' , 'bc' . Good for language or encoding detection on arbitrary byte sequences, and any data where sub-character signal matters. Usually paired with n >= 2 .

— each token is a single byte; no UTF-8 assumption. With , yields the byte bigrams , . Good for language or encoding detection on arbitrary byte sequences, and any data where sub-character signal matters. Usually paired with . codepoint — each token is one Unicode code point; the input is interpreted as UTF-8. With n = 1 , 'café' yields the code points 'c' , 'a' , 'f' , 'é' . Good for script and language detection, and short or CJK text where whitespace word boundaries are unreliable. (Source n-grams must be valid UTF-8; query input is decoded leniently — see Notes.)

— each token is one Unicode code point; the input is interpreted as UTF-8. With , yields the code points , , , . Good for script and language detection, and short or CJK text where whitespace word boundaries are unreliable. (Source n-grams must be valid UTF-8; query input is decoded leniently — see Notes.) token — each token is a word delimited by ASCII whitespace (space, tab, newline, carriage return, form feed, vertical tab; runs collapse to one separator). Non-ASCII Unicode whitespace such as U+00A0 (no-break space) or U+2003 (em space) is not a separator and stays inside a token. Whitespace is the only thing that splits — nothing is lowercased or stripped — so 'Hello, World!' becomes the tokens 'Hello,' and 'World!' (the comma, the ! , and the capitals are all kept), and with n = 2 they form the single bigram 'Hello, World!' . Good for word-level classification on space-separated languages — sentiment, topic, spam, language of a sentence.

The prior is the model's belief about each class before it looks at the text. priors_mode chooses how it is set.

proportional (default) — each class's prior is proportional to its total n-gram count in the training data — the sum of the count column for that class, not its number of rows or training documents — so classes seen more often start out more likely. Choose it when the training class proportions (by total n-gram count) match the frequencies you expect at query time. Nothing to supply — it is derived from the source counts. LAYOUT(NAIVE_BAYES(class_attribute 'class_id' n 1 mode 'token' priors_mode 'proportional'))

uniform — every class is equally likely to begin with, so no class gets a head start and the prediction comes entirely from the input's n-grams. Choose it when the classes are balanced, or when the training frequencies do not reflect how often each class appears at query time. Nothing to supply. LAYOUT(NAIVE_BAYES(class_attribute 'class_id' n 1 mode 'token' priors_mode 'uniform'))

explicit — you provide the priors with priors [(0, 0.6), (1, 0.4)] : one (class, probability) pair per class, each probability greater than 0 and at most 1, together summing to 1.0 . Choose it when you know the real base rates and they differ from training — e.g. only 1% of production traffic is spam even though the training set was balanced. Compute them from the expected real-world share of each class. LAYOUT(NAIVE_BAYES(class_attribute 'class_id' n 1 mode 'token' priors_mode 'explicit' priors [(0, 0.9), (1, 0.1)]))

Padding is off by default. It only matters for n > 1 , where it can improve accuracy by letting the model use signals at the start and end of the text.

Why it helps. With n > 1 , n-grams in the middle of the text get full left and right context, but the first and last tokens do not. Adding boundary tokens creates n-grams that mark "start of text" and "end of text", so the model can learn patterns tied to position — for example a word that is distinctive when it begins a message, or a character typical at a word's end.

What you must do:

Decide per side. start_token and end_token are independent — set one, both, or neither. An empty value means that side is not padded. Choose rare values that will not collide with real data, e.g. 0x01 / 0xFF for byte , U+10FFFE / U+10FFFF for codepoint , or <s> / </s> for token . Produce the training n-grams with the same padding. The dictionary pads the query input but never your source, so the boundary tokens must already be baked into the n-grams you load. The easiest way to guarantee they match is to build the source with naiveBayesNgrams , passing it the same start_token and end_token (and n and mode ) you give the layout — it emits exactly the padded n-grams the dictionary produces at query time.

The padding-token format depends on the mode:

byte — a number for the byte value, in decimal or 0x hex (so '1' and '0x01' are the same): LAYOUT(NAIVE_BAYES(class_attribute 'class_id' n 2 mode 'byte' start_token '0x01' end_token '0xFF'))

codepoint — a number for the UTF-8 code point, in decimal or 0x hex (so '1114110' and '0x10FFFE' are the same): LAYOUT(NAIVE_BAYES(class_attribute 'class_id' n 2 mode 'codepoint' start_token '0x10FFFE' end_token '0x10FFFF'))

token — the literal token string: LAYOUT(NAIVE_BAYES(class_attribute 'class_id' n 2 mode 'token' start_token '<s>' end_token '</s>'))

If you start from raw labelled text instead of pre-aggregated counts, use the naiveBayesNgrams function to split it into n-grams. Give it the same n , mode , start_token , and end_token as your layout, and it produces exactly the n-grams the dictionary expects, so the training data matches what the model sees at query time.

Given a table of (class_id, text) rows, build the (ngram, class_id, count) source with one GROUP BY :

CREATE TABLE docs (class_id UInt32, text String) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY tuple(); INSERT INTO docs VALUES (1, 'The food was amazing and the service was great'), (0, 'The service was terrible and the food was awful'), (1, 'I loved this cozy little place and the friendly staff'), (0, 'I hated the bad weather and the long wait'), (1, 'Best dinner we have had here, everything was delicious'); CREATE TABLE training_data (ngram String, class_id UInt32, count UInt64) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY (class_id, ngram); INSERT INTO training_data SELECT ngram, class_id, count() FROM docs ARRAY JOIN naiveBayesNgrams(text, 1, 'token') AS ngram GROUP BY ngram, class_id;

SELECT * FROM training_data ORDER BY ngram LIMIT 5;

┌─ngram─┬─class_id─┬─count─┐ 1. │ Best │ 1 │ 1 │ 2. │ I │ 1 │ 1 │ 3. │ I │ 0 │ 1 │ 4. │ The │ 0 │ 1 │ 5. │ The │ 1 │ 1 │ └───────┴──────────┴───────┘

training_data is now a valid source for a NAIVE_BAYES dictionary (here token unigrams; change the n and mode arguments to match your layout). The dictionary tokenizes query input exactly as it is given, so if the training text is lowercased but the query text is not, their n-grams will not match and model accuracy will suffer.

Priors and document counts The proportional prior (the default) is weighted by each class's total n-gram count, not by its number of documents. If you want the classic document-frequency prior ( documents_in_class / total_documents ), compute it from the raw docs table and pass it with priors_mode 'explicit' : SELECT groupArray((class_id, frac)) AS priors FROM (SELECT class_id, count() / sum(count()) OVER () AS frac FROM docs GROUP BY class_id); ┌─priors────────────┐ 1. │ [(0,0.4),(1,0.6)] │ └───────────────────┘

Then, create the dictionary from training_data , passing the explicit prior computed above, and classify new reviews:

CREATE DICTIONARY review_sentiment (ngram String, class_id UInt32, count UInt64) PRIMARY KEY ngram SOURCE(CLICKHOUSE(TABLE 'training_data')) LAYOUT(NAIVE_BAYES(class_attribute 'class_id' n 1 mode 'token' priors_mode 'explicit' priors [(0, 0.4), (1, 0.6)])) LIFETIME(0);

SELECT naiveBayesClassifier('review_sentiment', 'amazing food and friendly staff') AS positive_review, naiveBayesClassifier('review_sentiment', 'awful service and a terrible meal') AS negative_review;

┌─positive_review─┬─negative_review─┐ 1. │ 1 │ 0 │ └─────────────────┴─────────────────┘

Class 1 is positive and 0 is negative, so both reviews are classified correctly.

Byte mode — byte bigrams ( n = 2 , mode 'byte' ; class 0 = strings of letters a – d , class 1 = letters x – z ):

CREATE TABLE byte_patterns_src (class_id UInt32, ngram String, count UInt64) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY (class_id, ngram); INSERT INTO byte_patterns_src VALUES (0,'ab',5),(0,'bc',5),(0,'cd',5),(1,'xy',5),(1,'yz',5),(1,'zw',5); CREATE DICTIONARY byte_patterns (ngram String, class_id UInt32, count UInt64) PRIMARY KEY ngram SOURCE(CLICKHOUSE(TABLE 'byte_patterns_src')) LAYOUT(NAIVE_BAYES(class_attribute 'class_id' n 2 mode 'byte')) LIFETIME(0); SELECT naiveBayesClassifier('byte_patterns', 'abcd') AS abcd, naiveBayesClassifier('byte_patterns', 'xyzw') AS xyzw;

┌─abcd─┬─xyzw─┐ 1. │ 0 │ 1 │ └──────┴──────┘

Code-point mode — per-character script detection ( n = 1 , mode 'codepoint' ; class 0 = Latin, 1 = Cyrillic):

CREATE TABLE script_src (class_id UInt32, ngram String, count UInt64) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY (class_id, ngram); INSERT INTO script_src VALUES (0,'a',5),(0,'b',5),(0,'c',5),(0,'d',5),(1,'а',5),(1,'б',5),(1,'в',5),(1,'г',5); CREATE DICTIONARY script (ngram String, class_id UInt32, count UInt64) PRIMARY KEY ngram SOURCE(CLICKHOUSE(TABLE 'script_src')) LAYOUT(NAIVE_BAYES(class_attribute 'class_id' n 1 mode 'codepoint')) LIFETIME(0); SELECT naiveBayesClassifier('script', 'abcd') AS latin, naiveBayesClassifier('script', 'абвг') AS cyrillic;

┌─latin─┬─cyrillic─┐ 1. │ 0 │ 1 │ └───────┴──────────┘

Read the training data back with store_source :

CREATE TABLE stored_src (class_id UInt32, ngram String, count UInt64) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY (class_id, ngram); INSERT INTO stored_src VALUES (0,'alpha',3),(0,'beta',2),(1,'gamma',4); CREATE DICTIONARY stored (ngram String, class_id UInt32, count UInt64) PRIMARY KEY ngram SOURCE(CLICKHOUSE(TABLE 'stored_src')) LAYOUT(NAIVE_BAYES(class_attribute 'class_id' n 1 mode 'token' store_source 1)) LIFETIME(0); SELECT ngram, class_id, count FROM stored ORDER BY ngram;

┌─ngram─┬─class_id─┬─count─┐ 1. │ alpha │ 0 │ 3 │ 2. │ beta │ 0 │ 2 │ 3. │ gamma │ 1 │ 4 │ └───────┴──────────┴───────┘

Language detection from raw text — short words with boundary padding ( n = 2 , mode 'codepoint' ; class 0 = English, 1 = Spanish). The training n-grams are built from raw words with naiveBayesNgrams , and the boundary tokens — passed to both the function and the layout — let the model use the first and last letters of each word:

CREATE TABLE words (class_id UInt32, text String) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY tuple(); INSERT INTO words VALUES (0,'dog'),(0,'cat'),(0,'fish'),(0,'bird'),(0,'book'),(0,'hand'),(0,'tree'),(0,'milk'),(0,'duck'),(0,'frog'),(0,'lamp'),(0,'desk'), (1,'gato'),(1,'casa'),(1,'perro'),(1,'libro'),(1,'mano'),(1,'leche'),(1,'arbol'),(1,'agua'),(1,'queso'),(1,'fuego'),(1,'mesa'),(1,'silla'); CREATE TABLE word_ngrams (ngram String, class_id UInt32, count UInt64) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY (class_id, ngram); INSERT INTO word_ngrams SELECT ngram, class_id, count() FROM words ARRAY JOIN naiveBayesNgrams(text, 2, 'codepoint', '0x10FFFE', '0x10FFFF') AS ngram GROUP BY ngram, class_id; CREATE DICTIONARY lang (ngram String, class_id UInt32, count UInt64) PRIMARY KEY ngram SOURCE(CLICKHOUSE(TABLE 'word_ngrams')) LAYOUT(NAIVE_BAYES(class_attribute 'class_id' n 2 mode 'codepoint' start_token '0x10FFFE' end_token '0x10FFFF')) LIFETIME(0); SELECT naiveBayesClassifier('lang', 'window') AS window, naiveBayesClassifier('lang', 'fiesta') AS fiesta;

┌─window─┬─fiesta─┐ 1. │ 0 │ 1 │ └────────┴────────┘